Michael Penix Jr., Brock Bowers Highlight 2023 AP Midseason All-America Team

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers are among those honored as members of the Associated Press midseason All-America team, which was released on Wednesday.

Penix, who is considered the clear favorite for the Heisman Trophy at the moment, has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 2,301 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His Huskies sit No. 5 in the Associated Press poll after a 36-33 win over Oregon on Saturday.

Bowers, who stars for the undefeated No. 1 Bulldogs, has amassed 41 catches for 567 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, the junior suffered a high ankle sprain that requires surgery and will sideline him for at least several games, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams did not make the first or second team. Instead, LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels leads the second team at QB.

Notre Dame and Alabama paced college football with three first-team members apiece.

First Team Offense

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Texas RB Jonathon Brooks; Notre Dame RB Audric Estime

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt; Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

Kansas State OG Cooper Beebe; Michigan OG Zak Zinter

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson

Georgia TE Brock Bowers

LSU WR Malik Nabers; Missouri WR Luther Burden III; Washington WR Rome Odunze

Boise State All-Purpose Ashton Jeanty

Alabama K Will Reichard

First Team Defense

UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu; Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner

Notre Dame DL Howard Cross III; Illinois DL Jer'Zhan Newton

North Carolina State LB Payton Wilson; Old Dominion LB Jason Henderson; Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper

Alabama CB Kool-aid McKinstry; Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine

Georgia S Malaki Starks; Auburn S Jaylin Simpson

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean

Iowa P Tory Taylor

No first-year players made either team, but three second-year players did in Missouri wideout Luther Burden III, Boise State all-purpose player Ashton Jeanty and Georgia safety Malaki Starks.

No. 3 Ohio State features four players on the second team, including superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is a candidate to be a top-three NFL draft pick this upcoming spring.

Second Team Offense

LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Kentucky RB Ray Davis; Michigan RB Blake Corum

Penn State OT Olu Fashanu; Missouri OT Javon Foster

UConn G Christian Haynes; Ohio State G Tanner Miller

Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.; Oregon WR Troy Franklin; South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

Ohio State TE Cade Stover

Florida State All-Purpose Keon Coleman

Miami (Ohio) K Graham Nicholson

Second Team Defense

Utah EDGE Jonah Elliss; Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara

Texas DL T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman; Iowa LB Jay Higgin; UNC LB Power Echols

Ohio State CB Denzel Burke; Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston

Minnesota S Tyler Nubin; USC S Calen Bullock

Iowa DB Sebastian Castro

Vanderbilt P Matthew Hayball

Texas defensive linemen T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II form the core of the second team. The Longhorns are the only team to have at least two players on the defensive second team.