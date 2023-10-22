Drake Maye, No. 10 North Carolina Trolled by Fans After Upset Loss vs. Virginia

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels are no longer undefeated.

North Carolina fell to the unranked Virginia Cavaliers 31-27 on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in what was one of the biggest upsets of the college football season.

The Tar Heels entered halftime up 17-14 on the Cavaliers and kicked off the third quarter with a touchdown drive to extend their lead to 24-14. However, the team's offense sputtered as the second half wore on and the defense completely fell apart.

Two of North Carolina's next three offensive drives were punts, and they then turned the ball over on downs with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. Trailing Virginia 31-27 with under one minute remaining in the game, quarterback Drake Maye threw an interception, sealing the win for the Cavaliers.

Maye finished the game having completed 24 of 48 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He also rushed for 17 yards and one score.

North Carolina's Tez Walker was the game's leading receiver with 11 catches for 146 yards and one touchdown. Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton also rushed for 112 yards on 19 carries.

After the loss, college football fans were quick to troll Maye and the Tar Heels:

The Cavaliers entered Saturday's game with just one win on the season, so many believed that Maye and North Carolina defeating Virginia would be a lock.