Caleb Williams' Heisman Candidacy Questioned by Fans After USC's Loss to Notre Dame

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is human after all.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft likely played himself out of the Heisman Trophy favorite conversation on Saturday night in a 48-20 loss to the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame had Williams' number all night, holding him to 23 of 37 for 199 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions. It was his worst performance of the 2023 campaign and perhaps the worst of his college career.

Williams was eventually replaced by Miller Moss late in the fourth quarter with Notre Dame up big.

After the game, college football fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to criticize Williams and question his Heisman Trophy candidacy:

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is likely now the sole frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

Penix led the Huskies to a 36-33 win over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday to keep Washington undefeated this season (6-0). He completed 22 of 37 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns against one interception in the win.

Williams isn't entirely out of the Heisman conversation, but his candidacy is certainly in question following a disastrous performance against Notre Dame. That being said, there's still plenty of season left.