Former Titans OL Taylor Lewan Says NFL Retirement Comment Was a Joke, Calls Out Video

Former Titans OL Taylor Lewan Says NFL Retirement Comment Was a Joke, Calls Out VideoSeptember 10, 2023
Veteran offensive tackle Taylor Lewan clarified his playing status after fans were initially left to believe he retired.
The three-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned after the Tennessee Titans released him in February to end a nine-year run there. In a clip posted by Barstool Sports, he bluntly says, "I'm retired."
Lewan followed up to say he hasn't retired and that the video didn't provide the full context behind his remark.
I'm not retired.

production team asked if they could use this clip. I told them yes as long as they keep me saying it's a joke in the clip

Obviously they didn't listen and got what they wanted. Congrats on getting numbers I guess.
