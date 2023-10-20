2024 NFL Draft: Week 7 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams
Perspective is important when evaluating NFL prospects.
USC's Caleb Williams epitomizes how perception doesn't always reflect historical context. Just this past week, ESPN's Matt Miller reported that of "12-plus evaluators we polled, every single one said Williams is the best quarterback prospect since Peyton Manning in 1998."
The same was said at times about Trevor Lawrence. Andrew Luck happened to fall between those two points as well.
Potential gets everyone excited. At the same time, it should be tempered, because no prospect is perfect. One day after the previously mentioned report published, Williams played the worst game of his collegiate career.
One game isn't going define an entire evaluation. But it shows how much hyperbole can seep into the ongoing conversation.
Georgia's Brock Bowers also staked his claim as one of the upcoming class' premium prospects. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury this past weekend that required tightrope surgery. The recovery isn't expected to affect his draft status, though he slid in this week's abbreviated mock due to team needs and how the board fell.
While these two elite prospects dominated the conversation coming out of this past weekend's action, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder continues with their evaluations and breakdowns of our weekly trending prospects.
Also, several NFL teams are teetering on the abyss of a lost season, with eyes toward the 2024 NFL draft. Which direction should the league's worst teams (based on B/R's latest power rankings) be leaning, and does this week's projection still start with Williams?
Trending Up
1. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Even in the Oregon Ducks' loss to the Washington Huskies, it's impossible to overlook what wide receiver Troy Franklin did, with eight receptions for 154 yards. The junior prospect has been on the verge of making the trending up list for weeks.
Franklin has at least 103 receiving yards in five of six games. The only contest during which he didn't reach the plateau was a blowout victory over Hawai'i.
But his evaluation is about more than raw production. The underclassman will automatically bring a high-end definable trait to any NFL offense.
"Franklin can burn," Klassen said. "He sports a wiry build at 6'3" and 187 pounds, but his speed more than makes up for the slight frame. Franklin bursts off the line of scrimmage and hits top speed instantly—a top speed that rivals anyone's in the class.
"He's not just a straight-line burner, though. Franklin has nice route-running chops, and he's a smooth mover with the ball in his hands, which is why Oregon often trusts him to handle touches on screens."
2. WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
Two factors have worked against Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk despite his outstanding production this season.
First, teammate and fellow wide receiver Rome Odunze is a potential top-10 pick and demands attention.
Second, Polk is a rare fourth-year sophomore who didn't previously produce at a high level. Last season, the underclassman played well with 694 receiving yards and six touchdowns. But those aren't huge numbers. In fact, Polk could easily surpass both during the next game or two.
But he's now on the national scene as a vital component to the nation's top-ranked passing offense.
"Polk is doing his best to make a name for himself in the shadow of Odunze," Klassen said. "Though not the most explosive mover or polished route-runner, Polk has clear ways to win.
"Polk's ball skills are some of the best in the class. He naturally plucks the ball out of the air, even in traffic, and hardly ever looks like he's fighting the ball. The former Texas Tech transfer also has some impressive speed once he reaches his top gear.
"Washington's WR2 isn't likely to enter the Round 1 conversation, but he's definitely on the rise."
3. S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Miami's Kamren Kinchens suffered his share of ups and downs during Saturday's contest against the North Carolina Tar Heels. He got caught in limbo during the first Tez Watkins touchdown and missed a tackle on another.
However, his closing speed and ability to make plays on the football are exceptional. His total skill set pushed him up the board as B/R's top-ranked safety.
"Kinchens truly is an athletic safety with good movement skills," Giddings said. "He shows fluidity and coverage, with quick feet and ability to drive on the ball.
"As a downhill defender, he's physical, plays with a high motor and quickly closes ground on ball-carriers.
"In space, the top-rated safety does a good job keeping leverage and fighting through blocks. Upon contact, Kinchens runs through ball-carriers, though he sometimes takes poor angles and falls off some attempts."
4. OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
As good as the Washington Huskies offense is this season, it's clear that Michael Penix Jr. isn't the same quarterback when pressured. However, he's rarely pressured thanks to a talented offensive line, with left tackle Troy Fautanu serving as the anchor.
