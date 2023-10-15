Oregon's Dan Lanning Says Loss to Washington '100 Percent on Me'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

No. 8 Oregon fell to No. 7 Washington 36-33 on Saturday in a battle of two Pac-12 heavyweights, and Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is blaming himself for the loss.

"I think this game is 100 percent on me," Lanning told reporters after the game.

Oregon had the chance to tie the game at 36 with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Ducks missed a 43-yard field goal attempt and the Huskies walked away with the win.

One of the biggest plays of the game came with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter when Lanning opted to go for it on fourth-and-three at the Washington 47. Quarterback Bo Nix dropped back to pass but his pass intended for Tez Johnson fell incomplete and the Ducks turned the ball over on downs.

On the ensuing drive, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies down the field and into the end zone, completing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze for what proved to be the game-winning score.

"We felt like our defense was playing well," Lanning told reporters of the decision to go for it on fourth down. "That being said, it didn't work. So, obviously, that will be second-guessed."

Saturday's matchup was ultimately dubbed the game of the year following a back-and-forth battle that came down to the wire.

Penix, a Heisman Trophy favorite, finished the game 22 of 37 for 302 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. His top target, Odunze, finished with eight catches for 128 yards and two scores.

Nix, for his part, was also impressive for Oregon as he finished 33 of 44 for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin led all receivers with eight catches for 154 yards and one score.