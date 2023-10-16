Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 8

3 of 3

Everyone else in the Heisman race is playing catch up.

Williams' odds plummeted down from +200 to +2000 after his dreadful outing against Notre Dame.

The USC quarterback has a chance to redeem himself at home against the Utah Utes, a team that owns a three-game winning streak over the Trojans.

Nix and Oregon will get to rebound from the loss to Washington against a Washington State Cougars team that enters Autzen Stadium on a two-game losing run.

Nix and Williams could put up solid numbers in Week 8, but they will not have the most attention on them on Saturday.

The Big Ten clash between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes could boost the dark horse Heisman candidacies of Drew Allar, Kyle McCord or Marvin Harrison Jr.

Allar, the Penn State quarterback, has been consistent in the pocket with 12 touchdowns and zero interception. A strong showing in a win in the toughest road game of his young career would boost Allar up from +5000.

McCord has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of the last five contests, and he has not been intercepted since Week 1.

Harrison has four 100-yard performances in the last five games, and he will likely be the target of most of McCord's important passes inside Ohio Stadium.

Harrison is listed at +6000 just beneath Allar and McCord at +5000. He could steal the spotlight from his quarterback with another 100-yard showing.

None of the potential Heisman dark horses will come close to touching Penix's award-winning case in one week alone, but if they put together a strong resume, they could be involved in the conversation if Washington struggles in November.

