NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 7

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as back-to-back losses have cost them the division lead. Also, Baker Mayfield and the offense as a whole have cooled down with just 19 points in their past two games combined. That's not ideal heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Bills.

Biggest Weaknesses:

Center Guard Tight End Defensive Tackle Quarterback

Add Now: DT Leonard Williams, New York Giants

Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey are really struggling to defend the run this year. They've both received poor grades from Pro Football Focus in that department, and that was a weakness for both players coming out of college. Meanwhile, the Giants are out of playoff contention, and Williams was included in B/R's Week 7 trade block column.

Williams would make an immediate impact on Tampa Bay's defensive line as a run defender with his 58 career tackles for loss entering Week 7, and he would also rival Vita Vea as the team's best interior pass-rusher. That's a great addition for a team that is in the midst of a battle for the division title.

Granted, this trade might take some financial maneuvering as Spotrac only has the Buccaneers with a little more than $4 million available in cap space.

2024 Free Agency: TE Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Outside of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Tampa hasn't gotten much production from its pass-catchers, and second-year tight end Cade Otton is part of the problem as he's averaging 24 receiving yards per outing through 21 games. Meanwhile, Fant owns a career average of just over 37 yards per outing and would add a vertical threat to the Bucs offense.

2024 NFL Draft: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Baker Mayfield started the year really strong but has cooled down a bit since the first couple of games of the season. Thus, Mayfield still hasn't proved to be the team's quarterback of the future, so the front office should at least do its homework on the signal-callers in this year's draft class.

Penix Jr. has been sharp, entering Saturday's game against Arizona State having completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 2,301 yards and 20 touchdowns with just three interceptions. That's part of the reason B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen thinks the Husky could be a good middle-round target.

"Michael Penix Jr. can absolutely spin it," Klassen said. "When Penix has a clean pocket, he makes some of the best throws down the field that you will see from any prospect this season. Not only does he have the arm for it, but Penix is completely unafraid to let it rip into tight windows.