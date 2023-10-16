College Football Picks Week 8: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

2 of 3

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State defeated Penn State by at least nine points in each of their last four meetings.

The Buckeyes outpaced the Nittany Lions recently after losing in State College in 2016 and winning a pair of one-point games after that.

Ohio State's continued success in the rivalry will come down to Kyle McCord's play against Penn State's secondary.

The first-year starting quarterback turned the ball over once this season and he has he best offensive weapon in the game in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State's other star skill position players have been banged up. A few of them missed last week's win over the Purdue Boilermakers to be healthy as they can be for Saturday's clash in Columbus.

Penn State holds the edge at running back with the duo of Nicholas Singleton and Keytron Allen, but it needs a big-play wide receiver to combine with Drew Allar to match what the McCord-Harrison pairing is capable of.

Neither defense is expected to give up much. Both teams have not allowed an opponent to reach 20 points, so the best play of them all for the Top 10 clash is the under.

Ohio State's winning score has not been under 25 during its current winning run versus Penn State, but that could change this year with two excellent defenses on the field against two quarterbacks with a lot of inexperience.