NBA Scout Calls Heat's Tyler Herro 'Complete Liability' on Defense After Trade Rumors

One NBA scout offered a withering assessment of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who was the subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason.

The scout told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that Herro "is a very good scorer that can play in pick-and-roll and a complete liability on defense."

"The Tyler Herro where it doesn't matter how he plays defense was the bubble Tyler Herro. Remember him?" the scout said. "That's the Tyler Herro where it was like, 'Who gives a s--t how he plays defense?' We haven't seen that guy because he's not scoring at that clip, he's not shooting at that clip."

Herro's game has been closely scrutinized over the last few months because the discourse was framed around whether he could be the centerpiece of a trade for a major star such as Damian Lillard.

Given Herro's age (23), he could've theoretically been someone the Portland Trail Blazers could orient a post-Lillard future around. Instead, Mannix reported in June they were "lukewarm" on the 6'5" sharpshooter.

That seemingly reflected the point argued by the anonymous scout.

Over the last two years, Herro has averaged 20.4 points and shot 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. There's no question he's a dynamic scorer and one who can be efficient.

That doesn't totally outweigh what Herro gives up on the defensive end. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reflected in March 2021 how "considerable growth is still needed defensively" from Herro and that he was "not yet close to the Devin Booker-type ceiling that some envisioned."

Fast forward to the present and you could basically say the same things.

Fair or not, Herro's overall influence on winning and losing was also called into question somewhat with the Heat advancing to the NBA Finals last year despite him missing nearly the entire postseason.