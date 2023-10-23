NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 7

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 7October 23, 2023
Week 7 of the NFL season had six teams on their bye week but still provided no shortage of surprises.
Things seemingly hit a low point for the New England Patriots after a 1-5 start and conversation about coach Bill Belichick's future in Foxborough hit a boiling point. But then news broke this weekend that Belichick "quietly agreed" to a multiyear extension with the team this offseason, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and they promptly upset the heavily favored division rival Buffalo Bills.
The Detroit Lions were on the receiving end of the reality check from the Baltimore Ravens while five other underdogs won their matchups outright.
Every week of the season, we'll assess the state of each roster with a particular focus on its weaknesses. By the end of the campaign, we'll have built a big board for every team based on its biggest needs and wants. Everything from immediate holes to fill to the offseason player carousel of free agency and the 2024 NFL draft is taken into account.
The weaknesses here are not just knee-jerk reactions to the weekend's games, but more an overarching assessment with both present and future roster-building in mind.
Arizona Cardinals
- Defensive Tackle
- Cornerback
- Quarterback
- Center
- Offensive Tackle
The Arizona Cardinals got some good news this week, as Budda Baker returned to action. They opened Kyler Murray's practice window, too, meaning their starting quarterback could be back soon as well. However, that was about the end of the positivity in Arizona after suffering another loss on Sunday.
Granted, they did get some help when it comes to the NFL draft order, as their loss and the Bears' win pushed the Cardinals up the board.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders
With the Cardinals basically playing for the future at this point, they're in a weird spot when it comes to adding players immediately. They have plenty of holes on their roster, but their vision is more long-term focused, so trading a mid- to late-round pick for a soon-to-be 28-year-old receiver who has two years left on his contract would be a good move for Arizona.
Dating back to last season, Hunter Renfrow has just never been able to find a consistent role in Josh McDaniels' offense, and he's currently losing snaps to rookie fourth-round pick Tre Tucker. That's a big reason why Renfrow is a popular name on the trade block right now.
He's also only two years removed from logging 103 catches, 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, so it's worth a shot to see if the five-year veteran can get back to that level of production in the desert.
2024 Free Agency: DL Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins
Defensive tackle is one of the Cardinals' biggest weaknesses right now, and that's only going to get worse when Carlos Watkins and Kevin Strong hit free agency this March. But they still need to focus on bringing in young talent, which is part of what makes Wilkins a good fit.
The Clemson product doesn't turn 28 until December, and he will be one of the best defensive linemen available on the open market. He's been highly productive during his five-year career with 314 total tackles and 15 sacks heading into Week 7 of this season. Also, he's mastered the art of batting the ball down at the line of scrimmage with 19 career passes defended.
Plus, it couldn't hurt to add a couple of two-time college football national champions, as Wilkins and Renfrow were both on Clemson's 2016 and 2018 title teams.
2024 NFL Draft: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Budda Baker has battled injuries over the past couple of years and is only signed through 2024. Also, Arizona could use talent on the back end of its defense anyway, and Kinchens is currently B/R's NFL draft scouting department's highest-graded safety. Defensive backs scout Cory Giddings has been impressed with what he's seen so far.
"Athletic safety with good movement skills," Giddings said. "He shows fluidity and coverage, with quick feet and ability to drive on the ball. A physical defender who plays with a high motor and quickly closes ground on the ball carrier.
"Does a good job keeping leverage and fighting through blocks. Runs through ball carrier on tackles, while taking poor angles and falling off some at times."
(Previous Week's selections: DL Jordan Willis, CB Jaylon Johnson, DT Jer'Zhan Newton)
Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback
- Left Guard
- Edge
- Wide Receiver
- Linebacker
Yesterday was a huge win for the Atlanta Falcons, as they're now in the driver's seat for the NFC South crown after beating the Bucs. While Atlanta still has a few question marks, it's in a good position to pull away with the division lead considering their next three opponents are the Titans, Vikings and Cardinals before a face-off with the Saints.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Andrew Norwell
Rookie and converted college tackle Matthew Bergeron is the clear weak link on Atlanta's offensive line, as he's the only one with sub-par grades from Pro Football Focus across the board. While he's a project and still has a bright future, the Falcons can't afford to let Bergeron work out his struggles in the midst of their pursuit of a division title.
Bringing in a veteran as a holdover for the rest of the year would be a wise decision, and Norwell has nearly 9,000 snaps and nine years of experience playing left guard. He also has experience making the switch from left tackle to left guard, so he could be a good mentor for the rookie, too.
2024 Free Agency: QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
It's hard to deny that Desmond Ridder is holding the Falcons' offense back this season. They have a talented group with four good offensive linemen, talented pass-catchers Kyle Pitts and Drake London, and a good one-two punch at running back in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Yet, they came into the weekend ranked 29th in points per game at 16.5.
That'll happen when the team gets poor play out of the most important position on the field. Cousins may not be the game-changer fans in Atlanta are hoping for, but he'd be an upgrade over what the offense currently has under center and is a year removed from leading another talented unit to about 25 points per game—eighth-best in the NFL—last season.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
Bud Dupree led the Falcons with 2 sacks heading into Week 7, and he's only on a one-year deal. So, the team could use some added talent at edge-rusher, and Robinson has plenty of it.
The Penn State product is a good athlete who is really quick off the ball and has some impressive bend to turn a tight corner. He also sets up his pass-rush moves well by getting to square on the offensive tackle during the stem phase of the rush.
However, he does need to add strength to take on blocks and be more consistent in the run game, as he'll get kicked out of his gap by offensive linemen.
(Previous week's selections: QB Ryan Tannehill, EDGE Rashan Gary, WR Malik Nabers)
Baltimore Ravens
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Offensive Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
The Ravens moved to 5-2 with an emphatic statement win over the Detroit Lions. The offense was humming in a 38-6 blowout win in which Lamar Jackson had 357 passing yards and three touchdowns. If there were any doubts that the Ravens have the goods to be a contender, they were answered on Sunday.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
The Ravens run game needs a spark. Without J.K. Dobbins they have been left to rely on Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. It's ultimately limited the ceiling of their rushing attack, which has hampered the offense.
Derrick Henry is nearing the end of his prime at 29 years old, but he still is a powerful runner who can steamroll defenses. The Titans offense has struggled this season, and they could be without Ryan Tannehill after he suffered a high ankle sprain. It would be a wise time for the Titans to potentially see this as an opportunity to get a decent return for Henry while they still can. For the Ravens, he's the added dimension of the offense they are missing right now.
2024 Free Agency: WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal hasn't quite had the effect the Ravens were hoping it would. He came into the week with just 113 yards on the year. After multiple knee surgeries and crossing the 30-year-old threshold, it's becoming more doubtful that he'll live up to expectations with the Ravens.
That doesn't mean they shouldn't go back to the free agency well, though. Mike Evans could be available and has continued to roll up 1,000-yard campaigns despite playing his age-30 season this year. He has hit the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first nine seasons and is on pace to do it again with Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball this season.
2024 NFL Draft: DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Michael Pierce is a fine nose tackle, but he is in the final year of his contract. He'll be 31 in the offseason, and the Ravens might be better off finding their next run-plugger through the draft.
T'Vondre Sweat isn't going to be considered one of the best interior defenders in the class, but he can fulfill a specific role at a high level.
"At 6'4" and 362 pounds, Sweat has always been a good run defender who can plug up gaps in the middle of the trenches," B/R's Matt Holder said. "But he's popped up on film more as a pass-rusher, recording a sack against Alabama and a handful of pressures this past weekend during the Red River Rivalry."
That's the kind of presence the Ravens need in the middle of the defense.
