NBA Scout: Anthony Davis 'Has to' Play Center, Lakers 'Can't Win' If Star Plays PF

Anthony Davis may not want to play center, but he needs to if the Los Angeles Lakers want to compete for a championship—at least according to one NBA scout.

"AD is the five. Period. Has to be. They can't win with him playing the four. And he needs to be in better shape," the scout told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. "He looks like he worked this offseason. The last time he was in great shape was when they won the title. He was significantly leaner than what he looked like last season. I don't know what his deal was. But he looked significantly heavier compared to what he did. They need a leaner version of him this season."

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported last month that Davis informed the Lakers he would prefer to play less center this season. The position tends to be more taxing on his body, and Davis' penchant for coming down with injuries has been well-covered at this point.

While the Lakers did make moves to add Christian Wood and Jaxon Hayes to their frontcourt, it appears Davis' wish for less time at center will not be granted. He's started at the 5 throughout the preseason, and it appears Lakers coach Darvin Ham will be deciding between Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt for the team's final starting spot.

It's possible Wood and Hayes will play alongside Davis in the second and third quarter to give him breaks in the middle of games, but their closing and starting lineup will almost certainly feature Davis at the 5.