Dabo Swinney: Maybe Clemson 'Need to Lose a Few Games and Lighten Up the Bandwagon'

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clemson's football program has seemingly always had high expectations, but head coach Dabo Swinney thinks the 2023 campaign has brought with it unrealistic expectations for the Tigers.

"We're at a point where If you don't go undefeated—you are losers, you're terrible .... and that is just such a terrible mindset," Swinney told reporters Tuesday. "Honestly, maybe we need to lose a few games and lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full."

Clemson has seen the likes of Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence saunter through its quarterback room and lead the Tigers into the College Football Playoff between the 2015-2020 seasons.

Watson led Clemson to a national title during the 2016 season and Lawrence delivered the program another championship during the 2018 campaign.

Clemson fans were spoiled going from Watson to Lawrence as they seemingly didn't know what it was like to lose and miss the college football playoff over the span of six seasons.

Since then, the program has seen DJ Uiagalelei and more recently Cade Klubnik lead the offense.

During the 2021 season, Uiagalelei led the Tigers to a 10-3 finish and a win in the Cheez-It Bowl. In 2022, he led Clemson to an 11-3 record before Klubnik was inserted during a loss in the Orange Bowl.

Through the opening weeks of the 2023 campaign, Klubnik has lead the Tigers to a 4-2 record. The team's only losses have come to No. 4 Florida State and No. 16 Duke.

Swinney told reporters that he's "not satisfied" with being 4-2. However, he added that "a little adversity in this world is sometimes good, because, for a couple of reasons, I think sometimes you can win so much you lose appreciation for the blessing."

The Tigers have some big matchups remaining on their schedule in No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 10 UNC and unranked South Carolina. If they reach 10 wins again and clinch a berth in a bowl game, there's no reason for fans to dub the season a disappointment.