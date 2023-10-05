X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star a 'Positive Participant' at Practice Amid Trade Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 5, 2023

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: NBA player James Harden watches the game during the first half during the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final between the Houston Dynamo FC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on September 27, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    One of the storylines of the NBA offseason has been the future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard James Harden, who by all accounts is seeking a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

    That led to questions about whether he'd be a source of distraction in training camp and the season to come, though so far that reportedly hasn't been the case.

    According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania, "Multiple sources with knowledge of Harden's two practice sessions say he has been an engaged and positive participant."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    James Harden Rumors: 76ers Star a 'Positive Participant' at Practice Amid Trade Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon