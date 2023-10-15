Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman: Caleb Williams 1 of the Best CFB Players I've Ever Seen

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams may have had a rough outing in Saturday's 48-20 loss to Notre Dame, but Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman still believes the rising star is one of the best players to ever step onto the field.

"He is one of the best college football players that I've ever seen," Freeman told reporters after the game. "All I kept telling our guys is we have a plan and you have to attack. You can't let him go out and be the Heisman Trophy winner that he is."

Williams put together arguably the worst game of his USC career on Saturday night as he completed just 23 of 37 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions.

The 21-year-old entered Saturday's game having thrown 22 touchdowns against just one interception in six games, so it was shocking to see him throw three picks in a single game for the first time in his career.

Williams hadn't thrown more than one interception in a game since his freshman season at Oklahoma.

"I told Coach [Al Washington], when you see those guys sub, roll guys. We have to have relentless rushers against Caleb Williams," Freeman added of Notre Dame's game plan against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Prior to Saturday's loss, Williams looked like one of the top candidates to win the Heisman, but now fans and pundits are questioning his candidacy for the award, especially with players like Washington's Michael Penix Jr. putting together impeccable seasons.

Luckily for Williams, there's still plenty of time for him to re-establish himself among the top contenders for the Heisman. After winning the award last year, he's looking to become the first player—and second ever—since former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75 to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons.