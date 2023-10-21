College Football Week 8 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

2 of 3

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Ole Miss' job for the rest of the season is to linger right beneath the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers in the SEC West.

That seems like an easy task for a team whose only defeat came on the road in Tuscaloosa.

Ole Miss beat LSU behind a 55-point output the week after that loss and then beat the Arkansas Razorbacks to move to 2-1 in league play.

The Jaxson Dart-led offense scored at least 27 points in each of its five wins and eclipsed the 30-point mark on four occasions.

Auburn in its current offensive form can't keep up with Ole Miss' explosiveness.

Hugh Freeze's offense is in a year of transition and its failed to be competitive in two of three SEC games.

A case could be made that the Tigers were not close to beating the Georgia Bulldogs, either, because they did scored a single touchdown after the first quarter.

Auburn lost by 30 to LSU and fell to the Texas A&M Aggies by 17. Those results are more indicative of where the program is at than giving it all to try and upset Georgia at home.

Ole Miss averages 142 more total yards per game than Auburn, and its offense should make that large difference known right away inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.