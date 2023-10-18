2023 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 7

11 of 11

Minnesota pass-rusher Danielle Hunter has supplanted Burns for our No. 1 spot, based primarily on price point. Acquiring the 28-year-old from the 2-4 Vikings may not cost multiple high draft picks.



"A team acquiring him would take on the prorated portion of his $10 million base for this year, which should help to goose his value a bit," Breer wrote.



Hunter is eyeing his third contract but is still only 28 years old. He's also extremely productive and has a league-high-tying eight sacks. He'll also be a free agent in the spring.



Given his age and contract status, Hunter should interest both rebuilding teams—assuming they're willing to make a long-term offer—and those looking to win now.



Houston is a team that could fit both categories. The Texans could certainly view Hunter as a future building block, but he could also help the team chase an AFC South title now. Houston has logged a mere nine sacks through six weeks.



The 3-3 Atlanta Falcons could fit into the latter group. Atlanta has flashed defensive potential and ranks fourth in total yards allowed. However, getting to opposing quarterbacks has been an issue, and the Falcons have a mere 10 sacks on the season.



Atlanta also has $8 million in cap space remaining and could conceivably absorb the prorated remainder of Hunter's deal.



Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans

