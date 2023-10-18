X

    Fans Hype Kyle Schwarber, Aaron Nola as Phillies Dominate Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 2

    Jack MurrayOctober 18, 2023

    Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber celebrates after a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The Philadelphia Phillies were firing on all cylinders Tuesday night.

    The Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS 5-3 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday but did not let it get that close in Game 2, cruising to a 10-0 victory to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    PHILS.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a> <a href="https://t.co/sA1g7KAEm1">pic.twitter.com/sA1g7KAEm1</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Haven't heard the bell ring this much since high school. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLCS</a> <a href="https://t.co/q35hunlJj7">pic.twitter.com/q35hunlJj7</a>

    Shortstop Trea Turner got the ball rolling in the first inning with a home run, and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber knocked two additional bombs by the sixth inning. The Phillies put up three additional runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

    MLB @MLB

    Lift your Trea tables. <br><br>We're in for a bumpy ride. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/jQ4yHAYg06">pic.twitter.com/jQ4yHAYg06</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Kyle Schwarber makes it 18 home runs for the Phillies this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a>) <a href="https://t.co/K6Azh20Z5m">pic.twitter.com/K6Azh20Z5m</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    SCHWARBER GOES YARD AGAIN‼️ <br><br>This is his first career multi-HR game in the postseason 👏 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/NP0pNoiXkw">pic.twitter.com/NP0pNoiXkw</a>

    Starting pitcher Aaron Nola was equally responsible for the dominant showing, tossing six shutout innings while only allowing three hits and recording seven strikeout. He accomplished this without issuing any walks and only throwing 82 pitches.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Aaron Nola tonight in Game 2:<br><br>6 IP, 3 H, 7 K, 0 R 🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/kJWtSxSIxP">pic.twitter.com/kJWtSxSIxP</a>

    Schwarber was 2-3 while also drawing a walk on the day. Turner was 1-2 and drew two walks, third baseman Alec Bohm had a hit and two RBIs and catcher J.T. Realmuto had two hits with three RBIs. Outfielder Brandon Marsh hit an RBI double and outfielder Nick Castellanos also contributed an RBI.

    However, the major star of the day in the batter's box was Schwarber, and fans were quick to praise his clutch hitting.

    Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL

    The Phillies feel like the team of destiny this year. They got so close last year and they have two modern day Mr. October's on the roster in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

    OBVIOUS SHIRTS® @obvious_shirts

    KYLE SCHWARBER AGAIN! OMG MR. RED OCTOBER IS ON FIRE!!!! <a href="https://t.co/8VWKaxt6io">pic.twitter.com/8VWKaxt6io</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    With 2 HR tonight, Kyle Schwarber now has 18 career HR in the postseason.<br><br>That ties Reggie Jackson for the most by a left-handed hitter in MLB postseason history. <a href="https://t.co/mm1iQIe29Q">pic.twitter.com/mm1iQIe29Q</a>

    Charlie Clothing @mydarkroom69

    Kyle Schwarber has hit 101 HRs for the Phillies in the regular and postseason since April of 2022. That is ridiculous.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kyleschwarber?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kyleschwarber</a> <a href="https://t.co/WHnHZBuNdv">pic.twitter.com/WHnHZBuNdv</a>

    Big Ten Baseball @B1Gbaseball

    Mr. October 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/IndianaBase?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IndianaBase</a> great Kyle Schwarber hit two more HRs tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iubase?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iubase</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZCz0d5T8l2">pic.twitter.com/ZCz0d5T8l2</a>

    Emmanuel @EmmanuelGerar16

    Kyle Schwarber right now <a href="https://t.co/KB6l2lVaeB">pic.twitter.com/KB6l2lVaeB</a>

    GoodbyeMrSpalding @twswbc1948

    Kyle Schwarber is Mr Red October <a href="https://t.co/9Sc4SQXfG1">https://t.co/9Sc4SQXfG1</a> <a href="https://t.co/a9pC6Pi7L5">pic.twitter.com/a9pC6Pi7L5</a>

    Kara Haller @KaraHaller

    Kyle Schwarber - the one that got away. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cubs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cubs</a>

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    Kyle Schwarber:<br><br>First 2-HR postseason game by a Phillies leadoff hitter since ...<br><br>Lenny Dykstra, Game 4, 1993 World Series (in the 15-14 Game)

    Evan Altman @DEvanAltman

    bUt sChWaRbEr HaS a BaD bAtTiNg aVeRaGe

    Tyler @TyGuy9

    Schwarber now has 3 hits in the first 2 games of this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLCS</a>, and they're all home runs! The guy really only hits dingers! 😂

    Nola also received significant buzz, with fans saying he delivered exactly the performance the team needed.

    MLB @MLB

    Nola turned The Bank into Mardi Gras. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLCS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLCS</a> <a href="https://t.co/tePC45mO32">pic.twitter.com/tePC45mO32</a>

    Max Mannis @MaxMannis

    Aaron Nola has made himself a nice chunk of change with this playoff run so far

    Paul Casella @Paul_CasellaMLB

    Aaron Nola in 3 starts this postseason:<br><br>- 18 2/3 IP<br>- 19 K's<br>- 2 ER<br>- 2 BB<br><br>The only other pitchers to match or exceed each of those numbers in ANY 3-game span in a single postseason are Cliff Lee (2010) and John Smoltz (1991).

    Nathan Ackerman @NathanAckerman_

    Aaron Nola had just two scoreless starts of at least six innings this regular season — in 32 starts overall. <br><br>He's already done it twice in three starts this postseason.

    Anthony SanFilippo @AntSanPhilly

    In what may have been his last start in front of the home fans, Aaron Nola throws six shutout innings, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts. It was a clinic. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedOctober?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedOctober</a>

    Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki

    Jeff Hoffman will pitch the seventh for the Phillies.<br><br>Aaron Nola was fantastic tonight: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K. Nola has a 0.96 ERA in three starts this postseason.

    StatMuse MLB @statmusemlb

    Aaron Nola tonight:<br><br>6.0 IP<br>3 H<br>0 ER<br>0 BB<br>7 SO<br><br>Couldn't ask for a better start. <a href="https://t.co/J8G4M4EI0G">pic.twitter.com/J8G4M4EI0G</a>

    After Tuesday's win, the Phillies are now just two wins away from returning to the World Series.

    Philadelphia will look to keep the train rolling in Arizona while the Diamondbacks will look to try to get back into the series. That opportunity will come on Thursday at 5:07 p.m. ET.