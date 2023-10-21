Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson a Game-Time Decision vs. Penn State with Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson could return to the field for the first time in three weeks.

Head coach Ryan Day told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Henderson will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Penn State.

The official injury report sent out by Ohio State lists the junior running back as out with an undisclosed injury for the marquee showdown between the undefeated Big Ten rivals.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.