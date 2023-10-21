X

CFB

    Jalen Milroe Praised for Stellar 2nd Half as No. 11 Alabama Rallies Past Tennessee

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 21, 2023

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 21: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled as he rushes against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide scored 27 unanswered second-half points to overcome a 20-7 halftime deficit and defeat the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers 34-20 at Tuscaloosa's Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

    Alabama quarterback Jalin Milroe led the Crimson Tide on four consecutive scoring drives, leading to 20 points.

    His 46-yard touchdown toss to Isaiah Bond helped cut the UT lead to 20-14 in the first minute of the third quarter.

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    007. <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/isaiahbond_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@isaiahbond_</a><br><br>📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/wJivqeifmW">pic.twitter.com/wJivqeifmW</a>

    A Will Reichard 42-yard field goal cut the Tennessee lead in half before the Alabama defense came up big with a turnover on downs at midfield.

    CBS Sports College Football 🏈 @CBSSportsCFB

    STUFFED AGAIN<br><br>@ AlabamaFTBL once again stands strong on 4th &amp; short to force the turnover on downs <a href="https://t.co/ZTlzJBFTw9">pic.twitter.com/ZTlzJBFTw9</a>

    Milroe then led Alabama on a game-winning 47-yard drive where he found Jermaine Burton for 22 yards before a 13-yard scamper put Alabama at the five-yard line. Jase McClellan did the rest.

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Full Steam AHEAD 😤🚂<a href="https://twitter.com/thekidjase?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thekidjase</a><br> <br>📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/YMWUqYA2QE">pic.twitter.com/YMWUqYA2QE</a>

    After another Alabama stop, the Crimson Tide engineered a clock-killing 15-play, 56-yard drive (7:51) that ended with a Reichard 50-yard field goal.

    The defense then continued the onslaught when Chris Braswell sacked UT quarterback Joe Milton III, leading to a Jihaad Campbell scoop-and-score.

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Big Time Players make BIG Time Plays😤<br><br>📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/oh49AbRlZy">pic.twitter.com/oh49AbRlZy</a>

    The comeback win was the result of all three phases playing complementary football and doing their parts, but Milroe's leadership and ownership of the offense stood out.

    Milroe didn't have a good first half by any means, completing 10-of-14 passes for 117 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked three times.

    But Milroe turned it around against a tough Tennessee squad. In the second half, Milroe went 4-of-7 for 103 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 29 yards.

    Those aren't the gaudiest of numbers, but with his team's backs against the wall, Milroe confidently led the Crimson Tide to four scoring drives that squashed UT's momentum entirely.

    Fans and analysts heaped praise on the Crimson Tide quarterback as he engineered the big win.

    Nick Perkins @NPerkins96

    Milroe's deep ball is one of the best in the country. Debate a wall <a href="https://t.co/SrbzriqbzK">pic.twitter.com/SrbzriqbzK</a>

    Coach 🏈 @coachGMHB0201

    Keep fighting Milroe. Some of us believe in you. Y'all watch your mouth bout my qb.

    𝐓𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 @TideWorldOrder

    Finally! Milroe is playing free. Just reacting to what is in front of him. The defense is dialing up the 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a>

    Andre Winfield @Andrewinfield__

    I'm a big Jalen Milroe fan. Glad about his 2nd half performance

    Herb N Rodg Podcast @rodg_herb

    I bet Milroe could throw that deep ball left handed if he wanted to. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a>

    Collin Brister @CollinBrister

    Jalen Milroe has played really well since being named the starter after South Florida.

    Matthew Atchley @matthew_atchley

    Bama fans keep hating on Milroe and he just keeps making plays

    PopPop Hotep 🆓️ @IronApache

    Milroe is a completely different player in the 2nd half.

    Cale Charles @CaleCOTC

    Milroe is the guy. <br><br>You see how he's going through his progressions and making the right throws/pushing the ball downfield when he has time? This is how he's been playing all year. He just hasn't been afforded the TIME to work through the progressions. When he has time? Money. <a href="https://t.co/bwzrWb6Gs6">pic.twitter.com/bwzrWb6Gs6</a>

    Jake Kaiser @FlakyJake10

    Milroe is BEAST moving these runs!!!

    ROCKSTAR @DaviddWrightt

    MILROE is playing GREAT. This is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bama?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bama</a> football!! Still gotta stop them tho <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BamaVsTenn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BamaVsTenn</a>

    Bad Boi Cici @badboicici7

    Jalen Milroe is one great off-season away from being a heisman candidate

    The 7-1 Crimson Tide will now get a week off before returning home to host LSU on Nov. 4.