NFL Rumors: Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson Aren't Available for Trade

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are not holding a firesale despite their 0-3 start.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Vikings have no plans to make quarterback Kirk Cousins or wide receiver Justin Jefferson available for trade.

Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract and would have to agree to any trade. Jefferson is under contract through the 2024 season but is destined for a new contract that could make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in football.

Cousins can become a free agent next offseason, and the Vikings do not have the ability to tag him due to his contract structure. With Cousins entering Week 4 as the NFL's leader in passing yards, the Vikings' 0-3 start will likely do little to stave off interest if he hits the open market.

Minnesota's lack of commitment to Cousins over the course of the offseason could signal a desire for change in the front office. Trading him might wind up making some sense if the Vikings continue struggling.

Jefferson, on the other hand, isn't going anywhere. He's a foundational superstar, arguably the best receiver in football and someone the Vikings should throw their franchise behind. There is no world in which trading a 24-year-old Justin Jefferson makes your football team better in the short or long term.