Nick Saban: Alabama Needs to Learn How to Beat Other Team, Not Just Win the Game

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide improved to 6-1 on the season with a 24-21 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon, but head coach Nick Saban doesn't necessarily believe his team has been beating its opponents this year despite owning a winning record.

"It's great to win, it's great to be where we are in the SEC…but there's a difference between beating the other team and winning the game," Saban told reporters after Saturday's win.

He added: "Hopefully we can learn how to beat the other team, just not just win the game, but beat the other team."

The Crimson Tide's performance on Saturday was underwhelming. They mounted a 21-6 lead entering halftime but allowed the Razorbacks to outscore them 15-3 in the second half.

Aside from blowout wins over Middle Tennessee and Mississippi State, Alabama has barely defeated some of its opponents this season. Last weekend against Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide won 26-20.

After two straight games that could have been losses, Saban knows his team needs to be better moving forward if it hopes to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff later this season.

Luckily, quarterback Jalen Milroe has been much improved since the beginning of the year. In Saturday's win, he completed 10 of 21 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for one score.

The Crimson Tide have some tough opponents coming up in the next few weeks in No. 19 Tennessee, No. 22 LSU and No. 24 Kentucky. Their performances in those matchups will go a long way in determining where they stand among the best teams in the country.