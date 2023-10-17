5 NFL Free Agents Teams Should Pursue to Bolster Depth After Injuries in Week 6

5 NFL Free Agents Teams Should Pursue to Bolster Depth After Injuries in Week 6October 17, 2023
Several teams are feeling the ill-effects from a rash of injuries that struck during a gritty Week 6 slate of NFL action. It was the latest salvo in a string of ailments that have been plaguing some of the league's biggest stars during the 2023 season.
While many teams are taking a "next man up" approach to replacing these key contributors by using a depth option already on the roster, there may also be a wave of free-agent signings in the coming days. Rather than risk losing games with an ineffective backup playing a key role, clubs could look to the scrap heap to pluck off a serviceable talent.
The New York Giants did as much on Monday night, inserting Justin Pugh into the starting lineup for a Week 6 clash with the Buffalo Bills less than two weeks after signing him to their practice squad roster. Despite coming "straight off the couch", the veteran offensive lineman thrived at both guard and tackle for Big Blue.
There are plenty of other free agents who have the potential to become impact players in 2023 if they get the chance. These veterans have yet to find a home this season due to age, declining play and health, but all have shown they can be high-level talents at some point in the recent past. With that in mind, here are five players who teams should pursue as they look to bolster depth and replace injured starters going into Week 7.
RB: Leonard Fournette
It's been a few years since Leonard Fournette was considered one of the NFL's better running backs, but the veteran isn't completely washed up just yet. Despite potentially still having something left in the tank, Fournette still hasn't caught on with a team since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him at the start of the offseason.
While Fournette did have a down year running the ball in 2022—he rushed for a pedestrian 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 totes across 16 games—he proved he's still a viable pass-catching talent. He reeled in 73 receptions for a career-high 523 receiving yards and three touchdowns during a campaign in which he ultimately lost his starting job to Rachaad White.
Although he's unlikely to regain the form that made him a significant threat during Tampa's Super Bowl push in 2020—Fournette amassed 300 yards and punched in three touchdowns on 64 carries during that postseason run—he could still find a role as a change-of-pace option and receiving weapon out of the backfield.
With several teams losing their top running backs this week—Christian McCaffrey, David Montgomery and Kyren Williams all went down with injuries—a call to Fournette's agent should be one of the first these front offices make when looking for a free-agent replacement. They should be quick about it too, as Fournette has already visited with the Buffalo Bills following Damien Harris' scary injury on Monday Night Football.
The 28-year-old won't be able to step in and seamlessly replace a lead back, but Fournette could pitch in with 10 or so touches a game as part of a platoon approach in plenty of NFL backfields.
WR: Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry is arguably the best available free-agent wideout heading into Week 7 and could soon find himself back on an NFL roster due to that status. Although he was linked to teams like the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the offseason, the 30-year-old slot receiver hasn't signed a new contract since being cut by the New Orleans Saints back in March.
Landry struggled with health in 2022, seeing the field for a career-low nine games due to an ankle injury. His 25-catch, 272-yard, one-touchdown stat line was a further regression from a poor 2021 in which he finished his Cleveland Browns tenure catching 52 passes for 570 yards and two scores. While Landry hasn't had a strong season since 2021—a year in which he reeled in 72 balls for 840 yards and three touchdowns—he could be an asset when healthy.
An extended layoff could be just what Landry needed to rejuvenate his career. After missing 13 games over the previous two campaigns, the wideout should finally be fully recovered and ready to contribute at a high level again. Although the five-time Pro Bowler likely won't be able to take on the type of volume he handled during his prime, he could still contribute to an offense that is currently lacking surehanded pass-catchers.
Quite a few clubs could fit the bill after a rash of injuries hit the position in Week 6. Elite receivers like Tyreek Hill, D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel all exited their respective contests and didn't return. If any of these players end up missing time, Landry could be the perfect replacement to keep things steady while they mend.
