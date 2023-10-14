Shedeur Sanders on Deion's Remarks About Colorado's Mentality: 'Not for Me to Decide'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders questioned whether some players on his team truly love football after their 46-43 double-overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Friday night, but his quarterback and son Sheduer Sanders isn't ready to go that far.

"Possibly," Shedeur Sanders said when asked if his dad's comments were accurate. "I feel like it could be that everywhere in the country, but we possibly can have it too. So that's not up for me to decide."

The Buffaloes blew a 29-point halftime lead on their way to the disappointing loss, which dropped their record to 4-3. It's the largest blown lead in program history, as the previous mark was 28 points against Kansas in 2010.

"What I just said in the locker room to the team is, they gotta make up in their mind are they in love with this game or are they in like with it," Deion Sanders told reporters. "... It's hard for me because I love this... Without a shadow of a doubt, I'm truly 100% in love with this thing, and I just want people to match me."

Shedeur Sanders was in the midst of a stellar performance up until the second overtime, throwing for 400 yards and five touchdowns on 33-of-47 passing. However, his final pass was his biggest regret, as he threw an interception in the end zone that allowed Stanford to set up a game-winning 31-yard field goal by Joshua Karty.

"That was a dumb play," Shedeur Sanders said of the interception. "I just threw it up.