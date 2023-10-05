James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star a 'Positive Participant' at Practice Amid Trade Buzz

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

One of the storylines of the NBA offseason has been the future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden, who by all accounts is seeking a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

That led to questions about whether he'd be a source of distraction in training camp and the season to come, though so far that reportedly hasn't been the case.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania, "Multiple sources with knowledge of Harden's two practice sessions say he has been an engaged and positive participant."

