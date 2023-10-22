X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    AP College Football Poll 2023: Week 9 Top 25 Rankings Announced

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 22, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 21: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lionsat Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 21, 2023. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Ohio State continues to look up at its biggest rival in the Associated Press Top 25 poll despite a 20-12 victory over Penn State on Saturday.

    The Buckeyes remain at No. 3 going into Week 9, with Georgia and Michigan once again occupying the top two spots.

    Week 9 Associated Press Top 25 Poll

    1. Georgia

    2. Michigan

    3. Ohio State

    4. Florida State

    5. Washington

    6. Oklahoma

    7. Texas

    8. Oregon

    9. Alabama

    10. Penn State

    11. Oregon State

    12. Ole Miss

    13. Utah

    14. Notre Dame

    15. LSU

    16. Missouri

    17. North Carolina

    18. Louisville

    19. Air Force

    20. Duke

    21. Tennessee

    22. Tulane

    AP College Football Poll 2023: Week 9 Top 25 Rankings Announced
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    23. UCLA

    24. USC

    25. James Madison

    Ohio State vs. Penn State almost came down to the fact one team had Marvin Harrison Jr. and the other didn't.

    The OSU star had 11 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown to anchor an offense that was struggling to move the ball without running back TreVeyon Henderson and wideout Emeka Egbuka.

    Matt Hinton @MattRHinton

    Marvin Harrison Jr. seems like the only player on the field today who would have started for Ohio State's offense at any point in the past five years, including the other returning starters

    On the other side, the absence of a pass-catcher who could stretch the field was glaring. Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar threw for 191 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per attempt.

    Either Penn State receivers couldn't get open at all, or head coach James Franklin didn't trust his sophomore signal-caller. Maybe it was a combination of the two. Regardless, everybody in Columbus, Ohio, and those watching from afar could see how safe and predictable the offense became.

    Richard🇬🇾Johnson @RJ_cfb

    Thinking that reporter who asked James Franklin if they should just throw it deep no matter what just for the hell of it mighta had a point

    Penn State is now 1-9 against Ohio State, and falling to what was a very beatable Buckeyes squad will lead even more fans to question whether Franklin can ever get the school over the hump.

    That was just one of a few notable results from Week 8.

    Florida State dropped 21 points in the fourth quarter to turn the tables on Duke and avert an upset. Blue Devils star Riley Leonard struggled mightily in his return to the field, throwing for 69 yards and an interception on 16 attempts.

    While you were most likely sleeping, Mishael Powell came to the rescue for Washington as the Huskies cornerback had a pick-six in the fourth quarter that was the difference in a 15-7 win over Arizona State.

    Every national champion had at least one game in which its mettle was tested against a weaker opponent. Last year, Georgia struggled to put away Kent State and then needed a fourth-quarter flurry to take down Missouri.

    As much as Washington made a statement by beating Oregon, finding a way when you aren't at your best is just as much the sign of a great team.

    Nobody will mistake Alabama for a great team, yet the Crimson Tide keep finding a way to stay on the fringe of the College Football Playoff race.

    Booger @ESPNBooger

    The resiliency of this Alabama team continues to amaze me. It's not flashy, it's not easy every week anymore but they have a chance to run the table and be 11-1 facing undefeated Georgia for a playoff spot and all year long we have doubted them

    It looked like Tennessee was going to put the final nail in Bama's coffin after a six-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Joe Milton III gave the Vols a 20-7 lead. Instead, the Tide scored 27 unanswered points in the second half.

    For another heavy hitter, the CFP dream is definitively over after Week 8. A 38-yard field goal by Utah's Cole Becker as time expired relegated USC to its second straight defeat.

    The game was another indictment of the Trojans defense as Utes junior Bryson Barnes had his best performance of the season, finishing 14-of-23 for 235 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. For context, he had thrown for 398 yards and one touchdown in his past four games combined.

    It's not like head coach Lincoln Riley is already on the hot seat, but fans were probably hoping for more from the program now into his second year.

    Ryan Kartje @Ryan_Kartje

    Lincoln Riley said USC doesn't "come in every week talking about winning a national championship ... I don't know where that narrative starts."<br><br>In July '22, <a href="https://twitter.com/BillPlaschke?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BillPlaschke</a> asked him about expectations:<br><br>Riley: "To win the championship. … We didn't come here to play for second."

    Utah, meanwhile, will attempt to end another school's national championship aspirations when it hosts Oregon, which improved to 6-1 with a 38-24 win over Washington State. Losing to Washington was a setback for the Ducks, but they still might have a path to the CFP semifinals if they can run the table the rest of the way.

    Aside from that encounter, Week 9 is light on marquee matchups.

    A road game against Wisconsin could be tricky for Ohio State coming of such a big emotional high. Upsetting UCLA in the Rose Bowl would be a great way for Colorado to atone for its collapse two weeks ago against Stanford. Florida and Georgia are slated to renew their annual rivalry in Jacksonville, Florida.