(Previous Week's Selections: DL Bilal Nichols, OG Ezra Klein, WR Rome Odunze)
Buffalo Bills
- Right Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Safety
- Cornerback
The Bills' struggles continued in Week 7 with Buffalo failing to overcome a sluggish start in a 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots. The Bills still have the weapons and roster to be dangerous come playoff time, but there are issues that need to be addressed and they have to do something to get out of their current funk. They are 1-2 over the past three weeks, and the win was an uninspiring 14-9 slog at home. It's not time to completely panic yet, but they need to show signs of life soon.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Casey Hayward
Cornerback depth is one of the few things that could wind up hurting this Bills team. Getting to and winning the Super Bowl is going to require locking down some of the best passing attacks in the league, and they are already going to have to do it without Tre'Davious White who is out for the season. This week, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis all made appearances on the injury report.
Signing 34-year-old Casey Hayward would give them a veteran with the ability to play on the outside or in the slot. He might not be young enough to be a full-time player anymore, but he's the kind of signing that could have big implications in the playoffs.
2024 Free Agency: WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bills are going to have to continue to upgrade the weapons around Josh Allen to maximize the offense. Gabe Davis is set to be a free agent, and the Bills haven't really had an effective slot receiver since Cole Beasley. Tyler Boyd is often the forgotten man in Cincinnati with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins taking the spotlight, but he's still a reliable slot option who would elevate Buffalo's offense.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
If the Bills want to go the younger, cheaper route to give Allen another weapon, then Emeka Egbuka would make a lot of sense. He's a classic slot receiver who has thrived in Ohio State's offense. He's a shifty route-runner with good hands and a willingness to go over the middle. That kind of toughness is exactly what the Bills have looked to add to their offense recently.
(Previous Week's Selections: LB Anthony Barr, WR Darnell Mooney, OT Blake Fisher)
Carolina Panthers
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Cornerback
- Tight End
- Safety
Even the bye week was tough for the Carolina Panthers. They placed star safety and one of their best defensive players, Jeremy Chinn, on injured reserve with a quad injury, and he is expected to miss up to six weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's been a tough year for Carolina, as it seems like the team has more problems than solutions.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S P.J. Williams
In addition to Chinn being out, safeties Xavier Woods and Von Bell missed the Panthers' last game with injuries, and Woods has been out since Week 3. At the very least, they need bodies in the secondary to fill out the depth chart.
Chinn is an impending free agent and Williams has been a solid player in the past, so these next few weeks could serve as a tryout to see if the latter could be part of the team moving forward.
2024 Free Agency: CB L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
While Jaycee Horn has been good on the field, he's struggled to stay healthy by missing 23 games–and counting—since he entered the league in 2021. The Panthers can't rely on Horn to be available at this point, and fellow cornerbacks C.J. Henders and Troy Hill are about to see their contracts expire.
Meanwhile, Sneed projects to be one of the best cornerbacks on the open market and would give Carolina's secondary a boost in talent. Even if Horn is able to stay out of the training room moving forward, adding Sneed would give the Panthers a couple of corners who can make plays on the ball, as the latter has eight career interceptions and 30 passes defended.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
Brian Burns is an impending free agent and has been the subject of trade rumors for a few weeks, so it's looking like his days in Carolina are numbered. Trice is a different type of player than Burns, as the former's game is more rooted in power while the latter is a finesse player.
Regardless, Trice can still be a productive pass-rusher. He has a few inside moves he can win with and is a solid bull rusher, which are big reasons why he was able to rack up nine sacks last season. Plus, he projects as a better run defender than his predecessor.
(Previous week's selections: WR Tee Higgins, G Robert Hunt, DB Cooper DeJean)
Chicago Bears
- Left Tackle
- Edge
- Wide Receiver
- Running Back
- Quarterback
The backup quarterback often seems to be Chicago Bears fans' favorite player, and Tyson Bagent might be even more popular after leading the team to a dominant win over the Raiders on Sunday for the Bears' first home victory in about a year.
Bagent did get plenty of help from the team's running game and defense, but he certainly exceeded expectations by winning his first start. The only problem is it hurt the Bears' draft positioning.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Courtland Sutton
After trading Chase Claypool, the Bears could use a contested-catch threat like Sutton. He appeared on B/R's trade block column this week, as the Broncos are expected to be sellers at the deadline.
While Chicago also isn't anywhere close to competing for a playoff spot this season, the wideout just turned 28 years old and is under contract through 2025. So, he and Justin Fields–or whoever the Bears' quarterback is moving forward–could form a nice connection for a few years in the Windy City.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Montez Sweat, Washington Commanders
Getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been an issue for Chicago this season. Heading into the weekend, Yannick Ngakoue was tied for the team lead with just two sacks. Ngakoue is also only on a one-year deal, so the organization will be looking for some edge-rushers this offseason.
Sweat projects to be one of the top pass-rushers available in free agency. He's been consistent with a career average of one sack every other game and has 83 quarterback hits in five seasons. Also, the Commander has received a good run defense grade from Pro Football Focus so far in 2023.
2024 NFL Draft: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Jaylon Johnson is an impending free agent, and while Chicago drafted Tyrique Stevenson last April, they could still use some more talent at the position considering Johnson is about the only cornerback who is playing particularly well so far this season.
At 6'2" and 200 pounds, Tampa has good size and currently owns a Day 2 grade from B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings.
"Cornerback with very good length and filled-out frame," Giddings explained. "Uses hands well in press coverage and shows the ability to sink hips and get out of breaks. Willing tackler who will deliver a blow. Questionable consistency in tackling and transitioning."
(Previous week's selections: WR Bryan Edwards, G Michael Onwenu, WR Rome Odunze)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Interior Defender
- Right Tackle
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Offensive Line
After a rocky 1-3 start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to pick up two wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks before heading into their bye week. They got to kick back and relax this week, which could be vital for the offense to get going.
The unit has struggled with consistency all season, and another week for Joe Burrow to distance himself from his calf injury and get Orlando Brown Jr. healthy after he exited Week 6's game with a groin injury can only be a good thing.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Leonard Williams, New York Giants
The Bengals would make a lot of sense as a team that should make a move before the deadline. They came into the season with Super Bowl expectations, yet they are .500 coming out of their bye week. The financial strain of paying Joe Burrow and having several other key contributors hit free agency is coming.
Burrow is going to keep the window going as long as he is in Cincinnati, but this might be the last chance to contend with this particular core around him. The offense is likely to get back on track, but the defense could use a boost and Leonard Williams would make sense as a trade candidate. The Giants are near the bottom of the standings, and Williams came in at No. 8 on our trade block big board this week.
2024 Free Agency: TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
The Bengals' arsenal for Burrow is bound for an overhaul next season. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are set to hit the open market, and it's unlikely the Bengals will have the resources to bring back even one of them—let alone both. Getting another top receiver in the free-agent market could be tough, too. The Bengals could opt to set their quarterback up with an upgrade at tight end at a much more reasonable cost, though.
Tyler Higbee has proven to be a well-rounded tight end who can serve as a solid option in the passing game. The Bengals have enjoyed good seasons from C.J. Uzomah and Hayden Hurst as tight ends in this system, but Irv Smith Jr. hasn't panned out the same way.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kalen King, Penn State
The Bengals' depth at cornerback is already getting tested. The position is working its way into the biggest needs for this team, and it could get worse in the spring depending on what they do with Chidobe Awuzie. If he is lost to free agency, then finding another outside cornerback to pair with Cam Taylor-Britt becomes imperative.
Kalen King would be a great candidate. The 5'11", 190-pound corner has fluid hips and plays bigger than he is listed.
