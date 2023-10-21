MLB

    30 Greatest MLB Postseason Players of This Generation

    Joel ReuterOctober 21, 2023

    30 Greatest MLB Postseason Players of This Generation

    0 of 30

      BOSTON - OCTOBER 24: Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz howls, he can't believe that his sixth inning shot was called foul, he thought it was a home run. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
      Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

      Baseball legends are born in October.

      Guys like Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, David Ortiz and Randy Johnson only added onto their Hall of Fame resumes with strong performances in October, but guys like David Freese and Brian Wilson created an entire legacy on postseason success.

      Ahead we've highlighted the 30 greatest playoff performers of this generation, going back as far as the New York Yankees dynasty of the late 1990s and early 2000s to take a closer look at players who made the biggest impact on the sport's brightest stage.

      Players are listed alphabetically, with a look at their full career playoff stat line and any notable accolades along with a breakdown of some memorable moments.

    2B Jose Altuve

    1 of 30

      ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a home run during the third inning of Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
      Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 100 G, .271/.341/.500, 112 H, 45 XBH (25 HR), 51 RBI, 85 R

      Accolades: 2x WS winner, 2019 ALCS MVP

      Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve ranks second all-time in playoff home runs with 25 career long balls, and he has added two more to that total so far during the 2023 postseason.

      The 33-year-old is also one of only six players with 100 hits in the postseason, joining Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Manny Ramirez, Jorge Posada and Yadier Molina on that prestigious list.

    OF Randy Arozarena

    2 of 30

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 13: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays bats against the Minnesota Twins on September 13, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
      Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 33 G, .336/.414/.690, 38 H, 17 XBH (11 HR), 17 RBI, 23 R

      Accolades: 2020 ALCS MVP

      Outfielder Randy Arozarena entered the 2020 postseason with just 42 big league games under his belt, but he became a household name when he hit .377/.442/.831 with 10 home runs in 20 games during the Tampa Bay Rays' run to the World Series.

      He has recorded at least one hit in 23 of the 28 postseason games he has played as a member of the Rays.

    30 Greatest MLB Postseason Players of This Generation
    Video Play Button
    SP Josh Beckett

    3 of 30

      RONX, NY - OCTOBER 25: The Florida Marlins hoist up pitcher Josh Beckett #21 the 2003 World Series MVP after defeating the New York Yankees 2-0 in game six of the Major League Baseball World Series on October 25, 2003 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Beckett pitched a complete game shut-out in clinch the series for the Marlins. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
      Jamie Squire/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 14 G, 13 GS, 7-3, 3.07 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 99 K, 93.2 IP

      Accolades: 2x WS winner, 2007 ALCS MVP, 2003 WS MVP

      One of the most hyped pitching prospects of the last 50 years, Josh Beckett made his MLB debut as a 21-year-old in 2001. Two years later, he led the Florida Marlins to a World Series title, throwing a five-hit shutout against a heavily-favored New York Yankees team at Yankee Stadium in the clinching Game 6 of the 2003 World Series.

      He also recorded complete game shutouts in Game 5 of the 2003 NLCS and Game 1 of the 2007 ALDS, making him one of only six pitchers in MLB history with three shutouts in the postseason.

    OF Carlos Beltrán

    4 of 30

      ST. LOUIS - OCTOBER 20: Carlos Beltran #15 of the Houston Astros against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series October 20, 2004 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. The Cardinals defeated the Astros 6-4 in the 12th inning to tie the series 3-3. (Photo By Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
      Photo By Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 65 G, .307/.412/.609, 66 H, 32 XBH (16 HR), 42 RBI, 45 R

      Accolades: 1x WS winner

      Few trade deadline moves have been more impactful than the Houston Astros deal to acquire Carlos Beltrán in 2004. He posted a 135 OPS+ with 23 home runs and 28 steals in 90 games after the trade, then went 20-for-46 with eight home runs, 14 RBI and six steals in 12 games during the NLDS and NLCS.

      He reached the postseason as a member of the Astros, Mets, Cardinals, Yankees and Rangers, but he didn't win a World Series ring until his final MLB season in 2017.

    1B/OF Lance Berkman

    5 of 30

      Baseball: World Series: St. Louis Cardinals Lance Berkman (12) in action, at bat vs Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium. Game 7. St. Louis, MO 10/28/2011 CREDIT: Al Tielemans (Photo by Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X86553 TK4 R11 F34 )
      Set Number: X86553 TK4 R11 F34

      Postseason Stats: 52 G, .317/.417/.532, 59 H, 21 XBH (9 HR), 41 RBI, 38 R

      Accolades: 1x WS winner

      Lance Berkman was one of the primary run producers on a Houston Astros team that reached the NLCS in 2004 and the World Series in 2005, and he hit a combined .340/.453/.617 with six home runs and 26 RBI in 26 games during those two postseason runs.

      He won his first and only World Series ring as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, going 11-for-26 with one home run and five RBI in the Fall Classic. That performance might have won him World Series MVP honors a lot of years, but David Freese took home the hardware for his heroics.

    SP Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants

    6 of 30

      SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 18: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants displays his World Series ring during the San Francisco Giants 2014 World Series Ring ceremony before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at AT&T Park on April 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ben Margot - Pool/Getty Images)
      Ben Margot - Pool/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 16 G, 14 GS, 8-3, 1 SV, 2.11 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 87 K, 102.1 IP

      Accolades: 3x WS winner, 2014 NLCS MVP, 2014 WS MVP

      What Madison Bumgarner did during the 2014 postseason is the most impressive individual playoff run of the modern era.

      • 7 G, 6 GS, 4-1, 1 SV, 1.03 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 45 K, 52.2 IP

      He threw a four-hit shutout in the win-or-go-home Wild Card Game, followed by four straight quality starts in the NLDS, NLCS and Game 1 of the World Series. He then tossed a four-hit shutout in Game 5 of the World Series before returning on two days' rest to blank the Kansas City Royals over the final five innings of Game 7 and record the series-clinching save.

    SS Carlos Correa

    7 of 30

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 11: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning in Game Four of the Division Series at Target Field on October 11, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 85 G, .282/.352/.508, 91 H, 37 XBH (18 HR), 63 RBI, 38 R

      Accolades: 1x WS winner

      Six different times in his career Carlos Correa has recorded multiple home runs in a postseason series, including the ALDS and World Series in 2017 when he won a ring with the Houston Astros.

      His 18 career playoff home runs are tied with the likes of Reggie Jackson and Mickey Mantle, and he showed up again this October, going 9-for-22 over six games in his first trip to the postseason with the Minnesota Twins.

    OF Nelson Cruz

    8 of 30

      ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: Nelson Cruz #17 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning of Game Six of the American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 15, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
      Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 50 G, .278/.348/.631, 52 H, 30 XBH (18 HR), 38 RBI, 35 R

      Accolades: 2011 ALCS MVP

      Unfortunately, the enduring memory of Nelson Cruz in the postseason will be him failing to track down a fly ball off the bat of David Freese in Game 6 of the World Series that would have ended the game and clinched a title for the Texas Rangers.

      However, the Rangers might not have even made it that far if Cruz didn't go 8-for-22 with six home runs and 13 RBI against the Detroit Tigers in the ALCS. He homered in five of the six games of that series, including a walk-off grand slam in Game 2, and his performance stands as one of the most impressive individual offensive series in playoff history.

    3B David Freese

    9 of 30

      ST. LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 30: World Series MVP David Freese of the St. Louis Cardinals participates in a parade celebrating the team's 11th World Series championship October 30, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)
      Whitney Curtis/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 69 G, .299/.370/.549, 61 H, 29 XBH (10 HR), 36 RBI, 26 R

      Accolades: 1x WS winner, 2011 NLCS MVP, 2011 WS MVP

      Baseball heroes are born in October.

      Never has that idea been more apparent than in the case of David Freese, who had a largely forgettable career during the regular season, earning one All-Star selection and tallying 18.7 WAR in 11 seasons.

      However, his game-tying, two-run triple with the St. Louis Cardinals down to their final strike in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series is one of the most dramatic moments in October history. He also delivered the game-winning home run two innings later, and capped off his stellar postseason with a two-run double in Game 7.

