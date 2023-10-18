2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 7October 18, 2023
2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 7
We're two weeks away from this year's October 31 trade deadline, and the market activity should heat up any given day.
While the NFL has its fair share of good and bad teams, these past few weeks have shown that there isn't a roster that couldn't be improved in-season. Injuries continue to mount, and the league's last two undefeated teams both fell on Sunday.
We saw contenders make a few recent trades, with the San Francisco 49ers picking up Randy Gregory and the Miami Dolphins acquiring Chase Claypool. Similar moves are likely on the horizon.
You'll find our Week 7 trade block big board below, along with a few potential landing spots based on factors like positional value, team needs, cap space and any recent injury developments.
The Selection Process
- Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos
- Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
- Mecole Hardman, WR, New York Jets
- Josh Uche, Edge, New England Patriots
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Each week, we examine 15 players who have already been the subject of trade speculation or who would be realistic trade candidates between now and the trade deadline. Contract status, team trajectories and projected role all play a factor there.
The New York Jets, for example, haven't heavily utilized late free-agent addition Dalvin Cook. He'll be a free agent in the spring, and teams are "curious" to see what the Jets will do with the 28-year-old, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Struggling teams like the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, meanwhile, are unlikely to make a late run and would be wise to put a few players on the trade block.
Our list is then ranked and trimmed to a top 10 based on factors like player production, positional value and expected availability—teams might want Panthers running back Miles Sanders, who signed a four-year deal in the offseason, but they're unlikely to land him.
In no particular order, this week's honorable mentions are:
10. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets
Teams should also have some interest in Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, especially with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill battling an ankle injury. If Tennessee (2-4) can't pull itself out of a tailspin before the deadline, Henry could be available.
As long as the Titans still believe the season is salvageable, though, Henry is their offense.
Cook might be available now. The Jets are 3-3 and could desperately use offensive-line help. Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the year with a torn Achilles, and the Jets have surrendered 20 sacks in six games. Cook, who has taken a clear back seat to Breece Hall, could become part of a trade chip—either in a swap for a lineman or as part of a series of moves to obtain one.
While Cook is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, he had four straight Pro Bowl campaigns before this season.
The Los Angeles Rams could be interested in Cook, as running backs Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (PCL sprain) are both injured. Williams may not miss significant time but Rivers is expected to miss 4-5 weeks, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
L.A. had Cam Akers but traded him to the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the year.
The Cleveland Browns could also consider Cook as they continue to search for ways to replace the Pro Bowl production of Nick Chubb, who was lost for the season in Week 2.
The Browns dealt with the Jets to acquire wideout Elijah Moore during the offseason.
Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams
9. Chase Young, Edge, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders pass-rusher Chase Young continues to be a player to monitor. The 2020 second overall pick has had an up-and-down career that was temporarily derailed by a 2021 torn ACL, and Washington declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
Set to be a free agent in 2024, Young has begun to reestablish his value this season. He's appeared in five games, recorded three sacks and logged 15 quarterback pressures.
Young's availability, though, will likely hinge on Washington's ability to contend, which seems to change on a week-to-week basis. The Commanders moved to 3-3 with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and they have games against the rival New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles before the trade deadline.
Montez Sweat will also be a free agent in 2024, and Washington is highly unlikely to keep both pass-rushers.
If Young can be had, the Houston Texans may show interest. Houston (3-3) is beginning to emerge as a potential playoff team but has logged a mere nine sacks on the season. The Texans are also looking to build around rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and the 24-year-old Young could be viewed as a long-term investment.
The Las Vegas Raiders are another team to watch. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Las Vegas is looking to add a pass-rusher following the release of Chandler Jones.
Potential Landing Spots: Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Leonard Williams, DL, New York Giants
The Giants fell to 1-5 on Sunday night, but they did give the Buffalo Bills everything they could handle. Standout defensive lineman Leonard Williams doesn't believe it's time to give up on the season.
"Being an older guy and a vet, I understand that it's not too late to turn it around, especially if we win our division," Williams said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
New York, though, is dangerously close to falling out of the NFC East race. Should that happen, players like Williams and Saquon Barkley could become available.