(Previous Week's Selections: TE Mike Gesicki, OG Jonah Jackson, WR Adonai Mitchell)
Cleveland Browns
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge-Rusher
- Running Back
The Browns are a hard team to evaluate right now. The defense has mostly been keeping their season afloat, but against Gardner Minshew and the Colts, they gave up 38 points and 456 total yards. The good news for the Browns was that the offense was able to put up 39 (with help from a touchdown from the defense on a fumble recovery).
The troubling news was the Deshaun Watson was pulled from the game after attempting to make his return from a shoulder injury that held him out of each of the past two games.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB D'Ernest Johnson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Deshaun Watson confirmed this week that the injury to his shoulder is a rotator cuff issue. Unfortunately, those can have a tendency to linger, and the weekly game of "Will Deshaun Watson play?" has illustrated how tricky they can be.
If Watson is going to be less than 100 percent for an extended amount of time, then the running game becomes more important for the Browns. Without Nick Chubb, the Browns need to have a rotation of backs who can make plays. Reuniting with D'Ernest Johnson would give them a familiar face that would form a strong trio with Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford.
Travis Etienne has become the unquestioned feature back in the Jags offense. They should be willing to deal Johnson for a low price.
2024 Free Agency: OT Trent Brown, New England Patriots
Time is running out for Jedrick Wills to prove that he deserves to be the left tackle of the future in Cleveland. The former first-round pick has struggled this season with a PFF grade of 50.3, two sacks allowed and four penalties. The Browns have already exercised his fifth-year option, but he could still be a trade candidate or simply benched despite his price tag.
If they are going to go with the second route, they will need a viable replacement. Trent Brown is having one of his best campaigns to this point despite the Patriots' offensive struggles.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Linebacker isn't a pressing need at the moment, but it could quickly become one this offseason with Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki both set to hit free agency. The Browns front office hasn't valued linebackers enough to believe that they would really get involved in a bidding war for either of them, so they may prefer to utilize a draft pick to replace them.
Tommy Eichenberg needs some work in coverage, but he's a classic run-and-tackle linebacker who can work as a run-stopping thumper in the middle of the defense. Jim Schwartz should love his toughness and willingness to put his face in the fan to shut down runners.
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Matt Ioannidis, TE Tyler Higbee, DT Mekhi Wingo)
Dallas Cowboys
- Linebacker
- Defensive Tackle
- Offensive Line Depth
- Cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys were on a bye this week, giving them a chance to heal up and get prepared for a couple of tough back-to-back games against the Rams and Eagles. As far as the playoffs go, the Cowboys are in pretty good shape, but those next two contests will provide a true litmus test as it feels like they need to walk away with at least one win in that stretch.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
Dallas has played well for the majority of this season, and they don't have many needs that anyone available on the open market could come in and fill. Also, if they were going to trade for someone, it would have made more sense to do that this past week during their time off rather than this week when they have a game to prepare for.
2024 Free Agency: CB Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders
Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis are about to have their contracts expire, leaving the Cowboys with needs for a boundary and a slot corner to pair with Trevon Diggs. Fuller has experience playing both spots at a high level. So even if DaRon Bland continues to play well and proves to be a long-term starter, he and the eight-year pro can still be on the field together.
2024 NFL Draft: RB Trey Benson, Florida State
Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle are impending free agents, meaning Dallas will likely be looking for a running back this offseason. Even if Pollard is retained, Benson could be the power back the team is currently missing without Ezekiel Elliot.
"Trey Benson is a juiced-up runner," B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen said. "He is 6'1" and 223 pounds of pure violence and explosiveness. While Benson's penchant for contact can be a detriment to his vision at times, he has more than enough strength and balance to keep himself upright a lot of the time.
"Benson can kick into high gear in the open field as well. He's not the shiftiest guy at the second level, but give him a smidgen of daylight and he can take it to the house."
(Previous week's selections: DT Linval Joseph, LB Lavonte David, iOL Zach Frazier)
Denver Broncos
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Quarterback
The Broncos are at a tipping point after winning their Week 7 matchup winning 19-17 over the Green Bay Packers. They are sitting at 2-5 this season but the defense continues to play reasonably well. If the Broncos feel like they could make a move that would help the offense, they might be able to get in the race since the struggles of the Raiders and Chargers could open up a path for them to progress in the AFC West standings.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Marquez Callaway
The Broncos have already tipped their hand that they view themselves as sellers at the trade deadline by trading away Randy Gregory and releasing Frank Clark. Sean Payton has his work cut out for him as he tries to build a roster around Russell Wilson that can start winning in 2024.
Part of that might involve trading away Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. Both should bring back valuable draft capital in a deal, but it would also be important to have enough receivers to still put a viable product on the field this season. Marquez Callaway is 25 years old and has plenty of experience with Payton from their days in New Orleans.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Marcus Davenport, Minnesota Vikings
The Broncos are already starting to cut out the veteran presence on the edge. Getting rid of Clark and Gregory means that the pass-rushing group is going to look a lot different next season. Once again, there's a former Payton player who might be able to help.
Marcus Davenport has been inconsistent and has struggled with injuries throughout his career. However, he has had pockets of success, including a nine-sack campaign in 2021 with New Orleans. Coaches like to target players they are familiar with, and it would make sense for the Broncos to pursue Davenport in the offseason.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Someone like Marcus Davenport might offer a short-term solution and veteran presence in the room, but the Broncos still need a young, high-ceiling pass-rusher to build around. Dallas Turner is starting to earn that reputation in Tuscaloosa. Turner has work to do to become a more well-rounded, every-down defender, but he's one of the most explosive and productive pass-rushers in college football right now.
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Carlos Dunlap, CB Jaylon Johnson, QB Drake Maye)
Detroit Lions
- Defensive Tackle
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Linebacker
Yesterday was a "burn the tape" type of game for the Detroit Lions. The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the game, and the result was pretty much decided by halftime—one could make a good argument it was over even before that. Still, the Lions are in a good spot when it comes to the NFC North and playoff standings.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB Leonard Fournette
Last Monday, Dan Campbell said David Montgomery is probably going to be out "a little bit." While they do have rookie Jahmyr Gibbs to turn to, the Lions will be missing a true power back without Montgomery, and Fournette could fill in as the offense's bruiser in the red zone with his 34 career rushing touchdowns.
Also, Mohamed Ibrahim underwent immediate surgery after suffering a hip injury during yesterday's game.
2024 Free Agency: CB Adoree' Jackson, New York Giants
Especially with Emmanuel Moseley tearing an ACL for the second year in a row and likely not returning to Detroit after signing just a one-year contract in the offseason, the team could use more talent at cornerback.
Jackson is a great athlete and will likely be one the best players available on the open market at the position. While he's having a down year playing for a bad Giants team this season, the USC product posted passer ratings of 69.0 and 83.9 when targeted during his first two years with the club, per Pro Football Reference.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
With Halapoulivaati Vaitai's and Jonah Jackson's contracts about to expire, the Lions will likely be looking at adding an interior offensive lineman in the draft. Frazier has primarily played center in college but could bump over to guard in the pros, and he has impressed B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn so far this season.
"Frazier is a four-time heavyweight state champion wrestler from West Virginia with the command pre-snap, football intelligence and grip strength of a starting NFL center," Thorn said.
"He had a dozen knockdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 3 and a solid performance against top competition versus Penn State. The Oklahoma game in Week 10 is circled as a must-watch and key cog in his evaluation."
