Video: Deion Sanders, Colorado Spoofed by Kenan Thompson and Colin Jost on 'SNL'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

With Colorado fans still reeling from Friday's defeat to Stanford, Saturday Night Live decided to pile on a little more grief.

Cast member Kenan Thompson played the role of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during "Weekend Update."

Thompson mocked the loss to the Cardinals, telling "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost he "went home and fell asleep" after Colorado built a 29-0 lead.

Sanders' tenure at Jackson State also came up, and Thompson referenced how the Hall of Fame cornerback once said, "God called me to Jackson State." Addressing the decision to leave for Colorado, Thompson as Sanders joked, "God called me again and was like 'My bad.'"

Coach Prime has unquestionably brought a level of relevancy to Colorado football the program hasn't seen in years and perhaps ever.