Williams is the more attractive of the two veterans. Barkley can be great when he's healthy, but he has a lengthy injury history and only recently returned from an ankle sprain. Williams is a defensive difference-maker who has appeared in all six games this season. The caveat is that he carries an $18 million base salary.
The 49ers have the cap space needed to pick up Williams' entire salary, and they've already shown a willingness to bolster their defensive front with the Gregory trade.
The Cincinnati Bengals have $12.6 million in cap space and would have to make some concessions to add the 29-year-old. However, Cincinnati is back in the playoff mix at 3-3 and could use the aid of a stout run defender.
The Bengals have surrendered an average of 5.0 yards per carry.
Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers
7. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
After falling to 1-5 on Thursday night, the Denver Broncos appear ready to pack it in for the season.
"Denver will listen, as Payton said, on pretty much anyone, and that puts receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in the spotlight," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote.
Jerry Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick, could be the more expensive of the two receivers. According to Breer, the Broncos were seeking a first-round selection in return before the 2023 draft. At that price, Jeudy is less enticing because he's never lived up to his billing as a future No. 1 receiver.
There are and will always be coaches who believe they can "fix" a player, however. A team that thinks it can get more out of the 24-year-old will be willing to deal.
The Carolina Panthers could be among those teams. The Panthers want a capable receiver to pair with rookie quarterback Bryce Young. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Carolina wants a "No. 1 caliber guy," and while Jeudy isn't one yet, the Panthers might believe he can be.
The New England Patriots should have interest in any capable receiver that becomes available. The Patriots continue to field one of the league's most underwhelming receiving corps, and it has stunted the growth of third-year quarterback Mac Jones.
If New England has any hope of climbing out of its 1-5 hole, it needs to improve Jones' supporting cast ASAP.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots
6. Carl Lawson, Edge, New York Jets
If the Jets are willing to move players in an effort to strengthen other positions, both wideout Mecole Hardman and pass-rusher Carl Lawson could be on the move.
"GM Joe Douglas has his phone lines open for a trade partner to deal receiver Mecole Hardman," Russini wrote. "... I'm also hearing that the team would be willing to move on from edge rusher Carl Lawson."
Hardman's market might be limited to his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman has logged just one catch since leaving Kansas City in the offseason, but he was a capable complementary receiver with the Chiefs.
Lawson should have a broader appeal. He hasn't been used much this season, but he had a 2022 campaign with seven sacks and 26 quarterback pressures.
The Bengals would be a logical landing spot for Lawson. Cincinnati has recorded a good-not-great 16 sacks on the season, and Lawson began his career as a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Bengals.
The Raiders should also be in the mix, given their desire to add another sack-artist. Russini noted that Las Vegas would prefer to do a player swap over moving draft capital. If the Jets are out on Hardman, they might have some interest in underutilized Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders
5. Jeremy Chinn, S/LB, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers are looking to add a receiver, but even if they weren't, they might be interested in exchanging veteran contracts for future draft capital. At 0-6, Carolina isn't in a position to win anything in 2023.
Versatile defender Jeremy Chinn is among the valuable trade chips at Carolina's disposal, and according to Breer, he could be available.
"Chinn is an interesting hybrid linebacker who'd fit some teams better than others, has lost playing time in the switch to Ejiro Evero's scheme and is in a contract year," Breer wrote.
The Eagles should be racing to make Carolina an offer. While Philly's defense wasn't responsible for the first loss of the season, it hasn't been as dominant as it was a year ago. The Eagles rank ninth in total defense and 16th in points allowed.
It should be noted that Philadelphia parted with linebacker T.J. Edwards, safety Marcus Epps and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the offseason. Chinn would quickly find a way to contribute in coordinator Sean Desai's defense.
The Jacksonville Jaguars should also have some interest in a multi-faceted defender like Chinn. The Jags are playoff contenders at 4-2 but have struggled defensively, ranking 31st in passing yards allowed and 21st in total yards allowed.
Potential Landing Spots: Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
If Renfrow isn't on the move before the trade deadline, it will be a surprise. The Raiders continue to ignore him in their game plans, and they are reportedly looking to make a deal.
"League sources say they are trying to trade receiver Hunter Renfrow," Russini wrote of the Raiders.