(Previous week's selections: CB Bryce Callahan, EDGE Za'Darius Smith, CB Khyree Jackson)
Green Bay Packers
- Offensive Line Depth
- Quarterback
- Center
- Linebacker
- Safety
Extra time to prepare via the bye week wasn't enough for the Green Bay Packers to come up with a win against the Broncos, who were 1-5 heading into Sunday. Green Bay has more questions than answers right now, including under center following another rough performance from Jordan Love.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
While Rasheed Walker has been serviceable as David Bakhtiari's replacement, Bolles would be an upgrade at left tackle for the Packers. The Broncos are rumored to be holding a fire sale at the trade deadline, and the blind-side protector has been a frequent flier on B/R's Trade Block column.
Also, he's under contract for next season, so Bolles could take over for Bakhtiari beyond the 2023 campaign.
2024 Free Agency: QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
Green Bay has a good amount of talent offensively, but the erratic play of Jordan Love is holding them back—including six interceptions in the team's past three games heading into this past weekend.
So, if they want to ensure they can remain competitive in the playoff hunt next season, they should take a page out of the 2019 Titans' playbook and bring on Tannehill as a backup/potential second starter if Love doesn't improve.
Also, Tannehill has been successful in a similar offense seeing as Arthur Smith–who helped revive the quarterback's career in Tennessee–was the Titans' tight ends coach when Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in 2018.
2024 NFL Draft: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
The Cheeseheads have several impending free agents at safety, including starters Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford. Kinchens would be more of a replacement for Savage, and the Hurricane is currently the highest-graded safety on B/R's NFL Draft scouting department's big board.
"Athletic safety with good movement skills," B/R draft scout Cory Giddings said of the Miami product. "Shows fluidity and coverage, with quick feet and ability to drive on the ball. A physical defender who plays with a high motor and quickly closes ground on the ball carrier.
"Does a good job keeping leverage and fighting through blocks. Runs through ball carrier on tackles, while taking poor angles and falling off some at times."
(Previous week's selections: LB Anthony Barr, EDGE Josh Uche, OT Patrick Paul)
Houston Texans
- Edge Defender
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
The Houston Texans had a bye this week and have to be feeling positive and confident about the direction of the season. DeMeco Ryans has this team battling every week and they have already matched last year's win total just six games into the season at 3-3. There are still holes on the roster, but it appears the Texans have found the right coach in Ryans and quarterback in C.J. Stroud to start making noise in the AFC South.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bryce Callahan
The Texans are taking full advantage of Jimmie Ward's versatility right now. He plays safety in base alignments but moves to the slot in nickel packages while Eric Murray comes on to play as the third safety. Ward is a good slot defender, but Murray is a liability in coverage, and the Texans need more depth at cornerback without Derek Stingley.
Bryce Callahan has inside-out versatility. He's always thrived in the slot, but he has the ability to hold his own on the outside. Bringing him in would give DeMeco Ryans even more options as he finds the right personnel packages.
2024 Free Agency: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Looking ahead, the Texans need to continue to invest in their secondary. Jimmie Ward is an older player on a two-year deal. Jalen Pitre is one answer at safety. They'll need another player who can fit into DeMeco Ryans' scheme. Antoine Winfield Jr. can be that player. Like Ward, he has the ability to come down and play in the slot or patrol the middle of the field as a free safety.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
The Texans have the start of a dangerous receiver trio in Nico Collins and Tank Dell. They just need one more piece. B/R scout Derrik Klassen is really high on Florida State's Keon Coleman.
"Keon Coleman is WR2 in this class. At 6'4" and 216 pounds, Coleman has all the contested catch ability you can imagine and is an explosive threat every time he touches the ball. He's a quick, concise route-runner relative to his size, too. Considering Coleman will also only be 20 years old come draft day, it's so easy to buy into his ceiling."
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Brian Burns, WR Marquise Brown, DT Leonard Taylor)
Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Edge Defender
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
The Colts continue to be a scrappy team that just isn't quite ready to win consistently yet. Gardner Minshew made some plays that kept them in the game, but he also committed key turnovers they couldn't have in a 39-38 loss to the Browns. They were in a position to win, but the defense couldn't make a final stand against a Browns offense led by P.J. Walker.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers
Cornerback continues to be a sore spot for the Colts. They have some promising young players in JuJu Brents and Jaylon Johnson, but neither should be relied on as a starter at this point in their careers. Trading for a more experienced cornerback could alleviate some of the pressure on them. Joe Person of The Athletic reported that the Panthers have reached out to teams to gauge interest in Donte Jackson.
Jackson has been a starter for the Panthers since 2018 and has 14 career interceptions.
2024 Free Agency: S Taylor Rapp, Buffalo Bills
The Colts have a lot of young players they are relying on in the secondary. It's a weakness right now, but it could be developed into a strength by next season if they add some veterans. Someone like Taylor Rapp would be an underrated signing. Rapp has starting experience for some good Rams defenses, and now he's working as the third safety for the Buffalo Bills.
Bringing that kind of experience to a defense that is still trying to find its identity would be a great addition.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Alec Pierce is not having the breakout season you would like to see from him in Year 2. If the Colts want Anthony Richardson to succeed, they have to surround him with receivers who can make plays. Assuming they can extend Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs continues to look strong, they really need one more receiver to have an exciting trio. Malik Nabers could complete the group. B/R scout Derrik Klassen has liked what he's seen from him:
"The arrow keeps pointing up for Malik Nabers. While the top of the receiver class is mostly defined by ball skills, Nabers is the YAC specialist. Nabers is 6'0", 201 pounds of pure explosiveness and strength. He's exceptional at becoming a ball carrier the moment he catches a pass, and he has the kind of burst that leaves defenders grabbing at air. Nabers is a solid route runner as well, make no mistake, but most of the value in his game is what happens after the catch."
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Marquez Callaway, CB Chidobe Awuzie, S Kamren Kinchens)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Interior Offensive Line
- Safety
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge Defender
- Cornerback
The Jaguars kicked off the week with a win on Thursday Night Football to get to 5-2. The win extended their winning streak to four games. After a 1-2 start, they are starting to look like the dark-horse contender that many thought they would be going into the season. Making the win even more impressive was the fact that the Jags did it while shorthanded on a short week. Tyson Campbell, DaVon Hamilton, Zay Jones and Walker Little were all out with injury.
There's a lot of reasons to be optimistic.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB/S Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers
This idea comes straight from the latest edition of our trade block big board. B/R's Kristopher Knox noted that Chinn is among the Panthers' best trade chips. While he's going to be out for a while with a quad injury, he's a high-level defender who could address two needs for the Jaguars. They need safety help, but they could also use a third linebacker. Chinn is the rare player who can do both, and he could fit into the Jaguars long-term plans.
2024 Free Agency: OG Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins
Whether it's Tyler Shatley or Ben Bartch, the Jaguars have not had good play at left guard. Over at right guard, Brandon Scherff's contract expires after the 2024 season, and he'll be 33 years old. Either way, the Jaguars would do well to sign a guard who can hold down one of those spots for the next four to five years.
Robert Hunt has become a quality starter at right guard for the Dolphins. He'll likely be a high-priority re-signing for Miami, but if he hits the open market, the Jags should be willing to show him the money.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
The Jaguars are trying to break through as a contender in the AFC. The offense is coming along nicely with Trevor Lawrence. The defense is going to have to continue to stockpile talent to hold up against the offenses they are going to see in the playoffs. This offseason, the most critical aspect might be how they approach the defensive front.
Josh Allen is set to be a free agent along with Dawuane Smoot and K'Lavon Chaisson. Bralen Trice (6'4", 274 pounds) is a powerful edge-rusher who would give them a more well-rounded run defender than some of the other options on their roster right now.