      All of that came after he won NLCS MVP by going 12-for-22 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI against the Milwaukee Brewers.

    3B Troy Glaus

    10 of 30

      28 Sept 2002: Troy Glaus of the Anaheim Angels during the Angels 8-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners at Edison Field in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 24 G, .321/.398/.756, 25 H, 15 XBH (9 HR), 16 RBI, 18 R

      Troy Glaus went head-to-head with peak Barry Bonds during the 2002 World Series and helped the Anaheim Angels come out on top in a thrilling seven-game series.

      • Bonds: 30 PA, 8-for-17, 2 2B, 4 HR, 6 RBI, 13 BB
      • Glaus: 30 PA, 10-for-26, 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI

      All told, Glaus went 21-for-61 with seven home runs and 13 RBI during the Angels' unlikely run through the postseason that year, capping off that impressive stretch with World Series MVP honors.

    SP Cole Hamels

    11 of 30

      PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 29: Cole Hamels of the Philadelphia Phillies smiles as he holds the World Series MVP trophy after Game Five of the 2008 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on October 29, 2008 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Rays 4-3 to win the 2008 World Series. (Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)
      Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 17 G, 16 GS, 7-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 93 K, 100.1 IP

      Left-hander Cole Hamels was eventually just another ace on a Philadelphia Phillies staff that featured Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee and Roy Oswalt, but he was the guy during the club's run to a World Series title in 2008.

      Just 24 years old at the time, he went 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 35 innings over five postseason starts, delivering five consecutive quality starts to become one of only nine players in MLB history to win LCS and World Series MVP in the same season.

    OF Bryce Harper

    12 of 30

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 11: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies stares back at Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves during Game 3 of the NLDS on October 11, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 45 G, .287/.394/.635, 48 H, 27 XBH (15 HR), 30 RBI, 35 R

      Accolades: 2022 NLCS MVP

      Bryce Harper has already provided one of the most memorable moments of the 2023 postseason with his stare down of Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia, and he went 6-for-13 with three home runs and five RBI in that series.

      He has hit at least one home run in nine of the 11 postseason series he has played in, and his homer in Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS made him just the second teenager in MLB history to hit a home run in the postseason, joining Andruw Jones.

    SS Derek Jeter

    13 of 30

      NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees hits a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Two of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
      Chris McGrath/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 158 G, .308/.374/.465, 200 H, 57 XBH (20 HR), 61 RBI, 111 R

      Accolades: 5x WS winner, 2000 WS MVP

      Derek Jeter essentially played an entire extra season's worth of games in the postseason over the course of his 20-year career with the New York Yankees, and it would have been an MVP-caliber season statistically.

      He is the all-time postseason leader in games played (158), plate appearances (734), hits (200), doubles (32), runs scored (111) and total bases (302), and his performance in the 2001 postseason earned him the "Mr. November" moniker.

    SP Randy Johnson

    14 of 30

      PHOENIX - NOVEMBER 4: Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch during Game Six of the 2001 World Series against the New York Yankees at Bank One Ballpark on November 4, 2001 in the Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks 15-2 and tie the series 3-3. (Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)
      Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 19 G, 16 GS, 7-9, 3.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 K, 121.0 IP

      Accolades: 1x WS winner, 2001 WS MVP

      Hall of Famer Randy Johnson had a few ugly playoff starts later in his career that impacted his overall postseason numbers, but his performance with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 is more than enough to earn him a spot on this list.

      In his appearances that October, he went 5-1 with one save while posting a 1.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. He threw complete game shutouts in Game 1 of the NLDS and Game 2 of the World Series, and he recorded the final four outs in Game 7 of the World Series after pitching seven innings in a start the night before.

    SP John Lackey

    15 of 30

      ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 12: Pitcher John Lackey #41 of the Anaheim Angels winds up against the Minnesota Twins in Game Four of the American League Championship Series on October 12, 2002 at Edison International Field in Anaheim, California. (Photo by: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
      Photo by: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 29 G, 23 GS, 8-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 114 K, 144.0 IP

      Accolades: 3x WS winner

      John Lackey started Game 7 of the 2002 World Series as a 23-year-old rookie, allowing four hits and one earned run over five innings to pick up the victory and lay the foundation for his reputation as a big-game pitcher.

