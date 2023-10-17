2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 7?

21 of 32

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last Week: 12

Week 6 Result: Won vs. San Francisco 19-17

Yes, you read that right. The Cleveland Browns, led by a quarterback who wasn't even on the team just a few months ago, beat a San Francisco 49ers team that has been atop these power rankings most of the season Sunday.

It was that kind of week.

The hero of Sunday's upset was undoubtedly the Cleveland defense. Facing a 49ers team that had just shredded the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns allowed just 215 yards of offense, handing 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy the first regular-season loss of his career.

After the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was understandably proud of his team while addressing the media.

'"The truth is, we're a good football team," Stefanski said. "We're not perfect. We know that. But we fought like crazy, and I'm just proud of so many guys."

What this means much big picture remains to be seen. Running back Nick Chubb is still lost for the season with a knee injury. There's no definitive timetable for quarterback Deshaun Watson's return from a bruised shoulder.

But the Browns were able to rush for 160 yards and 4.7 yards per carry against the Niners, and Cleveland's defense tends to keep the team in games.

At the very least, the Browns are a tough out. And in an AFC North where no one is pulling away, they remain quite relevant in the division race.