Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 9 AP Poll

2 of 2

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas

Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State

New Years' Six

Cotton Bowl (December 29): Washington vs. Oklahoma

Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Penn State

Orange Bowl (December 30): North Carolina vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oregon vs. Air Force

While many of the College Football Playoff debates by the end of the season often focus on the No. 4 spot, there will be an argument for the No. 1 position this year.

And Michigan is going to get the nod over Georgia even though the Bulldogs are back-to-back reigning national champions.

That is because the Wolverines will have the opportunity to pick up two of the best wins of the season down the stretch and make quite the statement to the committee. Their schedule has been the weakest among the realistic contenders so far, but they hit the road to face Penn State on Nov. 11 and finish with a showdown against rival Ohio State on Nov. 25.

Assuming Penn State defeats Indiana and Maryland before that Michigan game, the Nittany Lions will be in the top 10 and playing in front of one of the best home crowds in college football. The Buckeyes also have an excellent chance to be undefeated when they face the Wolverines, which could be a matchup of teams in the top three of the polls.

Georgia doesn't have anything on its schedule that could top Michigan winning at Penn State and over Ohio State in the final three games of the year, so the Wolverines would leapfrog the reigning champions.

That will put an undefeated Bulldogs squad at No. 2 and match them up with an undefeated Florida State team—which shouldn't be challenged in a mediocre ACC the rest of the way—in the CFP.

The No. 4 spot is where it gets tricky, as a one-loss Ohio State team would have a case with wins over Penn State and Notre Dame. Its only defeat would also be at the hands of the nation's No. 1 team in this hypothetical.

There is also Washington, but the thought here is the Huskies trip up at some point with remaining games against USC, Utah, Oregon State and Washington State before a potential Pac-12 title game rematch against Oregon.

Enter Texas, which already has a win at Alabama in its back pocket and won't be challenged by the five remaining teams on its schedule. That will give it a rematch against Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game and the opportunity to add another marquee win to its resume.