Video: Deion Sanders Discusses Differences Between Sons Deion Jr., Shedeur, Shilo

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders discussed the differences between his three sons—Deion Jr., Shedeur and Shilo—on the latest edition of the SHOWTIME Original Series, KG Certified (conversation begins at 16:45 mark).

"Junior is more of the business side, intellect," Sanders said.

"Shedeur is more of me, Deion. He's more, he gonna rocksteady. He ain't gonna flinch. It's gonna be what it is. And he gonna make wise moves and all that. Shilo is more Prime. He more of that 'aight.' 'Aight now.' Yeah. Let's go. Let's get down with it.

"That's how all three of them ride."

Sanders' answer was in response to a question from show host and Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who told him that he looked at him sometimes as two characters—Deion and Prime.

"When you look at your sons, who is who?" Garnett concluded.

Deion Sanders Jr. has a heavy hand in showcasing Sanders and the Buffaloes via Well Off Media, which has over 415,000 subscribers.

Shedeur Sanders quarterbacks Colorado, and he's been exceptional with 24 total touchdowns (21 passing, three rushing), 2,420 passing yards and a 72.3 percent completion rate.

Shilo Sanders has amassed 36 tackles (30 solo) at safety. He's also forced a fumble and returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in a double overtime win over Colorado State.

Collectively, they are three of Sanders' five children. Sanders also has two daughters— Deiondra and Shelomi.

Coach Prime has previously said that he power ranks his children based off performance: