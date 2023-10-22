Quinn Ewers Injury Has Texas Fans Debating Starting Arch Manning After Houston Win

Tim Warner/Getty Images

It was all going well for University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers as he attempted a bounce-back performance following the Longhorns' loss in the Red River Showdown.

Midway through the third quarter of his team's 31-24 win over the University of Houston, Ewers had 211 yards for two touchdowns while completing 23-of-29 passes.

Unfortunately, the resurgence was short-lived, as the sophomore signal caller exited the game with a shoulder injury about midway through the third quarter. Ewers was taken to the medical tent and never returned to the action.

Ewers was later seen on the sidelines without pads and wearing a sling on his right arm, as redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy entered the game in his absence.

While Murphy managed to help the Longhorns hold on for the win against a gritty Houston squad, it didn't appear that the coaching staff totally trusted him to throw the ball. He had just two pass attempts in a quarter and a half of play.

Interestingly, highly touted freshman Arch Manning remained on the sideline and didn't get any run from coach Steve Sarkisian.

The decision left many Texas fans befuddled and debating if Manning is really ready for the moment.

Next up for the Longhorns is a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats, and they'll be hoping that Ewers will be good to go as they look to stay on track.