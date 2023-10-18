LSU Unveils Photo of Camouflage End Zones Honoring Army Ahead of Week 8 CFB Game

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The LSU Tigers will be deviating from the traditional yellow and purple colors in the end zones in Week 8.

The team announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the end zones at Tiger Stadium would feature a camouflage background in honor of their Week 8 opponent, the Army Black Knights.

The design features the traditional LSU logo but is colored in black, with the surrounding space being covered in a camouflage pattern. Head coach Brian Kelly said that the chance to play a service school is something his team is looking forward to.

"The respect and the honor that we have in playing this game, we're excited about this weekend," LSU coach Brian Kelly said, per Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com. "The pageantry of it, the cadets being at the game, singing the alma mater with Army or Navy or Air Force, whoever the academy is," Kelly said, "all those things are, I think, memories that our players will have for the rest of their lives."

LSU has not played Army since 1931, which was the only time the teams have faced off. Army was victorious in that matchup, so the Tigers will look to even up the all-time series.