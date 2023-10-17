5 NFL Free Agents Teams Should Pursue to Bolster Depth After Injuries in Week 6

3 of 5

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Taylor Lewan's longstanding tenure with the Tennessee Titans came to an end after nine seasons when the club released him back in February. The offensive tackle was entering the final season of a five-year, $80 million deal but failed a physical and was cut in a cost-saving move. Lewan had regressed over the last few seasons due to knee injuries that led to two different ACL surgeries and caused him to miss 30 games since the start of 2020.

While Lewan wasn't playing at the same high level that made him a three-time Pro Bowler earlier in his career, he should still be a competent offensive tackle after an extended break away from the game to heal. In 2021, the last season that Lewan saw the field for a significant amount of action, he recorded a 70.9 PFF grade and allowed just four sacks across 846 offensive snaps. Those are respectable metrics and a similar performance would still make him not only a great depth option, but also a potential starter for many franchises.

Although he's now 32 years old, Lewan is still interested in returning to the NFL. He confirmed that he wasn't considering retirement at the start of the season and could soon find himself back on an active roster due to injuries and the poor play of several current starters at the offensive tackle position.