Fans Hype Kyle Schwarber, Aaron Nola as Phillies Dominate Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 2

The Philadelphia Phillies were firing on all cylinders Tuesday night.

The Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS 5-3 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday but did not let it get that close in Game 2, cruising to a 10-0 victory to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Shortstop Trea Turner got the ball rolling in the first inning with a home run, and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber knocked two additional bombs by the sixth inning. The Phillies put up three additional runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola was equally responsible for the dominant showing, tossing six shutout innings while only allowing three hits and recording seven strikeout. He accomplished this without issuing any walks and only throwing 82 pitches.

Schwarber was 2-3 while also drawing a walk on the day. Turner was 1-2 and drew two walks, third baseman Alec Bohm had a hit and two RBIs and catcher J.T. Realmuto had two hits with three RBIs. Outfielder Brandon Marsh hit an RBI double and outfielder Nick Castellanos also contributed an RBI.

However, the major star of the day in the batter's box was Schwarber, and fans were quick to praise his clutch hitting.

Nola also received significant buzz, with fans saying he delivered exactly the performance the team needed.

After Tuesday's win, the Phillies are now just two wins away from returning to the World Series.