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Danielle Hunter, DT D.J. Reader, OG Tate Ratledge)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Interior Defender
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Safety
The Chiefs beat the Chargers in Week 7, which isn't all that surprising. The bad news for the rest of the league was just how good the Chiefs' pass-rush was. They sacked Justin Herbert five times, including one from Charles Omenihu who was making his debut with the team. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce did their thing in one of the Chiefs' best offensive performances to date.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots
The Chiefs already reunited with a former wide receiver by trading for Mecole Hardman last week. Yet they were still reportedly gauging the trade market for receivers, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The most popular and impactful trade targets are in the division. It feels unlikely that the Raiders would hand them Hunter Renfrow or the Broncos want to see Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton donning red and yellow.
The Chiefs might have to go out of the box if they want to acquire a receiver. Smith-Schuster is not a popular trade candidate because he's in the first year of a three-year deal, but it's a team-friendly contract and the Patriots have not really used him.
2024 Free Agency: OT Trent Brown, New England Patriots
The Chiefs attempted to solve the left tackle position with Donovan Smith this offseason, but it looks like they'll be glad they only signed him to a one-year deal. He has been a good value for just under $3 million, but he came into the weekend as the 56th-ranked tackle by PFF's grades.
It would make sense for the Chiefs to go back to the free-agent well. They have learned that protecting Patrick Mahomes is not a job to be taken lightly. Trent Brown is having a strong season on a bad Patriots offense and could be looking to sign with a contender this offseason.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
Travis Kelce isn't going to play forever. The 34-year-old is a pivotal cornerstone of the Chiefs offense, but he's playing remarkably well for his age. Eventually, they need to have a plan in place for the day that he can no longer take over games or decides to hang up the cleats.
Ja'Tavion Sanders could be a key part of that plan. The 6'4", 245-pound tight end from Texas is not a traditional in-line blocker, but is a vertical receiving threat who could be used alongside Kelce before ultimately replacing him.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Mecole Hardman, Edge Dante Fowler Jr., DT Michael Hall Jr.)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Cornerback
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
The Raiders season hit a new low in Week 7 with the Silver and Black losing 30-12 to a Chicago Bears team that didn't have Justin Fields. They are now 3-4 on the season so all hope isn't lost, but they'll need Jimmy Garoppolo to hit the ground running when he returns from a back injury. Brian Hoyer did not help the cause on Sunday with a pick-six and just 129 yards on 32 attempts.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT La'el Collins
La'el Collins may have lost a step, but he's still a starting-caliber right tackle who can also play some guard if need be. The 30-year-old was released by the Bengals ahead of the season and has bided his time while healing from the knee injury that ended his 2022 campaign.
However, he has started to take some visits to teams and is probably the best free agent available in the league right now. The Raiders should be in on the pursuit because Jermaine Eluemunor can also slide in at right guard, and either would be an upgrade over Greg Van Roten.
2024 Free Agency: S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
Safety isn't one of the most pressing needs on the roster, but improving the secondary should be. The Raiders have been inconsistent on the back end throughout Patrick Graham's run as defensive coordinator. Adding one of his former Giants players in Xavier McKinney could help bring stability.
Tre'von Moehrig has shown signs of breaking out this season, but McKinney would be an upgrade over Marcus Epps, whose contract expires after the 2024 season anyway.
2024 NFL Draft: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
The Raiders may have "dodged a bullet" with Jimmy Garoppolo's back injury in Week 6, but it was a reminder that Jimmy G does not have the best injury history. The Raiders' contract with the quarterback is officially for three years, but it's pretty easy to get out of the deal in 2025 financially. That sets up 2024 as an ideal bridge year with Garoppolo's successor already on the roster.
J.J. McCarthy should be in the running to be that successor. Here's what B/R scout Derrik Klassen thinks of the Wolverine:
"J.J. McCarthy is crushing it on Michigan's offense right now. Save for a bizarre game against Bowling Green, McCarthy has done well to get the ball where it needs to be in a low-volume passing offense and he's throwing with quality accuracy. McCarthy leaves a lot to be desired as a prospect, though. He's a slight quarterback at 202 pounds and he doesn't have any overwhelming physical tools. That's especially troubling given McCarthy's tendency to leave the pocket, which doesn't feel sustainable at the NFL level with his athletic skills."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Greedy Williams, Edge Josh Uche, OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu))
Los Angeles Chargers
- Interior Defender
- Linebacker
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Wide Receiver
Coming out of the bye week, Brandon Staley and the Chargers had the opportunity to come out and get a statement win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
They did not come close.
The Chargers were outplayed on both sides of the ball by the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes had 424 yards and four touchdowns through the air while the Kansas City defense sacked Justin Herbert five times. This is a Chargers team that is underperforming expectations again, and it's becoming a theme under Staley.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: C Nick Harris, Cleveland Browns
The Chargers offensive line was dealt a major blow when veteran center Corey Linsley was forced to the injured reserve with a non-emergent heart issue in late September. They have since tried to make Will Clapp the starting center, but Clapp has been underwhelming, earning a 51.4 grade from PFF.
Nick Harris was originally drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 draft with the idea that he could be the heir apparent for J.C. Tretter. Unfortunately for him, that job was taken by Ethan Pocic, who now starts at the pivot for the Browns. Harris would have a better shot at coming to Los Angeles and challenging Clapp for his job.
2024 Free Agency: CB Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders
The Chargers took a big swing and a miss when they signed J.C. Jackson to a huge contract in the 2022 offseason. He only ended up playing five games for the team and was ultimately traded back to the New England Patriots. The situation stings financially, but the fact remains that the Chargers will need to be in the market for a cornerback again next offseason. Michael Davis' contract is expiring and the Chargers secondary is still suspect.
Kendall Fuller is having a great season for the Commanders and figures to be one of the top cornerbacks available. He's finishing out a four-year, $40 million contract with the Commanders and should be a more affordable option for the Chargers in the spring.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
The Chargers have a fair amount of needs on defense, but finding a linebacker that can bring the unit together is one of the biggest. Kenneth Murray Jr. has never lived up to his billing as a first-round selection, and he is a free agent at the end of this season.
Barrett Carter is a standout on a Clemson defense that features several future NFL defenders. He is a twitchy athlete whose coverage skills stand out. His ability to stick with tight ends, running backs and slot receivers is something that will be crucial to his success in the league and an element that the Chargers should welcome on their defense.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Kenny Golladay, T/G Jermaine Eluemunor, DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa)
Los Angeles Rams
- Cornerback
- Left Tackle
- Safety
- Edge-Rusher
- Guard
A controversial call that gave the Steelers a first down and allowed them to kneel out the win will naturally grab most of the headlines from Sunday's game. However, the Los Angeles Rams scoring on just one second-half possession and Sean McVay mismanaging his timeouts are the real story. Los Angeles is now below .500 and next week heads to Dallas, which is coming off of a bye.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
While Ahkello Witherspoon is playing well, the Rams could use a second corner to play on the other side of him.
The Bears are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline and were unable to reach a contract extension with Johnson in the offseason, which is part of the reason NFL Media's Kevin Patra listed the defensive back as someone who should get moved.
Johnson is also having a good season with a 52.9 completion percentage allowed and just 89 receiving yards allowed when targeted, per Pro Football Reference, through his first four games. He could serve as Los Angeles' No. 2 corner for the rest of 2024 and doesn't turn 25 years old until April, so he could also be part of the team's future plans, too.
2024 Free Agency: OT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Left tackle has been one of the Rams' biggest weaknesses all season and starter Alaric Jackson's contract is about to expire. While Smith isn't the player he used to be, he still has earned a good grade from Pro Football Focus and hasn't allowed a sack yet this season.
If Dallas lets the future Hall of Famer walk, he would be a good addition for Los Angeles by solving one of its biggest problems for a year or two while the team makes a push for another Super Bowl.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
The Rams signing Smith and then drafting Suamataia would be a great combination. The former could serve as the latter's mentor for the time being as the BYU product has plenty of traits but will need some refinement in the NFL, per B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn.