      He won World Series rings with the Angels, Red Sox and Cubs, and his 144 career postseason innings rank 10th on the all-time list.

    SP Jon Lester

    16 of 30

      CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 2: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to striking out Jason Kipnis #22 of the Cleveland Indians to end the seventh inning during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brad Mangin/MLB via Getty Images)
      Brad Mangin/MLB via Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 26 G, 22 GS, 9-7, 2.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 133 K, 154.0 IP

      Accolades: 3x WS winner, 2016 NLCS MVP

      Jon Lester has one of the best World Series resumes in history with a 1.77 ERA in 35.2 innings spanning five starts and one relief appearance, and the one time he came out of the bullpen was to toss three innings of relief in Game 7 against Cleveland in 2016.

      Among the 31 pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched in the playoffs, his 2.51 ERA ranks fifth, behind Mariano Rivera (0.70), Christy Mathewson (0.97), Madison Bumgarner (2.11) and Curt Schilling (2.23).

    OF Hideki Matsui

    17 of 30

      NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 4: Hideki Matsui #55 of the New York Yankees bats against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Six of the World Series November 4, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won the series 4-2. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
      Focus on Sport/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 56 G, .312/.391/.541, 64 H, 26 XBH (10 HR), 39 RBI, 32 R

      Accolades: 1x WS winner, 2009 WS MVP

      Hideki Matsui was already 29 years old when he made his way stateside after an impressive run in Japan, and he jumped right into the postseason fray, playing in the 2003 World Series as a rookie and hitting .281/.347/.438 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 17 playoff games.

      His playoff performance peaked in 2009 when he went 8-for-13 with three home runs and eight RBI in six games against the Philadelphia Phillies to win World Series MVP honors.

    RP Andrew Miller

    18 of 30

      Baseball: World Series: Cleveland Indians Andrew Miller (24) in action, pitching vs Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field. Game 7. Cleveland, OH 11/2/2016 CREDIT: Stephen Green (Photo by Stephen Green /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: SI600 TK7 )
      Set Number: SI600 TK7

      Postseason Stats: 29 G, 2-1, 1 SV, 9 HLD, 0.93 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 54 K, 38.2 IP

      Accolades: 2016 ALCS MVP

      The Cleveland front office paid a steep price to acquire Andrew Miller at the 2016 trade deadline, sending top prospects Clint Frazier and Justus Sheffield to the New York Yankees as part of a four-player package to acquire the lefty reliever.

      He logged a 1.55 ERA with a 46-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 29 innings following the trade, then allowed just three earned runs in 19.1 innings over 10 postseason appearances to help lead Cleveland to the World Series. He won ALCS MVP honors with 7.2 scoreless innings of three-hit, 14-strikeout ball in four appearances.

    DH David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

    19 of 30

      NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 8: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the New York Yankees during an Major League Baseball game September 8, 2013 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Ortiz played for the Red Sox from 2003 - 2016. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
      Focus on Sport/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 85 G, .289/.404/.543, 88 H, 41 XBH (17 HR), 61 RBI, 51 R

      Accolades: 3x WS winner, 2004 ALCS MVP, 2013 WS MVP

      On the strength of his 2004 ALCS heroics alone, David Ortiz would earn a place on this list, and last year he checked in No. 7 on our list of the most memorable postseason heroes in MLB history. Here's an excerpt from that article:

      He hit a walk-off home run in extra innings in Game 4 after the Dave Roberts steal set up extra innings, then he hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the eighth inning of Game 5 before delivering the walk-off RBI single in the 14th inning. He added a two-run homer in the first inning of Game 7 for good measure.

      Almost a decade later, he won the 2013 World Series MVP when he went 11-for-16 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI against the St. Louis Cardinals.

