Jarvis Landry Rumors: Browns Cut WR; Chiefs, Bills, Packers Linked as Landing Spots

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport listed the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as "teams to watch" as the receiver enters free agency. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network also reported the Green Bay Packers are "expected to be in the mix" as well.

The move saves Cleveland $14.8 million against the salary cap, leaving only $1.5 million in dead cap, per Spotrac. The organization had previously allowed Landry to seek a trade after acquiring receiver Amari Cooper in a trade from the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Landry is coming off a poor 2021 season in which he caught a career-low 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns. He later revealed he was dealing with a high-grade MCL sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise since Week 2.

The injuries caused him to miss five games last season, a rarity for a player who had missed only one game in his first seven seasons.

The 29-year-old had been one of the most consistent wideouts in the NFL prior to last year, catching at least 70 passes in every season while earning five Pro Bowl selections. He led the league with 112 catches in 2017 and averaged nearly 91 receptions per year from 2014-20.

That could make him a highly sought-after option in free agency, with multiple Super Bowl contenders already interested.

Green Bay, Kansas City and Buffalo each ranked among the best offenses in the league last season, and all three have a true No. 1 option at receiver. Depth has still been a problem for each team, however, so Landry could potentially fill a void as a safety valve for the elite quarterbacks.

All three teams would also likely put Landry closer to Super Bowl contention. The veteran has appeared in only three playoff games in his eight NFL seasons.

Meanwhile, the Browns will look to Cooper to handle a heavy workload next season alongside Donovan Peoples-Jones, who led the team with 597 receiving yards in 2021.