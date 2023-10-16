College Football Odds Week 8: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

1 of 3

Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Iowa has come away from its rivalry with Minnesota with the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy in each of the last eight seasons.

The Hawkeyes held the Gophers to seven or 10 points in four of those eight meetings, including two of the last three contests.

Any bet on Iowa should heavily factor in its defensive performance since its offense has never exactly been a high-scoring unit.

Iowa's offense only averages 247.4 total yards per game, but it could find some holes in a Minnesota defense that was gashed for 52 points and 432 total yards last week.

Minnesota managed just 169 total yards at home versus Michigan, and it could find some trouble against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes allowed their last three opponents to score a combined 36 points. None of those foes went past the 16-point mark.

Iowa is more than capable of slowing down Minnesota's offense, just like Michigan did last week, and that would allow its offensive unit to score two or three touchdowns to win.