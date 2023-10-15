X

CFB

    Caleb Williams' Heisman Candidacy Questioned by Fans After USC's Loss to Notre Dame

    Erin WalshOctober 15, 2023

    SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 14: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans reacts after throwing a interception to Xavier Watts #0 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (not pictured) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is human after all.

    The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft likely played himself out of the Heisman Trophy favorite conversation on Saturday night in a 48-20 loss to the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

    Notre Dame had Williams' number all night, holding him to 23 of 37 for 199 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions. It was his worst performance of the 2023 campaign and perhaps the worst of his college career.

    Williams was eventually replaced by Miller Moss late in the fourth quarter with Notre Dame up big.

    After the game, college football fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to criticize Williams and question his Heisman Trophy candidacy:

    Josh Callaway @JoshMCallaway

    Oh my god, Notre Dame has Caleb Williams in hell<br><br>The double Heisman is dead

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Caleb Williams' Heisman candidacy is on the ropes.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    People who bet on Caleb Williams to win the Heisman again <a href="https://t.co/mtELiiOcFJ">pic.twitter.com/mtELiiOcFJ</a>

    Burke @BurkeM97

    Yeah Caleb Williams ain't looking like a Heisman today

    Kyle™ @_the_kyle

    🚨 Breaking News 🚨<br><br>Caleb Williams has been removed from the 2023 Heisman Trophy Award watch list

    trace @tracedontmiss

    Caleb Williams in the pocket <a href="https://t.co/Ds0S0TaWGL">pic.twitter.com/Ds0S0TaWGL</a>

    Gavin McHugh @gavinmchughh

    Caleb Williams against a defense outside the pac 12.. <a href="https://t.co/nwlCRiuAWR">pic.twitter.com/nwlCRiuAWR</a>

    Brandon Pope TV @BpopeTV

    So much for that Caleb Williams Heisman repeat <a href="https://t.co/BaYpDBPZzI">pic.twitter.com/BaYpDBPZzI</a>

    Ryan Mathews @Ryan_POD

    Caleb Williams' Heisman hopes <a href="https://t.co/6AGm5M2qNj">pic.twitter.com/6AGm5M2qNj</a>

    Matt @UofMKwn

    Caleb Williams has lost his chance at back to back Heisman 😬

    alexSSN @alexSSN

    Caleb Williams doing everything he can to cement Michael Penix as the Heisman frontrunner tonight

    Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is likely now the sole frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

    Penix led the Huskies to a 36-33 win over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday to keep Washington undefeated this season (6-0). He completed 22 of 37 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns against one interception in the win.

    Williams isn't entirely out of the Heisman conversation, but his candidacy is certainly in question following a disastrous performance against Notre Dame. That being said, there's still plenty of season left.

    The Trojans (6-1) will be back in action next weekend against Utah looking to rebound from a tough loss to the Fighting Irish (6-2).