    SP Andy Pettitte

    20 of 30

      New York Yankee starting pitcher Andy Pettitte hurls against the New York Mets in the first inning of game one of the World Series at Yankee Stadium 21 October 2000 in New York, NY. This is the first time in 44 years that two New York teams have faced each other in the World Series. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
      JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 44 G, 44 GS, 19-11, 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 183 K, 276.2 IP

      Accolades: 5x WS winner, 2001 ALCS MVP

      Andy Pettitte is baseball's all-time leader in postseason innings pitched, and he has a cushion of more than 50 innings over Justin Verlander (220.1) and Tom Glavine (218.1) who are second and third on that list.

      He made 13 starts in the World Series, going 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA over 77.2 innings on the sport's biggest stage, and the Yankees went a combined 8-5 in those 13 games. The left-hander won ALCS MVP in 2001 when he picked up a pair of victories against a 116-win Seattle Mariners team.

    1B Albert Pujols

    21 of 30

      ST. LOUIS - OCTOBER 13: Albert Pujols is congratulated by Jim Edmonds of the St. Louis Cardinals after hitting a home run during the first inning of game one of the NLCS against the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium on October 13, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Cards defeated the Astros 10-7. (Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)
      Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 88 G, .319/.422/.572, 97 H, 38 XBH (19 HR), 54 RBI, 57 R

      Accolades: 2x WS winner, 2004 NLCS MVP

      It should come as no surprise that one of the best hitters in MLB history also put up huge numbers in the postseason, and Albert Pujols had plenty of opportunities to play in October, making the playoffs seven times in his 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

      He is one of just three players to have a three-homer game in the World Series, joining Babe Ruth (x2), Reggie Jackson and Pablo Sandoval when he went deep three times in Game 3 of the 2011 World Series against the Texas Rangers

    OF Manny Ramirez

    22 of 30

      BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 13: Manny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox points to the crowd after scoring a run against the New York Yankees at on October 13, 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox in Game 5 of the 2003 ALCS 4 - 2. The Yankees won the 2003 ALCS against the Red Sox 4 games to 3. (Photo by Allen Kee/WireImage)
      Allen Kee/WireImage

      Postseason Stats: 111 G, .285/.394/.544, 117 H, 48 XBH (29 HR), 78 RBI, 67 R

      Accolades: 2x WS winner, 2004 WS MVP

      Manny Ramirez is one of the most prolific run producers in baseball history, and his ability to come through in the clutch was seemingly amplified in October.

      His 29 postseason home runs still stand as the all-time record, though Jose Altuve is steadily chipping away at that mark. His 78 RBI also trails only Bernie Williams (80 RBI), and after David Ortiz's heroics in the 2004 ALCS, it was Ramirez who won World Series MVP honors by going 7-for-17 with one home run and four RBI against the St. Louis Cardinals.

    RP Mariano Rivera

    23 of 30

      NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Mariano Rivera #42 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 7-3 to win the series 4 games to 2. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)
      Nick Laham/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 96 G, 8-1, 42 SV, 0.70 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 110 K, 141.0 IP

      Accolades: 5x WS winner, 2003 ALCS MVP, 1999 WS MVP

      Mariano Rivera began his stellar postseason career serving as the setup man for 1996 World Series MVP John Wetteland before putting together a transcendent resume slamming the door in the ninth inning in October.

      He did have a few hiccups along the way, including a blown save in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series and a pair of blown saves in the 2004 ALCS, but he still finished 42 of 47 on save chances for his postseason career with a minuscule 0.70 ERA over 141 innings.

    3B Pablo Sandoval

    24 of 30

      SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 08: Pablo Sandavol #48 of the San Francisco Giants hitting during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at AT&T Park on April 8, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The Giants defeated the Cardinals 5-4. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)
      Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 42 G, .338/.386/.535, 53 H, 19 XBH (6 HR), 20 RBI, 21 R

      Accolades: 3x WS winner, 2012 WS MVP

      Huge World Series performances in 2012 (8-for-16, 1 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI) and 2014 (12-for-28, 3 2B, 4 RBI) helped make Pablo Sandoval a hero for a San Francisco Giants team that won three World Series titles in a span of five years.

      He had a three-homer game against Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series, setting the tone in what turned out to be a series sweep.