"Fautanu has been a stalwart protecting Penix's blind side with a tone-setting, ultra-physical demeanor in the run game and when uncovered in protection," Thorn said. "What's even more impressive is Fautanu's build (6'4", 317 lbs) looks more like that of a guard (think Isaiah Wynn). But he has excellent length with an aggressive mindset that he combines to execute at a high level inside of a scheme with more true dropback passing concepts than the majority of collegiate offenses.
"The junior prospect is playing with a ton of confidence this season and it shows in his play."
5. Edge Landon Jackson, Arkansas
NFL scouts place an emphasis on prospects performing at their best against top competition. It often shows they're ready to make the leap against a higher caliber of opposition.
In the case of Arkansas' Landon Jackson, the lights don't get any brighter than playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Jackson feasted when playing the powerhouse program, to the point where he won the Bednarik Award Player of the Week despite the Razorbacks' loss.
"After battling injuries and struggling to get playing time as a freshman at LSU and then serving in more of a rotational role last season at Arkansas, Jackson wasn't on many radars heading into this season," Holder said. "However, he's been highly productive and disruptive this season with 10.5 tackles for loss and really made a name for himself by racking up 3.5 sacks against Alabama.
"At 6'7" and 281 pounds, the Razorback certainly looks the part with great size and length, and he carries the weight well where he has some room for growth if need be. Jackson puts those long limbs to good use as both a pass-rusher and run-defender, and he could shoot up draft boards with a strong finish to close out the season."
The next step for Jackson is to play at this level on a consistent basis.
Trending Down
1. QB Caleb Williams, USC
As the late, great "Rowdy" Roddy Piper once said, "Just when they think they got the answers, I change the questions."
Caleb Williams' standing in this column is all about viewing his talent properly.
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton previously called him a "truly generational talent" and someone who could lead teams toward tanking. Multiple general managers, including a couple with potential quarterback needs, were at Saturday's USC game in person.
With all of this buildup, Williams played the worst game of his career littered with bad decisions and three interceptions. Let's shelve the "generational" talk for a moment and look at Williams as he is—which is still a top-shelf quarterback prospect who's a work-in-progress with significant developmental upside.
"It's time we come to grips with Williams not being a perfect prospect," Klassen said. "He's still an awesome player, of course. His arm talent and elasticity are rare. He's also got a killer instinct outside the pocket that many of the league's best quarterbacks do.
"With that said, Williams comes with some clear risks. The 6'1", 215-pound prospect is on the smaller end of the scale and he isn't a consistent down-to-down operator right now. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner also hasn't been as effective at making creative plays this season, perhaps a product of trying to press too much.
"Again, Williams is a high-quality prospect. But it's more likely he's closer to Kyler Murray in the pros than Patrick Mahomes."
2. QB Cameron Ward, Washington State
Less than a month ago, Washington State's Cameron Ward looked like a burgeoning superstar after his 404-yard, four-touchdown performance against the ranked Oregon State Beavers.
The month of October hasn't been kind. Since the calendar turned, the Cougars haven't won a game, Ward has committed four turnovers and the quarterback hasn't cleared 200 passing yards.
"Ah, the ebbs and flows of a middle-round quarterback prospect," Klassen said. "It wasn't long ago that Ward dazzled. Over the past two week, Ward reverted back to the inconsistent player seen last season.
"Ward's ability to stay on schedule and avoid mistakes comes and goes, which is how you end up with games like last week's blowout loss to the Arizona Wildcats. Ward's arm talent and flashes of high-end play still make him an interesting prospect, but the inconsistency is frustrating."
3. DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame
Notre Dame defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptiste gave the Ohio State Buckeyes everything they could handle. He hasn't been the same disruptive force in the three games since.
"Jean-Baptiste had a strong showing during a revenge game against Ohio State a few weeks ago," Holder said. "But he hasn't been quite the same ever since that performance.
"He has NFL size at 6'4" and 260 pounds and sets a solid edge. But he lacks the twitch and athleticism necessary to be an effective pass-rusher at the next level. A lot of the Golden Domer's production as a rusher comes via effort or when he's unblocked."
4. RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
Progress can be rather abruptly stopped.
Louisville Jawhar Jordan looked fantastic against the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Boston College Eagles. During those two contests, Jordan recorded 361 yards from scrimmage and five TDs. He's an explosive, slashing runner with big-play capability.
Unfortunately, the underclassman suffered a hamstring injury, barely played against the Pitt Panthers as a result and brought his status for the 2024 class into question.
"Jordan had been on a tear this season," Klassen said. "While undersized at 5'10" and 185 pounds, Jordan regularly showed much better contact balance than his frame suggests. He also displays real-deal home run speed, even if it can take him a second to really kick into high gear.
"Depending on how much time Jordan misses, it could jeopardize whether he wants to declare for the upcoming draft."
5. OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Notre Dame's offensive tackles are arguably the best in the nation. Left tackle Joe Alt is as technically sound as they come and a potential top-10 selection. In contrast, right tackle Blake Fisher is a ball of frenetic energy capable of dominating opponents or completely whiffing on assignments.
"Fisher had a solid start to the season with the sort of flashes scouts want to see from a young, physically talented player," Thorn said. "But the technical side has taken a noticeable dip over the last couple of games to the point of being benched late in the loss against Louisville after giving up a strip-sack. This occurred after dealing with multiple other glaring losses that were a result of either being late out of his stance, missing with his hands, getting blown up by power or oversetting and losing clean across his face.
"These issues weren't as prevalent against USC this past weekend, though he still was caught leaning at the top of the quarterback drop that led to losing inside. The redshirt sophomore also whiffed badly on a frontside kick-out block in the run game.
"Fisher has the size (6'6", 312 lbs) and natural power to jolt and displace defenders when things click, but those instances happened less often over the last two weeks."
10. Green Bay Packers: DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
The Green Bay Packers' season has the potential to unravel quickly as the team comes out of its bye week. Meetings with Denver Broncos or Minnesota Vikings—both of whom are counted among this week's bottom 10 teams—will provide a litmus test.
As of now, the Pack are on the fringe of the bottom 10 with questions marks at multiple positions. At this juncture, the best path forward is searching for the best overall talent that fits the team.
Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton provides significant value as the class' best interior defender. According to Pro Football Focus, the defensive tackle leads all FBS defenders with 35 quarterback pressures this season.
The Packers can get into base sets with Newton, Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt all on the field. Newton's ability to collapse the pocket could help offset the potential loss of Rashan Gary since he's a free agent after this season or complement a returning Gary under a new contract extension.
No other interior defender comes close to Newton in performance or grade so far this season.
9. Indianapolis Colts: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Once quarterback Anthony Richardson made the decision to get season-ending shoulder surgery, the Indianapolis Colts' season viewpoint likely changed.
Richardson's rookie flashes signal an exciting long-term solution. But he's 21 years old (five months younger than Caleb Williams, in fact). The Colts didn't have any reason whatsoever to rush him back onto the field this season after extensive rehab. Instead, prudence can be found in seeing the long-term picture.
As this year progresses, evaluations continue for everyone else on the roster.
Wide receiver will be under the microscope because the Colts didn't enter this season with much depth and veterans Michael Pittman Jr. and Isaiah McKenzie are free agents next offseason.
With or without Pittman signed to a long-term contract extension, Indianapolis should target Rome Odunze. The Washington target has 100 or more receiving yards in five of six games this season. Colts general manager Chris Ballard prefers big, physical and athletic receivers. The 6'3", 215-pound Odunze fits the bill.
With Pittman and/or Alec Pierce working on the outside opposite Odunze and Josh Downs in the slot, the Colts' wide receiver corps could be spectacular.
8. Minnesota Vikings: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Kirk Cousins isn't doing the Minnesota Vikings any favors. The 2-4 Vikings are entering fire-sale territory with a week-and-a-half before the NFL trade deadline.
But Cousins isn't entertaining any idea of a trade. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cousins doesn't plan to waive his no-trade clause even if suitors are interested in his services.
So the Vikings get to enjoy the double-whammy of being mostly terrible and not obtaining any assets whatsoever for a veteran quarterback who's a free agent after this season.
