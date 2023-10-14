College Football Week 7 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

1 of 3

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

Home-field advantage in the Pac-12 has been vital in the most important league games to date in 2023.

Oregon State and UCLA have been on both ends of the home dominance. Oregon State beat Utah at home and lost to Washington State on the road, while UCLA fell to Utah on the road and then beat Washington State at home.

Oregon also beat Colorado handily at Autzen Stadium when the Buffaloes were in the Top 25 in Week 4. The Ducks could fall victim to the home phenomenon against Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Oregon State is 3-0 at home and it has not allowed an opponent to go over the 10-point mark in those contests.

UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore struggled with Utah's strong defense in his first Pac-12 road game on September 23. He threw a pick six to open the game and led UCLA to a single touchdown.

Moore could experience the same troubles inside Reser Stadium in a game that will sort out the middle part of the Pac-12 standings.