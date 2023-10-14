Deion Sanders on Colorado's Collapse vs. Stanford: 'This Is a Little Tough for Me'

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

After the Colorado Buffaloes blew a 29-point lead and suffered a 46-43 double-overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Friday night, head coach Deion Sanders was at a loss for words.

"From youth on I don't remember being up 29-nothing and losing a football game," Sanders told reporters after the game. "I really don't. This is a little tough for me."

The Buffaloes held the Cardinal scoreless in the first half before allowing scoring drives on each of Stanford's possessions in the second half. Colorado had the early advantage in overtime when Shedeur Sanders threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Javon Antonio, but Cardinal quarterback Ashton Daniels found Elic Ayomanor for a 30-yard touchdown to answer right back.

Things fell apart for the Buffaloes in the second overtime when Sanders threw an interception in the end zone. Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty, who tied the game at the end of regulation to force overtime, then hit a 31-yard field goal to secure the epic comeback victory.

For Colorado, it was the largest blown lead in program history, surpassing the 28-point lead that was blown against Kansas during the 2010 season. Sanders said he could feel his team lacked a sense of urgency despite taking a big lead into halftime.

"I talked to them about the old cliche people say--it's 0-0 but that's not true. It's not 0-0, it's 29-nothing," Sanders said. "I felt complacency going into the half because we stalled offensively, gave up some yardage as well. Just didn't like how I felt going in at halftime. We come back out and here comes complacency. Here comes that team that I can't stand, that you can't stand it. You can't understand how in the world that happens to us. But it did."