College Football Week 7 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games
Most of the important games on the Pac-12 football schedule have been won by the home teams.
That bodes well for the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night against the UCLA Bruins.
Oregon State witnessed the home-field dominance firsthand in its road loss to the Washington State Cougars and home victory against the Utah Utes.
UCLA is coming off its biggest win of the season over Washington State, which you guessed it, came at home.
A win for either side would position it nicely behind the Oregon-Washington winner on a Pac-12 leaderboard in which the losses are starting to pile up for the ranked teams.
Elsewhere on Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils finally get a chance to erase the poor memories from their home loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish two weeks ago.
Duke's clash with the NC State Wolfpack kicks off a three-game stretch that could keep it in contention for the ACC Championship Game.
No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (-3.5)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox
Home-field advantage in the Pac-12 has been vital in the most important league games to date in 2023.
Oregon State and UCLA have been on both ends of the home dominance. Oregon State beat Utah at home and lost to Washington State on the road, while UCLA fell to Utah on the road and then beat Washington State at home.
Oregon also beat Colorado handily at Autzen Stadium when the Buffaloes were in the Top 25 in Week 4. The Ducks could fall victim to the home phenomenon against Washington on Saturday afternoon.
Oregon State is 3-0 at home and it has not allowed an opponent to go over the 10-point mark in those contests.
UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore struggled with Utah's strong defense in his first Pac-12 road game on September 23. He threw a pick six to open the game and led UCLA to a single touchdown.
Moore could experience the same troubles inside Reser Stadium in a game that will sort out the middle part of the Pac-12 standings.
Oregon State won its three home games by a combined 79 points, and it could keep up that strong form at home if its defense puts Moore under pressure from the start, just like Utah did.
NC State at No. 17 Duke (-3.5)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Duke rolled through its first four games thanks to a strong defense that conceded five touchdowns and held three opponents to single-digit point totals.
The Blue Devils' defense had an alright night against Notre Dame, but it was hurt at the end by a Sam Hartman-led game-winning drive.
Duke's defense should revert back to its dominant form against a NC State offense that has been turnover prone.
NC State's quarterbacks were picked off on nine occasions in six games. Brennan Armstrong's interception problem was part of the reason why MJ Morris took over at quarterback. Morris has three interceptions of his own.
Duke's defense should smother the NC State offense, and if it forces a few turnovers, its offense will not have to do a ton of heavy lifting.
Mike Elko's team could use an easy Saturday since it faces the Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles in the next two weeks.
UL Monroe at Texas State (Over 63.5)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Defense will be optional in the Sun Belt Conference clash between the UL-Monroe Warhawks and Texas State Bobcats.
Both defenses come into Saturday averaging over 430 total yards allowed per game.
Texas State played in some of the highest-scoring games of any FBS team through six weeks. Each of its last four contests featured at least 59 points.
UL-Monroe is coming off a 55-point concession to the South Alabama Jaguars. It has let up over 40 points to each of its three opponents during its current three-game losing streak.
The Warhawks should be able to score a bit against Texas State, but it will be the Bobcats, who average 497.8 total yards per game, who drive the score toward the over.
