NFL Rumors: Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson Aren't Available for Trade

NFL Rumors: Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson Aren't Available for TradeOctober 1, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings are not holding a firesale despite their 0-3 start.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Vikings have no plans to make quarterback Kirk Cousins or wide receiver Justin Jefferson available for trade.
Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract and would have to agree to any trade. Jefferson is under contract through the 2024 season but is destined for a new contract that could make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in football.
Cousins can become a free agent next offseason, and the Vikings do not have the ability to tag him due to his contract structure. With Cousins entering Week 4 as the NFL's leader in passing yards, the Vikings' 0-3 start will likely do little to stave off interest if he hits the open market.
Minnesota's lack of commitment to Cousins over the course of the offseason could signal a desire for change in the front office. Trading him might wind up making some sense if the Vikings continue struggling.
Jefferson, on the other hand, isn't going anywhere. He's a foundational superstar, arguably the best receiver in football and someone the Vikings should throw their franchise behind. There is no world in which trading a 24-year-old Justin Jefferson makes your football team better in the short or long term.
Even if contract talks become contentious, the Vikings can use their franchise tag on Jefferson twice and keep him in the fold through the 2026 season. Odds are it will never reach that point, and Jefferson will soon land a deal that pays him his proper due.