USC's Defense Slammed by Fans as Utah Comes Back Despite Caleb Williams' Brilliance

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Caleb Williams may be back in New York this December for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

But he and the USC Trojans will once again find themselves on their coach watching the College Football Playoff on tv following their second-consecutive loss of the season to the No. 14 Utah Utes in a battle of PAC-12 elites, a 34-32 defeat.

The Utes continue to be Williams' Kryptonite as the reigning Heisman winner has gone 0-3 against them. All three matchups have come in games crucial to USC's CFP hopes.

Williams was solid Saturday night, throwing for 254 yards and rushing for the go-ahead touchdown with just under two minutes remaining in the game, giving the Trojans a 32-31 lead.

However, the pivotal play of the game came on a 2nd-and-15 from USC's 45-yard line with 16 seconds left. Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes rushed for 26 yards, getting the first-down and setting up Cole Becker's game-winning 38-yard field goal.

A USC defense that has been underperforming all year, cost the Trojans once again.

And fans were ripping the unit following the loss.