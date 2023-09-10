Former Titans OL Taylor Lewan Says NFL Retirement Comment Was a Joke, Calls Out Video

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Veteran offensive tackle Taylor Lewan clarified his playing status after fans were initially left to believe he retired.

The three-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned after the Tennessee Titans released him in February to end a nine-year run there. In a clip posted by Barstool Sports, he bluntly says, "I'm retired."

Lewan followed up to say he hasn't retired and that the video didn't provide the full context behind his remark.

