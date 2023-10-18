James Harden Rumors: Skipping 76ers Practice is Only Start of 'What He Plans to Do'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

As he continues his efforts to force his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden is reportedly just getting started..

The former NBA MVP had an unexcused absence from practice Wednesday, instead choosing to be in Houston for the past few days. And one source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that it "is only the beginning of what he plans to do here."

Harden has had a history of making things ugly when forcing a trade.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.