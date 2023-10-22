X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    USC's Defense Slammed by Fans as Utah Comes Back Despite Caleb Williams' Brilliance

    Francisco RosaOctober 22, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) finds a hole to run through during the college football game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans on October 21, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.(Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Caleb Williams may be back in New York this December for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

    But he and the USC Trojans will once again find themselves on their coach watching the College Football Playoff on tv following their second-consecutive loss of the season to the No. 14 Utah Utes in a battle of PAC-12 elites, a 34-32 defeat.

    The Utes continue to be Williams' Kryptonite as the reigning Heisman winner has gone 0-3 against them. All three matchups have come in games crucial to USC's CFP hopes.

    Williams was solid Saturday night, throwing for 254 yards and rushing for the go-ahead touchdown with just under two minutes remaining in the game, giving the Trojans a 32-31 lead.

    However, the pivotal play of the game came on a 2nd-and-15 from USC's 45-yard line with 16 seconds left. Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes rushed for 26 yards, getting the first-down and setting up Cole Becker's game-winning 38-yard field goal.

    A USC defense that has been underperforming all year, cost the Trojans once again.

    And fans were ripping the unit following the loss.

    USC's Defense Slammed by Fans as Utah Comes Back Despite Caleb Williams' Brilliance
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    UTAH TAKES DOWN USC ON A WALK-OFF FG 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/xM3dUdRKJZ">pic.twitter.com/xM3dUdRKJZ</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Lincoln Riley: "Can we stop Utah?"<br><br>USC defense: <a href="https://t.co/PdTavR1ug2">pic.twitter.com/PdTavR1ug2</a>

    RJ Young @RJ_Young

    Lincoln Riley and USC are 0-3 against Utah.<br><br>Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 7-0.

    Ian Valentino @NFLDraftStudy

    Yeah, this says it all about USC's defense <a href="https://t.co/xC7OMFksXA">pic.twitter.com/xC7OMFksXA</a>

    Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti

    USC's defense making Bryson Barnes look like a Heisman contender

    Sidelines Oklahoma @SSN_Oklahoma

    "USC needs to rely on their defense to close out and win the game"<br><br>The USC Defense: <a href="https://t.co/j1pCxuZ25D">pic.twitter.com/j1pCxuZ25D</a>

    Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis

    There are few things I hate watching more than this USC defense

    Matt Blackwell @Cap_405

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sooners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sooners</a> fans watching USC's defense play <a href="https://t.co/rbkByxE0df">pic.twitter.com/rbkByxE0df</a>

    B @BSmoov_

    USC defense is stinky

    karan @905Kar

    I love how everybody predicted USC's defense to be horrible and they're STILL somehow even worse than expected

    Josh Callaway @JoshMCallaway

    USC being in prime position to hang on for dear life and win only for Alex Grinch's defense to allow Bryson Barnes to scramble for 26 yards and set up the game-winning field is just so perfect <br><br>It's the same movie over and over again

    The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast @SolidVerbal

    USC learns that defense matters once again

    BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 @MGRADS

    USC defense is some of the worst I have ever seen

    Nothing But Sports @NBSCENTRAL

    USC DEFENSE IS PATHETIC‼️<br><br>The lack of discipline has been a huge issue in recent games. <br><br>Not gonna win many against ranked teams playing as the Trojans did tonight

    Stan Him Boomer Sooner (Hunter Harjo) @hunterharjo7

    USC defense watching Utah's walk on QB run from 3rd and long to get into FG range <a href="https://t.co/5bRv0vshaM">pic.twitter.com/5bRv0vshaM</a>

    Spencer Holbrook @SpencerHolbrook

    The USC defense problem grew three times in size that night.

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    USC's defense is so trash.

    Jory Reeves @JReeves90

    No way they said USC defense was like Georgia's defense 😂😂😂

    Al-Itthiad Fan Account @Hakeem__13

    Me every big play this USC defense give up <a href="https://t.co/R5EdXor1LJ">pic.twitter.com/R5EdXor1LJ</a>

    Max Toscano @maxtoscano1

    They're everything that USC is not<br><br>Gritty, physical, fundamentally sound, serious about defense and special teams. <a href="https://t.co/nV9RAt9hBb">https://t.co/nV9RAt9hBb</a>

    The Trojans will try to end the losing streak as they take on in-state rivals Cal next Saturday, a team towards the bottom of the PAC-12 standings. So, it shouldn't be a problem for USC, in theory at least