It's a logical stance for Las Vegas, given Renfrow's workload and contract status. Las Vegas could save $8.2 million in cap space by waiving the 27-year-old ahead of free agency next year.
And Renfrow can likely be had for relatively little. By refusing to highlight him in the offense, head coach Josh McDaniels has essentially tanked the trade value of the 2021 Pro Bowler. That doesn't mean, however, that Renfow can't help another passing attack.
The Patriots should be extremely interested. Their receiving corps leaves a lot to be desired, and Renfrow has traditionally been a reliable short-to-intermediate target. Both McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler came from New England and could be willing to deal with their former employer.
The Jets could be another landing spot if they are indeed uninterested in keeping Hardman. If New York is willing to move Lawson, a player-for-player swap could benefit both New York and Las Vegas.
Potential Landing Spots: New England Patriots, New York Jets
3. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
If both Jeudy and Sutton are available, Sutton is the receiver who should draw the most attention. He's proved far more than Jeudy has as a pro, is closer to being a No. 1-caliber target and is under contract through the 2025 season.
Sutton leads the Broncos in receptions (25), receiving yards (275) and touchdown catches (four). He has a 1,100-yard season on his resume and is providing a passer rating of 114.1 when targeted this year.
According to Breer, the Broncos wanted a second-round pick for Sutton before the 2023 draft.
Carolina should be extremely interested. Even if Sutton isn't the top-tier receiver the Panthers previously had in D.J. Moore, he'd forge a fine tandem with Adam Thielen and would help boost Bryce Young's production.
The Panthers could also plan on building around Young and Sutton for the next few seasons.
The Jets could be a sleeper team to watch here. New York is hoping that a boost from Zach Wilson and the offense can make them legitimate title contenders, and Sutton could help.
"We're that freaking close offensively," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.
Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coached Sutton last season, while wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni held the same position with the Broncos during Sutton's 2019 Pro Bowl campaign.
Potential Landing Spots: Carolina Panthers, New York Jets
2. Brian Burns, Edge, Carolina Panthers
Given Carolina's 2023 trajectory, pass-rusher Brian Burns is likely to be available at a price—though it will be an expensive one.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last year that Carolina turned down a package of two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Rams.
That's a lot, but Burns is a 25-year-old sack-artist who has logged four sacks and 10 quarterback pressures this season. He should interest several teams looking for a long-term building block on defense.
With Burns set to be a free agent in the spring, Carolina may be willing to come down on its asking price some. If so, the Chicago Bears could be interested.
Their top priority is finding a permanent answer at quarterback—and given Justin Fields' thumb injury and up-and-down play—it may have to come in the 2024 draft. However, the Bears also need defensive help, have two first-round picks next year and have $95.8 million in projected 2024 cap space.
The Texans could also be interested, as they look to build around Stroud and rookie pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. Houston has $78.4 million in projected 2024 cap space, and while it traded away its 2024 first-round pick, it still has Cleveland's.
The Bears and Texans are both looking to build for the future, and both have the upcoming financial capital needed to secure Burns to a long-term deal.
Potential Landing Spots: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans
1. Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota pass-rusher Danielle Hunter has supplanted Burns for our No. 1 spot, based primarily on price point. Acquiring the 28-year-old from the 2-4 Vikings may not cost multiple high draft picks.
"A team acquiring him would take on the prorated portion of his $10 million base for this year, which should help to goose his value a bit," Breer wrote.
Hunter is eyeing his third contract but is still only 28 years old. He's also extremely productive and has a league-high-tying eight sacks. He'll also be a free agent in the spring.
Given his age and contract status, Hunter should interest both rebuilding teams—assuming they're willing to make a long-term offer—and those looking to win now.
Houston is a team that could fit both categories. The Texans could certainly view Hunter as a future building block, but he could also help the team chase an AFC South title now. Houston has logged a mere nine sacks through six weeks.
The 3-3 Atlanta Falcons could fit into the latter group. Atlanta has flashed defensive potential and ranks fourth in total yards allowed. However, getting to opposing quarterbacks has been an issue, and the Falcons have a mere 10 sacks on the season.
Atlanta also has $8 million in cap space remaining and could conceivably absorb the prorated remainder of Hunter's deal.
Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans
Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.