OL: Taylor Lewan
Taylor Lewan's longstanding tenure with the Tennessee Titans came to an end after nine seasons when the club released him back in February. The offensive tackle was entering the final season of a five-year, $80 million deal but failed a physical and was cut in a cost-saving move. Lewan had regressed over the last few seasons due to knee injuries that led to two different ACL surgeries and caused him to miss 30 games since the start of 2020.
While Lewan wasn't playing at the same high level that made him a three-time Pro Bowler earlier in his career, he should still be a competent offensive tackle after an extended break away from the game to heal. In 2021, the last season that Lewan saw the field for a significant amount of action, he recorded a 70.9 PFF grade and allowed just four sacks across 846 offensive snaps. Those are respectable metrics and a similar performance would still make him not only a great depth option, but also a potential starter for many franchises.
Although he's now 32 years old, Lewan is still interested in returning to the NFL. He confirmed that he wasn't considering retirement at the start of the season and could soon find himself back on an active roster due to injuries and the poor play of several current starters at the offensive tackle position.
The Philadelphia Eagles may be intrigued by Lewan after longtime tackle Lane Johnson left the team's Week 6 loss to the New York Jets with an ankle sprain. While the injury isn't expected to keep the 33-year-old out for an extended stretch, it could open the door for a team with serious Super Bowl aspirations to explore bringing a high-end, experienced player like Lewan in as a depth signing.
DL: Akiem Hicks
Akiem Hicks is one of the more experienced and versatile defensive linemen left on the open market. While he hasn't found a home for the 2023 season just yet, that could soon change as clubs look to bolster their defensive line depth. Hicks last suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, finishing his 11th NFL season with 22 tackles, three pass deflections and a sack in 11 games.
While those marks are a far cry from his earlier years—including a Pro Bowl campaign in 2018 when he tallied up 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks and five defensed passes for the Chicago Bears—Hicks was still a worthwhile contributor in Tampa's defensive line rotation. He notched a 61.9 PFF grade for his efforts, and while that was a slight decrease from the 72.3 he posted in 2021, it showed he can still be an asset despite being well on the wrong side of 30.
Hicks has experience playing both defensive end and defensive tackle during his career. He has the ability to both be able to get into the backfield and disrupt while also working as a high-level run defender who uses his 6'5", 324-pound frame to clog lanes. Teams that are down a defensive lineman could do far worse than signing him to a veteran's minimum contract and plugging him in where needed.
There weren't many notable defensive linemen injuries in Week 6, but Montez Sweat of the Washington Commanders did exit his squad's win over the Atlanta Falcons with a thumb injury. He's currently questionable for a Week 7 clash against the rival New York Giants, making them an intriguing candidate to pick up Hicks as a short-term replacement.
CB: Bryce Callahan
It's rather surprising that Bryce Callahan is still unsigned after he finally had a healthy and productive year. The veteran cornerback finished 2022 having played in a career-high 15 contests—and started 11 of them—for the Los Angeles Chargers after he'd missed at least six games in each of his first seven NFL seasons.
While Callahan's PFF grade of 64.2 didn't jump off the page, Callahan was a steady, reliable presence in L.A.'s secondary last season. He matched or exceeded career highs in tackles (47), pass defenses (six) and interceptions (three, including one pick-six) during his lone campaign with the Bolts. Even though he's struggled with a litany of injuries throughout his career, the cornerback still possessed the speed and athleticism needed to play at a high level.
Callahan only participated in 3,744 defensive snaps during his career—a relatively modest number for someone who entered the league in 2015—meaning he should still have a good bit left in the tank if he can stay healthy. At 31 years of age, Callahan would best be utilized as a high-end depth option with the potential to start if called upon.
A few teams are dealing with a banged-up cornerback corps at this juncture, including both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins after they each lost key starters in Week 6. Xavien Howard exited late in Miami's most recent victory with a groin injury, an issue that could leave the secondary—a unit already thin with prized offseason acquisition Jalen Ramsey yet to make his debut due to an offseason surgery—without its best cover option. Tyson Campbell, a starter for Jacksonville, was forced to the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of an eventual win. If either team needs a replacement, Callahan should be on the short-list of free-agent candidates to contact.