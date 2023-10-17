Colorado's Deion Sanders to Author 'Elevate and Dominate' Book Set for 2024 Release

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

First, we had Prime Time.

Then, Coach Prime.

Now, Author Prime will be making his way to bookshelves near you.

Colorado coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will release a motivational book titled "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field" on March 12, 2024.

"Success isn't just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It's about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life," Sanders said in a statement. "From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God -- champions aren't born; they're made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You've got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way."

Sanders, 56, was one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history during his playing career and has already made a name for himself in the coaching ranks. After a stellar three-year run at Jackson State, Sanders took the Colorado job and has led the Buffaloes to a 4-3 start to the 2023 season. Colorado won just one game in 2022 and has not had a winning record since 2016.

While Sanders has a ton of work to do in turning around Colorado's play on the field, his immediate impact on the program's culture has been incredible. The program regularly sells out its home games as Sanders builds his program around two-way superstar Travis Hunter and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.