It already feels like it is time to move on, so let's just assume the Vikings are experiencing the same sensation.
In Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is doing everything in his power to elevate a program, only to see his offensive line and defense repeatedly let him down. The Buffs have lost three of their last four and surrendered at least 42 points in each loss.
During those losses, the 21-year-old signal-caller completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 930 yards, 10 total touchdowns and two interceptions. Sanders is giving everything he has and playing well enough for his squad to win. Other Buffaloes simply can't hold up their end of the bargain.
7. Tennessee Titans: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
A tweet from OL Masterminds founder Duke Manyweather best encapsulates the Tennessee Titans' current offensive line predicament.
"It's amazing that the Titans play their best offensive tackle on the roster at left guard," Manyweather said.
The guru works with many NFL offensive linemen and understands the position as well as anyone outside of league buildings. But his observation merely rams home a point that's been festering for some time.
Going into this year's draft, Peter Skoronski was viewed as a tweener who could be graded as the class' best tackle or guard prospect. The Titans saw All-Pro potential in him as a guard and signed Andre Dillard to a three-year, $29 million free-agent contract to serve as Ryan Tannehill's blindside protector.
But Dillard is clearly outmatched on an island and he's not the answer. If the Titans plan to continue the same offensive approach under head coach Mike Vrabel, a much stronger offensive front must be built.
Notre Dame's Joe Alt is similar to Skoronski in that they're sound blockers coming into the NFL with the reliability and upside to be top-end performers at their respective positions.
Alt and Skoronski would immediately be among the league's most talented OL duos.
6. Denver Broncos: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
The Denver Broncos defense is atrocious. That may not be harsh enough based on how poorly that side of the ball has played this season.
Currently, Denver ranks dead last in total defense. The next closest team, the Los Angeles Chargers, surrender 48.7 fewer yards per game.
Any addition to the Broncos D will be an upgrade. Fortunately, Denver sits in the position to select the highest-rated defender in next year's class. In this case, the organization chooses to take the biggest swing by selecting Alabama's Dallas Turner.
The B/R Scouting Department currently grades fellow edge-defenders Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu higher. However, Turner is over two years younger than both, presents more natural upside and has come on strong in recent weeks. In fact, the Alabama product's seven sacks—six over the last four games—eclipse those of the other prospects. He's getting more comfortable and better with each game.
Going into Saturday's contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Turner led major college football with 33 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
Considering the Randy Gregory experiment ended in his trade two weeks ago, a true bookend to Nik Bonitto, with added depth behind them, will provide Denver's defense with an identity since it currently ranks among the league's bottom 12 in sacks.
5. New England Patriots: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
The New England Patriots are an absolute mess. The roster doesn't have a quick fix. The Bill Belichick magic can't hide the team's talent deficiencies. We're seeing the end of an era, where the mystique of a once-great dynasty fades.
As with any rebuild, a solid foundation is a good start.
Granted, a quarterback would very much be in play here. Instead of reaching for a specific position, the Patriots nab one of the class' elite prospects in Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.
The Athletic's Chad Graff made an astute observation about the Patriots' offensive line:
Chad Graff @ChadGraff
A sign of how bad the Patriots' O-line has been: They rank fourth in time to throw (aka they're getting the ball out really fast).

The other teams who do that face very little pressure. The Pats have faced the 18th highest rate of pressure.
To further compound matters, starters Trent Brown and Michael Onwenu are upcoming free agents.
Essentially, the Patriots offensive line has one long-term piece in place with guard Cole Strange. Everything from that point could and probably should change.
Fashanu is a natural blindside protector, with the length, strength, agility and recovery skills to be a dominant NFL left tackle. If the Patriots move forward with Mac Jones, the quarterback needs better protection to execute the offense, since he's not going to create much on his own.
4. Chicago Bears: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Keon Coleman's season already experienced its share of ups and downs. But when Coleman and the Florida Seminoles are clicking, the results are spectacular.
Case in point, the underclassman posted a season-high 140 receiving yards against the Syracuse Orange, including one of the slickest one-handed grabs you'll ever see.
Oh, Coleman is also one of the nation's better punt returners. He ranks 19th with an average of 11.9 yards.
While Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is truly special and worthy to be...spoiler alert...the first wide receiver off the board, Coleman is every bit of a top-10 wide receiver because of his combination of size (6'4", 215 lbs), overall fluidity and ball skills.
D.J. Moore is proving to be everything the Bears hoped he'd be when the Panthers included their WR1 in the deal to obtain this year's No. 1 overall pick. But the Bears are getting very little from the rest of their wide receivers. Darnell Mooney is second among the position group with 10 catches. Chase Claypool is third, and he's no longer with the Bears.
Moore plus Coleman to pair with a young, talented quarterback is what the Bears truly need.
3. New York Giants: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
As poorly as the New York Giants' season has gone after making the playoffs the previous winter, a silver lining could emerge.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is the closest thing to a true "generational" talent in this year's draft class. Even on a bad ankle, the 6'4", 215-pound target is posting phenomenal numbers. Since getting rolled up on during the Notre Dame contest, Harrison snagged 14 catches for 268 yards and two scores against the Maryland Terrapins and Purdue Boilermakers.
He'll be truly tested this weekend, though, since the Buckeyes face the Penn State Nittany Lions and their vaunted defense, including cornerback Kalen King. Still, there's no indication that Harrison will be slowed anytime soon, even if he's not 100 percent healthy.
The Giants, meanwhile, have next-to-nothing at outside receiver. Darius Slayton has 17 receptions through six games. Tight end Darren Waller and Wan'Dale Robinson, who primarily works from the slot, are Daniel Jones' two favorite targets.
Harrison's inclusion could change the entire offense. Yes, offensive line issues will still need to be addressed. But a true No. 1 target that defenses will be forced to account for on a down-by-down basis should create a similar leap to what the Buffalo Bills experienced when they acquired Stefon Diggs to join Josh Allen.
Jones isn't Allen, of course. However, Harrison is a superior prospect to Diggs coming into the league.
2. Arizona Cardinals: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
With each passing week, it's clear the Arizona Cardinals are simply outmanned.
Obviously, the return of quarterback Kyler Murray from last year's ACL injury will help. The Cardinals opened Murray's practice window this week to return from injured reserve.
Where the veteran signal-caller actually stands still needs to be determined.
"I know the work he's put in," head coach Jonathan Gannon said this past week. "But he hasn't taken a snap in this offense. We've got to see him do a lot of things."
Murray's progression is important and not just for the immediate on-field product. Once he enters the lineup, the clock starts. Murray's contract isn't entirely prohibitive. If he's traded prior to June 1 next year, the team saves $5.6 million, according to Over The Cap. If he's moved after that date, $38.9 million will come off the books.
This year's No. 2 overall pick, C.J. Stroud, holds a first-year cap charge of $6.6 million. Even if the Cardinals move Murray next spring and then select a quarterback, their projected 2024 investment won't drastically change.
North Carolina's Drake Maye is worth the investment.
The 6'4", 230-pound prospect requires some polish, but his ability to consistently threaten every blade of grass and drive the ball down the field is vital in a world where offenses prioritize chunk plays. Maye threw a season-high four touchdown passes this past weekend against the previously ranked Miami Hurricanes.
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, USC
The Justin Fields Watch is now weekly and extends beyond the quarterback to how the Carolina Panthers are doing.
Depending on the week, the Bears should be strongly considering selecting USC's Caleb Williams with the first overall pick or using this selection as trade leverage.
This week, we're back to the Bears needing to restart at the game's most important position.
Fields is dealing with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. The current plan doesn't include surgery, though the possibility remains, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Without Fields in the lineup, the Bears turn to undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent.
However, the weekly uncertainty speaks to what the Bears should ultimately do if they land the No. 1 overall pick.
The franchise is now in Year 3 of the Fields era with less clarity than when he entered the organization. A terrible season could cause changes in the coaching staff and front office. A fresh start might be the correct path for a team that's gotten progressively worse over the last three seasons.
While Williams was on the "trending down" slide, he's still clearly an elite prospect and the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall. He simply shouldn't be viewed as an infallible prospect, which will create unrealistic expectations. But he's still plenty good enough to draft at the top of the class and then build around his skill set.