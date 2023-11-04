Logan Paul Defeats Rey Mysterio, Wins U.S. Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Logan Paul beat Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to win the United States Championship, marking the first title of his young pro wrestling career.

Mysterio received a rude awakening when he looked to finish off Paul with the 619. The challenger had placed brass knuckles on his right hand and connected as the titleholder was on the way down after leaping off the top rope.

There was no chance of the luchador kicking out as he dropped the championship.

Until recently, Paul had not been seen on WWE programming since SummerSlam in August when he defeated Ricochet. That is because he was focused on one of his many outside endeavors.

While Paul's greatest success has come as a YouTuber, he has also dabbled in the world of boxing, fighting fellow YouTuber and Prime business partner KSI twice, and going eight rounds with legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout in 2021.

All of that led to a boxing match between Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis in Manchester, England, last month as the co-main event alongside KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Paul dominated the bout, as Danis barely threw any punches and instead relied on antics, such as attempting to take his opponent down and choke him.

While the social media star would have easily won on the scorecards by unanimous decision, it was ruled a disqualification victory since security and team members entered the ring during the sixth and final round after Danis tried to grapple Paul.

During the post-fight interview, Paul turned his attention back to WWE, as he challenged Mysterio to a U.S. title match.

Appearing on SmackDown the following week, Paul cut a promo about WWE being his passion and how it was time for him to add some championship gold to his trophy case.

Paul also noted that he beat Mysterio in his first-ever match, after teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38.

Mysterio made it clear that he wasn't going to back down from Paul, and he also compared Paul to his estranged son, saying The Maverick talks too much, just like Dominik.

Paul vs. Mysterio was made official for Crown Jewel shortly thereafter, and with the YouTuber beating the WWE Hall of Famer for the United States Championship, it further proves that the company views him as one of its top stars and a big part of its future.