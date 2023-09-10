X

NFL

    Former Titans OL Taylor Lewan Says NFL Retirement Comment Was a Joke, Calls Out Video

    Joseph Zucker September 10, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 11: Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans yells towards fans after a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Veteran offensive tackle Taylor Lewan clarified his playing status after fans were initially left to believe he retired.

    The three-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned after the Tennessee Titans released him in February to end a nine-year run there. In a clip posted by Barstool Sports, he bluntly says, "I'm retired."

    Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

    BREAKING NEWS: <a href="https://twitter.com/TaylorLewan77?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TaylorLewan77</a> has announced his retirement from the NFL <a href="https://twitter.com/BussinWTB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BussinWTB</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/nLSAngAqE7">pic.twitter.com/nLSAngAqE7</a>

    Lewan followed up to say he hasn't retired and that the video didn't provide the full context behind his remark.

    Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77

    I'm not retired.<br><br>production team asked if they could use this clip. I told them yes as long as they keep me saying it's a joke in the clip<br><br>Obviously they didn't listen and got what they wanted. Congrats on getting numbers I guess. <a href="https://t.co/kr2DRwXWdW">https://t.co/kr2DRwXWdW</a>