"Suamataia was in the top three of Bruce Feldman's list entering this season thanks in large part to his speed and easy movement skills at 315 pounds," Thorn explained. "Suamataia's freaky weight-room numbers do show up on film in his ease of movement, along with some pop in his hands and violent finishes that flashed against Arkansas this season.
"Operating in an RPO-heavy scheme, Suamataia is rarely challenged in pass pro and shows marginal awareness on stunts, but he has the foundational physical traits to continue developing his processing skills, feel and recognition skills as the season goes on."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Dennis Kelly, S Alohi Gilman, CB Denzel Burke)
Miami Dolphins
- Cornerback
- Right Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Left Guard
- Tight End
The Miami Dolphins hit their second snag of the season in a 31-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. They came into the game as the No. 1 team in our power rankings, but that might have to be reviewed. The Dolphins have one of the best offenses in the league when they are clicking, but losses to the Bills and Eagles show they still need to prove they can do it in the biggest games.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
There's little doubt that the Dolphins have the offense to beat anyone in the league any given week. The thing that's going to hold them back from reaching their ceiling is a secondary that was giving up the seventh-highest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks heading into the weekend.
Jaylon Johnson has been featured as a 2024 free agent fit for the Dolphins, but the fact is they need help now. Even if Jalen Ramsey is able to return and get into playing shape, the Dolphins need the depth and Johnson's physicality would give them two players who can man up receivers on the outside.
2024 Free Agency: TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
The Dolphins offense already has plenty of weapons. The blazing speed of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill paired with their running backs already gives defenses fits, but head coach Mike McDaniel is always about finding the next way to evolve his offense keep defenses guessing. That could mean going out and finding a tight end who can block to his liking while still being a receiving threat. Hunter Henry is one of the most complete tight ends who is expected to hit the market, and he might want to get out of New England after their struggles this season.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
The Dolphins' ability to contend in the AFC relies on their ability to build a defense that can win in January. With Christian Wilkins set to hit free agency, bulking up the defensive line through the draft would be a good move.
Keeping Leonard Taylor in South Beach would either give the Dolphins a sidekick for Wilkins on the inside or a replacement. The 6'3", 305-pound defensive tackle is an explosive athlete with a great first step and a developing pass-rush move arsenal.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Amani Oruwariye, OG Damien Lewis, OL Kiran Amegadjie)
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
Just when it looks like Bill Belichick's job might be in jeopardy, a report comes out that the Patriots actually already signed him to a contract extension this offseason, and then they go out and beat the Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones showed signs of life. He went 25-of-30 for 272 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Bryan Edwards
Given the Patriots' record, it probably doesn't make a lot of sense for them to get involved in the trade market. They should be sellers at the deadline and have their eyes on rebuilding for the 2024 season. That doesn't mean they have to sit idly by and do nothing about the receiver position, though. Signing Bryan Edwards, who had 764 yards in his first two seasons with the Raiders before a trade to the Falcons led to a disappointing 2022 campaign, would give them a 24-year-old receiver who could still catch on.
2024 Free Agency: WR Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions
Josh Reynolds is quietly earning himself some money next season. The 28-year-old came into the week with the fourth-most receiving yards of any 2024 free-agent wide receiver. Only Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Evans and Calvin Ridley have more. While those three are likely to command massive contracts and might not be sold on coming to New England based on their quarterback situation, Reynolds should come in at a more affordable price tier.
He's still establishing himself as a viable deep threat, though. That should be enough for the Patriots to at least be interested.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Florida
Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are both set to be free agents, and the Patriots' pass-rush is already among the most tame in the league. Targeting one of the elite edge-rushers of the class will be an option, but it's more likely their top pick will be reserved for offense. That's why it would be good for the Pats to know some Day 2 options on defense like Princely Umanmielen.
B/R's Matt Holder has some thoughts on the Gator:
"Umanmielen has been a really good pass-rusher over the last two years as one of the most consistent winners in college football during that timeframe. He has a good arsenal of moves that he can get pressure with, showing the ability to win outside, inside and with power. He's also solid at setting the edge in the run game. However, to me, most of the Florida product's traits are just average and won't translate as well to the NFL, which is why he's not currently in the top-tier of edge-rushers for this year's draft class. Still, that level of production will be intriguing and worthy of a Day 2 pick."
(Previous Week's Selections: OT Lae'el Collins, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Kingsley Suamataia)
New Orleans Saints
- Guard
- Left Tackle
- Cornerback
- Defensive Tackle
- Quarterback
It's feeling like the New Orleans Saints are in big trouble. They're now a game behind the Falcons in the NFC South and below .500 with wins against teams who are a combined 4-15. Also, the Derek Carr experiment doesn't appear to be working out, as the Saints have scored more than 21 points twice, with one of those occurrences being Thursday's loss to the Jaguars.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bryce Callahan
Alonte Taylor has struggled to make the transition from outside cornerback to nickelback this season. Per Pro Football Focus, he's drawn 51 targets–more than anyone at his position–has allowed the second-most receptions (32) on 216 coverage snaps, and is one is one of the team's lowest-graded defenders.
Adding Callahan would give New Orleans another at their disposal if the second-year pro doesn't turn things around. For comparison's sake, the former Charger was targeted 51 times last season and allowed 38 catches on 387 coverage snaps while earning a solid coverage grade from PFF.
2024 Free Agency: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tennessee Titans
In addition to Taylor's struggles, Paulson Adebo has been a sub-par second corner for the Saints over the last three years. Adebo has allowed over 13 yards per completion every season and was responsible for 11 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022 combined, according to Pro Football Reference.
Also, Isaac Yiadom is an impending free agent so the organization will be looking to add some depth at cornerback this spring.
Meanwhile, Murphy-Bunting is having a quality season in Tennessee with an 80.9 passer rating when targeted and a good grade from PFF. It also doesn't hurt that he has the versatility to cover out wide or inside and should know the division well having spent the first four years of his career in Tampa Bay.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Guard is one of the Saints' biggest weaknesses right now and they're scheduled to lose Andrus Peat, James Hurst, Max Garcia and Trai Turner in free agency. In other words, the position is probably going to be one of their biggest needs heading into the draft, and Mahogany currently has a Day 2 grade from B/R's NFL draft scouting department's Brandon Thorn.
"Mahogany has brought a commanding physical presence to the field each week this season with the size, power and demeanor to deliver body blows and finish blocks at a high level," Thorn said. "That has been mixed in with inconsistent footwork, hand placement and leverage that has led to missing some targets and falling off of too many blocks as well.
"There is a hot and cold element to Mahogany's game at this point, but the physical traits and ability to dominate in stretches is alluring enough to suggest the ability to become an eventual starter at the next level if he can refine some of the finer aspects of playing the position as the season progresses."
(Previous week's selections: G Gabe Jackson, CB Jourdan Lewis, iOL Zach Frazier)
New York Giants
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Cornerback
- Edge
- Quarterback
The New York Giants played their best game of the season yesterday with a 14-7 win over the Commanders, but it does feel like too little, too late with just two wins in seven weeks. The Giants can take pride in the fact that offseason additions Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt combined for nine catches, 173 yards and a touchdown, though.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
Let's be honest, the Giants need help at nearly every position, cornerback being just one of them. But they also need to get younger and build for the future, which is why Williams provides a best-of-both-worlds scenario.
The 2019 second-round pick has plenty of talent, he's just struggled to stay healthy, which has also hampered his development.