    SP Curt Schilling

    25 of 30

      OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 30: Curt Schilling #38 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Oakland Athletics during an Major League Baseball game August 30, 2006 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. Schilling played for the Red Sox from 2004-2007. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
      Focus on Sport/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 19 G, 19 GS, 11-2, 2.23 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 120 K, 133.1 IP

      Accolades: 3x WS winner, 1993 NLCS MVP, 2001 World Series MVP

      The "bloody sock" game will always define Curt Schilling's postseason career, but he put together an impressive overall body of work during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox.

      He threw three complete games in six starts during the D-backs' run to a World Series title in 2001, posting a 1.12 ERA in 48.1 innings that October en route to World Series co-MVP honors with fellow ace Randy Johnson.

    OF Kyle Schwarber

    26 of 30

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 17: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after his sixth inning solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
      Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 61 G, .235/.357/.525, 47 H, 22 XBH (18 HR), 31 RBI, 36 R

      Accolades: 1x WS winner

      Slugger Kyle Schwarber has been launching home runs in the playoffs since his rookie season with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 when he hit a ball on top of the right field scoreboard at Wrigley Field.

      The following year, he missed almost the entire regular season when he suffered a knee injury in the team's third game of the regular season, but he returned for the World Series and went 7-for-17 with a double and two RBI. He hit three home runs each in the 2022 NLCS, 2022 World Series and so far in the 2023 NLCS.

    OF George Springer

    27 of 30

      Baseball: World Series: Houston Astros George Springer (4) victorious scoring run vs Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Game 7. Los Angeles, CA 11/1/2017 CREDIT: Al Tielemans (Photo by Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X161489 TK7 )
      Set Number: X161489 TK7

      Postseason Stats: 67 G, .268/.346/.529, 74 H, 34 XBH (19 HR), 38 RBI, 43 R

      Accolades: 1x WS winner, 2017 WS MVP

      Outfielder George Springer won World Series MVP honors in 2017 when he went 11-for-29 with three doubles, five home runs and seven RBI in a memorable seven-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

      He went 6-for-14 with three home runs in three games against Cleveland in the ALDS the following year, and all told he has hit multiple home runs in six different postseason series during his career. Can he make his mark in Toronto?

    SP Stephen Strasburg

    28 of 30

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch to George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros who hits a leadoff double during the first inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
      Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 9 G, 8 GS, 6-2, 1.46 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 71 K, 55.1 IP

      Accolades: 1x WS winner, 2019 WS MVP

      Stephen Strasburg had arguably the best regular season of his career in 2019, finishing 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 251 strikeouts in 209 innings to finish fifth in NL Cy Young voting.

      He went on to post a 1.98 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 36.1 innings during the Washington Nationals run to a World Series title. He was the winning pitcher in Game 2 and Game 6 against the Houston Astros on his way to World Series MVP honors.

    OF Bernie Williams

    29 of 30

      6 Aug 2000: Bernie Williams #51 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 11-1.Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport
      Jamie Squire

      Postseason Stats: 121 G, .275/.371/.480, 128 H, 51 XBH (22 HR), 80 RBI, 83 R

      Accolades: 4x WS winner, 1996 ALCS MVP

      Bernie Williams ranks in the top five all-time on the postseason leaderboard in games played (121, third), hits (128, second), home runs (22, third), RBI (80, first), runs scored (83, third), total bases (223, second).

      He was a staple in the No. 3 or No. 4 spot in some stacked Yankees lineups, and he had 36 career multi-hit games in the playoffs, including four-hit performances in Game 4 of the 2003 World Series and Game 3 of the 2004 ALCS.

    RP Brian Wilson

    30 of 30

      DENVER, CO - APRIL 11: Brian Wilson #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in relief against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 11, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Giants 17-8. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
      Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

      Postseason Stats: 17 G, 2-0, 6 SV, 0.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 25 K, 18.0 IP

      Accolades: 1x WS winner

      "The Beard" was the face of the San Francisco Giants unexpected run to a World Series title in 2010, converting six of seven save opportunities in the playoffs while allowing just five hits and one unearned run with 16 strikeouts in 11.2 innings.

      He also logged six scoreless appearances out of the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen with one win and two holds out of the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen in 2013, but it's his time slamming the door in the ninth inning for the Giants that defined his legacy.

