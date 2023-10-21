30 Greatest MLB Postseason Players of This Generation

Slugger Kyle Schwarber has been launching home runs in the playoffs since his rookie season with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 when he hit a ball on top of the right field scoreboard at Wrigley Field.

The following year, he missed almost the entire regular season when he suffered a knee injury in the team's third game of the regular season, but he returned for the World Series and went 7-for-17 with a double and two RBI. He hit three home runs each in the 2022 NLCS, 2022 World Series and so far in the 2023 NLCS.