New York doesn't have much to lose at this point, so they could give him an extended tryout and see what he's got. Adoree' Jackson is an impending free agent, so who knows, maybe Williams plays well enough to stick around for the long haul.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Marcus Davenport, Minnesota Vikings
Jihad Ward's contract is about to expire, and he has been pretty unproductive this season. The G-Men could use another edge defender to play on the other side of Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Spotrac estimates that they'll have a little more than $42 million of cap space to play with during free agency.
While Davenport is having a down year with the Vikings, he was productive with the Saints, logging 21.5 sacks and nearly 150 total tackles in five seasons. He's also been a good run defender in the past, so adding him would give New York two quality edge defenders who are still in their 20s.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
It's no secret that the Giants need offensive linemen badly, as Justin Pugh was, in his words, signed off his couch and might have been the team's best blocker against the Bills on Sunday Night Football a couple of weeks ago. Obviously, Pugh isn't a long-term solution, but New York doesn't have to travel outside of the Northeast to find a quality guard in the draft.
Mahogany currently owns a late-second- to early-third-round grade from B/R's NFL draft scouting department, as he's impressed offensive line scout Brandon Thorn so far.
"Mahogany has brought a commanding physical presence to the field each week this season with the size, power and demeanor to deliver body blows and finish blocks at a high level," Thorn said. "That has been mixed in with inconsistent footwork, hand placement and leverage that has led to missing some targets and falling off of too many blocks as well.
"There is a hot and cold element to Mahogany's game at this point, but the physical traits and ability to dominate in stretches is alluring enough to suggest the ability to become an eventual starter at the next level if he can refine some of the finer aspects of playing the position as the season progresses."
(Previous Week's selections: OL Michael Schofield III, iOL Connor Williams, EDGE Dallas Turner)
New York Jets
- Quarterback
- Offensive Tackle
- Safety
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
It was easy to write off the Jets the moment Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and Zach Wilson stepped into the starting job. But, to quote Lee Corso, not so fast, my friends.
The Jets have fought their way to a 3-3 record going into their bye week. Things aren't perfect, and they could be sellers at the trade deadline. Teams are "curious" what the Jets will do with Dalvin Cook, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. That being said, this defense is proving it can keep the Jets in games if the offense just meets it a quarter of the way.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Casey Hayward
The Jets are pretty well set at their top two cornerback spots for multiple years. D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner are both assets to the defense. The problem is they are both in concussion protocol. The bye week should help with that, but it does highlight the need for depth.
Casey Hayward is one of the best overall players left on the free-agent market. His experience as a slot and outside corner means he could play multiple roles for Robert Saleh, whether it be as a stand-in for either of the outside guys or as a chess piece in personnel packages.
2024 Free Agency: OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals
The Jets' struggle to find tackles this season has been well-documented. They even tried to move Alijah Vera-Tucker out there before he tore his Achilles tendon. The search for a tackle is bound to continue in 2024, though.
Mekhi Becton is set to be a free agent. Max Mitchell hasn't done enough to win the job for next season and Duane Brown will be 38 years old. Getting in on the pursuit of Jonah Williams is an option. The 2019 first-round pick might have been hesitant to move to the right side this season, but he's responded well with only two sacks allowed, no penalties and a PFF grade of 67.6.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
We've spent multiple weeks talking about some of the top quarterback prospects the Jets could target in this space along with some of the top offensive tackles. But after the Jets make a decision on who to take with their first pick, they have some areas they will need to backfill with later picks.
For instance, the defensive tackle room is fairly long in the tooth once you get past Quinnen Williams. Georgia has been churning out NFL-caliber defensive linemen and Nazir Stackhouse hopes to continue that trend. The 6'3", 320-pounder doesn't show up in the box score a lot, but he moves well for his size and would add youth to the Jets' defensive tackle group.
(Previous Week's Selections: OG Andrew Norwell, WR Curtis Samuel, OT Patrick Paul)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Cornerback Depth
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver Depth
- Safety
The Philadelphia Eagles have looked like a top-two team in the NFC for pretty much the entire season so far, and they have a chance to own sole possession of the top spot in the conference if the 49ers lose on Monday thanks to the Lions' loss on Sunday. Philadelphia also established itself as one of the best teams in the entire league with a multi-score win over Miami.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
The Eagles' "weakness" would be a lot of other teams' strengths, and they took steps to address their depth issue at wide receiver by signing future Hall of Famer Julio Jones. There's no reason for them to add someone right now.
2024 Free Agency: LB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow set to hit free agency at the end of the year, Philadelphia will likely be looking for a linebacker in the offseason.
David will have one of the most impressive résumés on the open market as a former All-Pro and Pro Bowler, and he's having a good season this year with 40 total tackles in his first five games. Also, the 12-year veteran could be a good mentor for Nakobe Dean.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
Darius Slay and James Bradberry are both in their 30s, and Howie Roseman has become known for staying one step ahead of his team's needs by using premium picks on prospects who might not start right away because they have established veterans in front of them. Just look at the Eagles' defensive line, for example.
At 6'3" with long arms, Jackson also fits the physical profile Roseman seems to covet in cornerbacks. That's also one of the first things B/R's NFL draft scout Cory Giddings pointed out when describing Jackson.
"Excellent length and size for cornerback position," Giddings said. "Shows to have fluid hips to open and swivel but may have some lateral tightness in press. Can be handsy at times and out of control. Very good ball skills downfield to locate and high point."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Dennis Kelly, WR KJ Osborn, DE J.T. Tuimoloau)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
The Steelers kept pace in the AFC North with a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. They did it with a similar script to their other wins this season. The defense played lights out and kept Pittsburgh in the game long enough for the offense to figure things out and win the game with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Outside of Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers' safety options are just fine. Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal form a complementary duo with Neal playing better in the box and Kazee able to play as a deep safety. Giving up a pick to take Harrison Smith from the Vikings would give them a player who can do both.
Smith is 34 years old and stuck on a struggling Vikings team, while the Steelers continue to remain relevant despite inconsistent offensive play. The defense is the Steelers' best shot at winning games, and Smith can make them better.
2024 Free Agency: LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts have filled in well as short-term fixes at linebacker. Holcomb is only 27, so he could wind up being a part of the long-term picture. However, the Steelers could upgrade from Roberts by targeting Devin White. The 25-year-old is an excellent blitzer and the kind of aggressive defender that embodies what the Steelers are about as an organization.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
It's become clear that the offense is in need of some re-tooling. While George Pickens has star potential and Dionatae Johnson is a consistent target for Kenny Pickett, the Steelers still have to continually add weapons to the arsenal along with finding a new play-caller in the offseason.
Adding someone like Malachi Corley would give that play-caller someone who can get the ball in creative ways and make something happen. Derrik Klassen likes what the Hilltopper can do after the catch:
"Malachi Corley is a 'running back playing receiver' type of prospect. At 5'10" and 210 pounds, Corley rocks a thick build that he uses to his advantage as a ball carrier. Corley is a tough, balanced runner who knows how to fight for extra yards and fight tacklers off of him. He's not a polished route-runner right now, and he may not have the juice to be a true difference maker in the league, but you love his strength and toughness as an underneath YAC player."
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Mecole Hardman, QB Kirk Cousins, CB Kalen King)
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
- Safety
- Interior Offensive Line
- Offensive Tackle
- Nickelback
- Defensive Tackle
The Seattle Seahawks are flying high right now. Their Week 7 win pulls them within a game of the 49ers for the NFC West lead heading into Monday Night Football, and the Rams' loss gives them some breathing room in the wild-card standings.
