    Drake Maye, No. 10 North Carolina Trolled by Fans After Upset Loss vs. Virginia

    Erin WalshOctober 22, 2023

    CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 41-31. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels are no longer undefeated.

    North Carolina fell to the unranked Virginia Cavaliers 31-27 on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in what was one of the biggest upsets of the college football season.

    The Tar Heels entered halftime up 17-14 on the Cavaliers and kicked off the third quarter with a touchdown drive to extend their lead to 24-14. However, the team's offense sputtered as the second half wore on and the defense completely fell apart.

    Two of North Carolina's next three offensive drives were punts, and they then turned the ball over on downs with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. Trailing Virginia 31-27 with under one minute remaining in the game, quarterback Drake Maye threw an interception, sealing the win for the Cavaliers.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Drake Maye interception seals the W for UVA 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TheCW_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheCW_Sports</a>) <a href="https://t.co/lKz32h9sJQ">pic.twitter.com/lKz32h9sJQ</a>

    Maye finished the game having completed 24 of 48 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He also rushed for 17 yards and one score.

    North Carolina's Tez Walker was the game's leading receiver with 11 catches for 146 yards and one touchdown. Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton also rushed for 112 yards on 19 carries.

    After the loss, college football fans were quick to troll Maye and the Tar Heels:

    Drake Maye, No. 10 North Carolina Trolled by Fans After Upset Loss vs. Virginia
    Zach Goins @zach_goins

    UNC fans: "This team is different!"<br><br>UNC football: <a href="https://t.co/qPAaQuES0M">pic.twitter.com/qPAaQuES0M</a>

    𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙬 🦃🐈‍⬛🐝 @704_Andrew

    Virginia Tech and UVA when it's time to beat a #10 ranked UNC team <a href="https://t.co/wQyOjuvnf4">pic.twitter.com/wQyOjuvnf4</a>

    Matt Hinton @MattRHinton

    UNC with the most disappointing performance on the CW since season 7 of Gilmore Girls

    Duke Better @DukeBetter

    UNC losing at home to Virginia as a 24 point favorite? <a href="https://t.co/GDEWoA3Ro6">pic.twitter.com/GDEWoA3Ro6</a>

    Meteorologist Vernon Turner @WeathermanVern

    NC State fans on our bye week getting to watch UNC lose to 1-win Virginia at home in prime time. <a href="https://t.co/hQAg6A9hqG">pic.twitter.com/hQAg6A9hqG</a>

    Kevin Carter @tarheelanalyst

    Nothing disappoints like UNC football.

    Jonathan Williams @Dr_JWill

    1-5 Virginia beating Drake Maye and undefeated UNC on CW Network is the most ACC thing I have ever seen

    Weather Moose @WXMoose

    UNC carrying its playoff ticket <a href="https://t.co/90rQzpffaZ">pic.twitter.com/90rQzpffaZ</a>

    Travis Hancock @TBoneWFNZ

    The UNC CFB playoff discussion we just spent a week on <a href="https://t.co/IVYxHq721M">pic.twitter.com/IVYxHq721M</a>

    Paul Pabst @PaulPabst

    Drake Maye sounds like the name of a quarterback that would play on a CW show.

    Kelly Calhoun @K3llybird

    CFB is a funny thing. Sometimes you may win, but then again sometimes you Maye not. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTHC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTHC</a> 🤣

    The Cavaliers entered Saturday's game with just one win on the season, so many believed that Maye and North Carolina defeating Virginia would be a lock.

    With an ugly loss under their belt, it's now time for the Tar Heels (6-1) to reevaluate their game plan ahead of a matchup against Georgia Tech next weekend. They won't face another ranked opponent until Nov. 11 against No. 16 Duke.