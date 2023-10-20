College Football Betting Odds Week 8: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

2 of 4

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Ohio State has found a way to score against Penn State's defense in recent years, no matter how tough the Nittany Lions are on that side of the ball.

The Buckeyes scored at least 27 points in all of their 10 wins over the last 11 meetings with the Nittany Lions.

That is a scary statistic staring down the Penn State defense that has not allowed more than 15 points in its six games in 2023.

Penn State only gives up 193.7 total yards per game, but the argument against its success on Saturday is that it has not played an elite offense yet.

Ohio State averages 443 total yards per game and is coming off one of its most complete performances of the season, a 41-7 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has four 100-yard performances in his last five games, and he tore up the Penn State secondary a year ago. He had 10 catches for 185 yards in the 44-31 victory inside Beaver Stadium.

Harrison is the most talented offensive player on either roster, and if he turns in another massive showing, Penn State could be in trouble.

The Nittany Lions have the potential to keep up with the Buckeyes through quarterback Drew Allar, who has 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions this season.