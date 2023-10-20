2024 NFL Draft: Week 7 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

1 of 12

1. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Even in the Oregon Ducks' loss to the Washington Huskies, it's impossible to overlook what wide receiver Troy Franklin did, with eight receptions for 154 yards. The junior prospect has been on the verge of making the trending up list for weeks.

Franklin has at least 103 receiving yards in five of six games. The only contest during which he didn't reach the plateau was a blowout victory over Hawai'i.

But his evaluation is about more than raw production. The underclassman will automatically bring a high-end definable trait to any NFL offense.

"Franklin can burn," Klassen said. "He sports a wiry build at 6'3" and 187 pounds, but his speed more than makes up for the slight frame. Franklin bursts off the line of scrimmage and hits top speed instantly—a top speed that rivals anyone's in the class.

"He's not just a straight-line burner, though. Franklin has nice route-running chops, and he's a smooth mover with the ball in his hands, which is why Oregon often trusts him to handle touches on screens."

2. WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Two factors have worked against Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk despite his outstanding production this season.

First, teammate and fellow wide receiver Rome Odunze is a potential top-10 pick and demands attention.

Second, Polk is a rare fourth-year sophomore who didn't previously produce at a high level. Last season, the underclassman played well with 694 receiving yards and six touchdowns. But those aren't huge numbers. In fact, Polk could easily surpass both during the next game or two.

But he's now on the national scene as a vital component to the nation's top-ranked passing offense.

"Polk is doing his best to make a name for himself in the shadow of Odunze," Klassen said. "Though not the most explosive mover or polished route-runner, Polk has clear ways to win.

"Polk's ball skills are some of the best in the class. He naturally plucks the ball out of the air, even in traffic, and hardly ever looks like he's fighting the ball. The former Texas Tech transfer also has some impressive speed once he reaches his top gear.

"Washington's WR2 isn't likely to enter the Round 1 conversation, but he's definitely on the rise."

3. S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Miami's Kamren Kinchens suffered his share of ups and downs during Saturday's contest against the North Carolina Tar Heels. He got caught in limbo during the first Tez Watkins touchdown and missed a tackle on another.

However, his closing speed and ability to make plays on the football are exceptional. His total skill set pushed him up the board as B/R's top-ranked safety.

"Kinchens truly is an athletic safety with good movement skills," Giddings said. "He shows fluidity and coverage, with quick feet and ability to drive on the ball.

"As a downhill defender, he's physical, plays with a high motor and quickly closes ground on ball-carriers.

"In space, the top-rated safety does a good job keeping leverage and fighting through blocks. Upon contact, Kinchens runs through ball-carriers, though he sometimes takes poor angles and falls off some attempts."

4. OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

As good as the Washington Huskies offense is this season, it's clear that Michael Penix Jr. isn't the same quarterback when pressured. However, he's rarely pressured thanks to a talented offensive line, with left tackle Troy Fautanu serving as the anchor.

"Fautanu has been a stalwart protecting Penix's blind side with a tone-setting, ultra-physical demeanor in the run game and when uncovered in protection," Thorn said. "What's even more impressive is Fautanu's build (6'4", 317 lbs) looks more like that of a guard (think Isaiah Wynn). But he has excellent length with an aggressive mindset that he combines to execute at a high level inside of a scheme with more true dropback passing concepts than the majority of collegiate offenses.

"The junior prospect is playing with a ton of confidence this season and it shows in his play."

5. Edge Landon Jackson, Arkansas

NFL scouts place an emphasis on prospects performing at their best against top competition. It often shows they're ready to make the leap against a higher caliber of opposition.

In the case of Arkansas' Landon Jackson, the lights don't get any brighter than playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Jackson feasted when playing the powerhouse program, to the point where he won the Bednarik Award Player of the Week despite the Razorbacks' loss.

"After battling injuries and struggling to get playing time as a freshman at LSU and then serving in more of a rotational role last season at Arkansas, Jackson wasn't on many radars heading into this season," Holder said. "However, he's been highly productive and disruptive this season with 10.5 tackles for loss and really made a name for himself by racking up 3.5 sacks against Alabama.

"At 6'7" and 281 pounds, the Razorback certainly looks the part with great size and length, and he carries the weight well where he has some room for growth if need be. Jackson puts those long limbs to good use as both a pass-rusher and run-defender, and he could shoot up draft boards with a strong finish to close out the season."