Also, Seattle continues to get good contributions from rookie Devon Witherspoon, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his best game as a pro yesterday with four catches for a team-high 63 yards and a touchdown.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bryce Callahan
Seattle placed starting nickel corner Coby Bryant on injured reserver late last week and backup Artie Burns hasn't played since Week 3 (CHECK IF HE PLAYS THIS WEEK). So the defense could use some depth at the position at the very least, and Callahan has plenty of experience covering the slot.
Also, the former Bear, Bronco and Charger has either played for Vic Fangio or one of his disciples throughout his career, and Clint Hurtt, the Seahawks' current defensive coordinator, comes from that coaching tree as well. So there shouldn't be too much of a learning curve for Callahan.
2024 Free Agency: TE Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots
Noah Fant is an impending free agent, and what likely appealed to the Seahawks when trading for him in the swap for Russell Wilson is the tight end's unique athleticism and ability to make big plays for the position. If Fant isn't retained, the front office could find a similar player in Gesicki.
They have nearly identical career yards per catch as Fant was sitting at 11.1 YPC heading into this weekend and Gesicki 11.2 YPC. So the current Patriot could easily fill his predecessor's shoes and the team's offense shouldn't skip a beat.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
With Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Devin Bush all set to have their contracts expire at the end of the year, linebacker will likely be one of Seattle's biggest needs in the draft.
Carter is an impressive athlete who can be very effective in coverage, manning up against tight ends and showing good route recognition to pattern-match. He also has good speed and angles in pursuit and is physical and strong at the point of attack against blocks from tight ends to set the edge.
The Clemson product does struggle to take on blocks from offensive linemen, though, often trying to slip the block and getting caught and/or struggling to hold his ground.
(Previous Week's selections: G Gabe Jackson, S Jeremy Chinn, TE Ja'Tavion Sanders)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Center
- Guard
- Tight End
- Defensive Tackle
- Quarterback
It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as back-to-back losses have cost them the division lead. Also, Baker Mayfield and the offense as a whole have cooled down with just 19 points in their past two games combined. That's not ideal heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Bills.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Leonard Williams, New York Giants
Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey are really struggling to defend the run this year. They've both received poor grades from Pro Football Focus in that department, and that was a weakness for both players coming out of college. Meanwhile, the Giants are out of playoff contention, and Williams was included in B/R's Week 7 trade block column.
Williams would make an immediate impact on Tampa Bay's defensive line as a run defender with his 58 career tackles for loss entering Week 7, and he would also rival Vita Vea as the team's best interior pass-rusher. That's a great addition for a team that is in the midst of a battle for the division title.
Granted, this trade might take some financial maneuvering as Spotrac only has the Buccaneers with a little more than $4 million available in cap space.
2024 Free Agency: TE Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks
Outside of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Tampa hasn't gotten much production from its pass-catchers, and second-year tight end Cade Otton is part of the problem as he's averaging 24 receiving yards per outing through 21 games. Meanwhile, Fant owns a career average of just over 37 yards per outing and would add a vertical threat to the Bucs offense.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Baker Mayfield started the year really strong but has cooled down a bit since the first couple of games of the season. Thus, Mayfield still hasn't proved to be the team's quarterback of the future, so the front office should at least do its homework on the signal-callers in this year's draft class.
Penix Jr. has been sharp, entering Saturday's game against Arizona State having completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 2,301 yards and 20 touchdowns with just three interceptions. That's part of the reason B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen thinks the Husky could be a good middle-round target.
"Michael Penix Jr. can absolutely spin it," Klassen said. "When Penix has a clean pocket, he makes some of the best throws down the field that you will see from any prospect this season. Not only does he have the arm for it, but Penix is completely unafraid to let it rip into tight windows.
"He's a real gunslinger. Penix has his shortcomings, though. He doesn't fare well in tight pockets and he doesn't really have the ability to scramble or create outside the pocket. Some of Penix's footwork and timing can be frustrating by NFL standards as well."
(Previous week's selections: C Ben Jones, G Ezra Cleveland, S Lathan Ransom)
Tennessee Titans
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
The Tennessee Titans got to take the week off after a 2-4 start to the season. It's not ideal, but it also isn't completely unexpected. The Titans have some issues up front, Derrick Henry is starting to show his age and the defense needs upgrades at key positions.
The most intriguing question coming out of the bye is what the team will do at quarterback, though. Ryan Tannehill has a high ankle sprain that could keep him out of the lineup. Malik Willis filled in for him when he went down in Week 6.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Amani Oruwariye
Sean Murphy-Bunting has turned out to be a good addition to the secondary, but the jury remains out on Kristian Fulton in a contract year. Through six games he has given up 17 receptions on 21 targets for 221 yards. Fulton has just four interceptions throughout the first four years of his career and has struggled with injuries.
Amani Oruwariye topped that interception total in one season in 2021. He had six interceptions with the Lions before losing his starting job in 2022. It would at least be worth bringing him in and seeing what he can bring to the table.
2024 Free Agency: T/G Jermaine Eluemunor, Las Vegas Raiders
The Titans have mostly embraced a youth movement along the offensive line, but that's a dangerous way to live. Offensive line development requires patience and can look ugly at times. It might be wise for the Titans to seek out at least one veteran during the offseason who can bring experience and consistency to the group.
Jermaine Eluemunor is not elite by any means, but he has the versatility to fill in at guard or tackle. He's made himself into a starter through his seven years in the league to this point and would be a good addition to the Titans' young line.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
A receiver might be preferable, but Brock Bowers is the best mismatch weapon in college football when healthy. Bowers had tightrope surgery on his left ankle and it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to come back this season.
Even if he doesn't, the 6'4", 240-pound tight end will still be a first-round pick. He's been one of the Bulldogs' best offensive players since he was a freshman and he shows natural hands, YAC ability and the speed to threaten vertically up the seam. In other words, he could become the Titans' best receiver.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Austin Watkins, WR Tee Higgins, Edge JT Tuimoloau)
Washington Commanders
- Linebacker
- Quarterback
- Tight End
- Cornerback
- Left Guard
If the Washington Commanders still had playoff hopes heading into Week 7, their dreams had to be crushed after losing to the Giants. Losing three out of their past four games pushes the Commanders' record below .500, and they host the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles next week.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Anthony Barr
While Jamin Davis is playing well, Cody Barton is one of the weak links on the Commanders' defense right now. Heading into the weekend, he had posted sub-par grades from Pro Football Focus in coverage and against the run, resulting in an overall mark that was in the mid-40s.
Adding Barr would give the team a veteran to turn to if Barton doesn't turn things around soon.
2024 Free Agency: TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Logan Thomas turns 33 years old in July and hasn't been terribly productive this season, outside of a blowout loss the the Bears where the team played from behind for the majority of the game and threw the ball 51 times.
Also, he's only signed through 2024, and the organization would save about $6.5 million in cap space by cutting him while only taking on $1.75 million in dead cap, per Over The Cap.
Meanwhile, Schultz had 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns during his last three years in Dallas and turns 28 in July. He did have a slow start to this season with the Texans as he was helping break in rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, but the tight end has been trending up with 11 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 5 and 6.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Curtis Samuel is about to hit free agency, and while the Commanders do have Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson under contract beyond 2023, they could use a bigger-bodied wideout who can be a threat in the red zone. That's exactly what the 6'3" and 227-pound South Carolina product is, according to B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen.
"Xavier Legette is a big fella with ball skills," Klassen said. "While his catch range can be a little limited as far as snagging passes outside his frame on the ground, Legette has no issue getting vertical to find the ball in the air.
"He's also a punishing bully-ball style YAC threat with the ball in his hand. Legette isn't going to scare anyone with quickness or route-running chops, but the blend of size, vertical skills, and strength are promising."
(Previous Week's selections: CB Greedy Williams, LB Patrick Queen, OL Graham Barton)