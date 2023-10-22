X

    Quinn Ewers Injury Has Texas Fans Debating Starting Arch Manning After Houston Win

    Francisco RosaOctober 22, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    It was all going well for University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers as he attempted a bounce-back performance following the Longhorns' loss in the Red River Showdown.

    Midway through the third quarter of his team's 31-24 win over the University of Houston, Ewers had 211 yards for two touchdowns while completing 23-of-29 passes.

    Unfortunately, the resurgence was short-lived, as the sophomore signal caller exited the game with a shoulder injury about midway through the third quarter. Ewers was taken to the medical tent and never returned to the action.

    Ewers was later seen on the sidelines without pads and wearing a sling on his right arm, as redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy entered the game in his absence.

    While Murphy managed to help the Longhorns hold on for the win against a gritty Houston squad, it didn't appear that the coaching staff totally trusted him to throw the ball. He had just two pass attempts in a quarter and a half of play.

    Interestingly, highly touted freshman Arch Manning remained on the sideline and didn't get any run from coach Steve Sarkisian.

    The decision left many Texas fans befuddled and debating if Manning is really ready for the moment.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    THIS WAS A DIME FROM EWERS 😤🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/TexasFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasFootball</a> extends the lead 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/CUEg41JVck">pic.twitter.com/CUEg41JVck</a>

    RJ Young @RJ_Young

    So that's a first-round throw from Quinn Ewers. <a href="https://t.co/MHP4reyipN">pic.twitter.com/MHP4reyipN</a>

    Landon Holifield ✭ @TheLandoShow

    Quinn Ewers not arrogantly forcing the ball down the field ✅ <br><br>Quinn Ewers throwing absolute DOTS when he does ✅ <br><br>This is growth 👏🏼 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/BVcwdUzppj">pic.twitter.com/BVcwdUzppj</a>

    Texas Sports Unfiltered @TSUnfiltered

    Quinn Ewers. <br><br>🤘 <a href="https://t.co/LoxSALC4fg">pic.twitter.com/LoxSALC4fg</a>

    Taylor Gaspar Estes @TaylorEstes247

    The way Quinn Ewers was just holding his arm makes me wonder if this is a substantial collarbone injury, which is without a doubt, the worst case scenario for this Texas team.

    247Sports @247Sports

    BREAKING: Maalik Murphy has entered the game for Texas after Quinn Ewers left the game due to injury<a href="https://t.co/9pjYS4oP7y">https://t.co/9pjYS4oP7y</a> <a href="https://t.co/kvym7NLtPl">pic.twitter.com/kvym7NLtPl</a>

    Eric Henry @EricCHenry_

    Quinn Ewers has emerged front the tent and is walking gingerly back to the sidelines. <a href="https://t.co/ji7gwiesms">https://t.co/ji7gwiesms</a>

    Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman

    I hope the Quinn Ewers injury isn't serious. That is just an awful break for the Longhorns. <br><br>But this season may turn out with the entire world seeing how incredible it was that Maalik Murphy didn't transfer. He could be starting somewhere else this year.

    Real Friends & Football @rff_football

    🚨 Injury Update: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is in the medical tent with what appears to be a shoulder injury. <br><br>Backup QB Maalik Murphy is gearing up to enter the game, while Arch Manning remains on the sidelines. 🏈<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TexasLonghorns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TexasLonghorns</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/gY7Gc0tH0N">pic.twitter.com/gY7Gc0tH0N</a>

    SoonerCheylikeShy @SoonerChey

    Is Arch Manning redshirting? Or is he QB3?

    MP @MichaelPannullo

    Arch Manning looking over at Nick Saban like… <a href="https://t.co/1gAEs5H4Za">pic.twitter.com/1gAEs5H4Za</a>

    Matt Martinez @Thagreatmattsby

    Arch Manning entering the portal and coming to USC ✌️

    Charles Smalls VOTE 🌊🌊🌊 . @CharlesSmalls77

    Could have legit seen Malik Murphy AND Arch Manning today if Sark didn't take that afternoon nap.<br><br>Kiss that goodbye. <a href="https://t.co/zksTEald6D">pic.twitter.com/zksTEald6D</a>

    John @iam_johnw

    Arch manning 3rd string at Texas ? Lmao <a href="https://t.co/aAOZ2bIEU3">https://t.co/aAOZ2bIEU3</a>

    Ty @tythecreator7

    Where's Arch Manning? I thought he was the backup for Texas

    Owen Sabia @sportswithsabia

    Arch Manning needs to be in this football game.

    Adam Carey @MainManBrand

    Arch Manning isn't the backup? Huh.

    hunterginn @hunterginn

    How bad is Arch Manning? <a href="https://t.co/Kqmu3Bs2iW">https://t.co/Kqmu3Bs2iW</a>

    Trey @_stilloriginal_

    We want to see Arch Manning in there <a href="https://t.co/9UPNiBfnp0">https://t.co/9UPNiBfnp0</a>

    🥁🤘🏻Edward🤘🏻🥁 @EdwardWolbrueck

    Let's see some Arch Manning!!

    Anthony Strong @TonyStrong631

    Arch Manning a third stringer and sitting behind another freshman (yes he's a redshirt but whatever) isn't a good look!

    Coach J.Brazil @CoachJBrazil

    Well it's officially unofficial, but Malik coming in makes me realize that they're redshirting Arch Manning!

    Tone🐐 @Tone_tg1

    Arch manning not that guy ?? <a href="https://t.co/qzd9Vjmd6O">https://t.co/qzd9Vjmd6O</a>

    🍍Andy Splatz🍍 @AndySplatz

    Texas' season is on the line. You bring in Arch Manning.

    Next up for the Longhorns is a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats, and they'll be hoping that Ewers will be good to go as they look to stay on track.

    If not, they certainly have some decent options.