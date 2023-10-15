Chiefs Rumors: Frank Clark Contract Being Discussed by KC After Broncos Release

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly "having a discussion and are interested in reuniting" with edge-rusher Frank Clark after he was released by the Denver Broncos on Friday night, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

According to that report, "Clark restructured his deal and gave up money along with incentives in order to get traded or released. That tells you how badly he wanted to get out of there."

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that a potential reunion between the sides was potentially in the works:

Clark, 30, only played in two games with the Broncos this season, posting two tackles and no sacks. He agreed to give up nearly $1.7 million of his salary to facilitate a potential trade before his release.

He was the second edge-rusher the Broncos parted ways with this week after trading Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers.

He had far more success with the Chiefs in his four seasons with the team, earning three Pro Bowl bids and winning two titles. Between the 2019-22 seasons he posted 127 tackles (32 for loss), 23.5 sacks, 59 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Chiefs released him this offseason after the sides couldn't come to terms on a reworked contract.

Before Kansas City he spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-18), putting up 35 sacks in that time.

He often has saved his best football for the postseason, however, with 13.5 sacks in 17 playoff games. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, only Willie McGinest (16) and Bruce Smith (14.5) have more playoff sacks than Clark.