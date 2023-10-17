Chiefs' Andy Reid Addresses Frank Clark Contract Rumors After Broncos Release

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Amid reports that the Kansas City Chiefs are "interested in reuniting" with defensive end Frank Clark following his release from the Denver Broncos on Saturday, head coach Andy Reid spoke on the situation Monday.

The two-time Super Bowl winning head coach worked with Clark for four seasons and expressed his admiration for the three-time Pro Bowler. He admitted that the organization was looking into things.

"We love Frank." Reid said. "Right now, we're just talking through some things there. There are a few things you have to look at when you do that. That's kind of where we're at. We haven't done anything to this point."

Clark, who signed with the Broncos this past offseason after winning two championships in Kansas City, restructured his deal and gave up money so that he could be either released or traded, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

It was reported that Clark agreed to give up nearly $1.7 million of his salary to facilitate a potential trade before his release, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Just demonstrating how much he wanted to get out of Mile High.

Clark had just two tackles and no sacks in two games. He was the second pass rusher that Denver has let go along with Randy Gregory—who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Kansas City actually released Clark before he signed with the Broncos after the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a restructured deal. But given how much success they enjoyed together, it'd be a natural transition to welcome him back to Arrowhead Stadium.

Over his four seasons with the organization, Clark had 23.5 sacks and was one of the team's best pass rushers along with star defensive lineman Chris Jones.

And like Jones, Clark typically stepped up big in the postseason.

In 17 playoff games over his career, Clark has 13.5 sacks, third-most in NFL history since sacks began being recorded in 1982. Only Willie McGinest (16) and Bruce Smith (14.5) have more in the postseason.