X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Excite Fans as Deion's Colorado Upset by Stanford

    Julia StumbaughOctober 14, 2023

    Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, right, runs past Stanford safety Alaka'i Gilman on the way to scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    The injury that kept two-way star Travis Hunter from Colorado's last three games did not slow him down during his Friday night return.

    Hunter dominated on both sides of the ball to help lead the Buffaloes to a 29-point first-half lead over the Stanford Cardinal. However, the Buffaloes ended up losing 46-43 in double overtime.

    Still, Hunter had a game to remember, finishing with 13 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns on offense while adding five tackles on defense.

    Quarterback Shedeur Sanders started things off with a 38-yard run on Colorado's opening drive to the end zone.

    Hunter, who spent the game switching between wide receiver and cornerback, turned Colorado's second possession of the game into another scoring opportunity by completing a 24-yard receiving touchdown.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TRAVIS HUNTER SPIN MOVE FOR THE TOUCHDOWN 🤯<br><br>HE'S BACK.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/kGkfgu5Ql2">pic.twitter.com/kGkfgu5Ql2</a>

    OJ @Eli_Manning_Fan

    Travis Hunter looking in the mirror: <a href="https://t.co/FNHfcmpEPC">pic.twitter.com/FNHfcmpEPC</a>

    Chief Rocka @mr_freshguy

    Travis Hunter spin for that TD was disgusting

    Hunter then opened the second half by showing off deft evasive maneuvers on a first down, following by an impressive touchdown catch while being hit by two defenders in the fourth quarter.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Travis Hunter pulling out the moves to start the second half 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/fLiTFHWHKN">pic.twitter.com/fLiTFHWHKN</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Travis Hunter with another TD! 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> extends the lead 🦬 <a href="https://t.co/ntLVHfuVDI">pic.twitter.com/ntLVHfuVDI</a>

    Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Excite Fans as Deion's Colorado Upset by Stanford
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    It's safe to say Colorado fans noticed the difference in their team with Hunter back on the field.

    Real matters @johnrea57213957

    Buffs are 6-0 if he doesn't get hurt

    Roy Hobbs @pharoah769

    CU a different team when Travis Hunter in the game. He's rare.

    K◇ @K_Rashon20

    You can tell they missed travis hunter

    🦦 @_BIGWAUN

    If they had Travis hunter them last 2 games that's all I'm saying

    niles @NILES100

    call me crazy but if travis hunter played against usc then I think Colorado woulda got that W

    Jalen Promesse ✞ ✞ ✞ @jpthree_

    With Travis Hunter back, Colorado back in the mix

    Dr. John Gaines @PushGaines

    Colorado is a completely different team with Travis Hunter —it's a bad year for Stanford but Hunter is the best skill player in all of college football.

    The Real Avery Lynch @YoungBull_Lynch

    Glad so Travis Hunter back on the field <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBuffs</a>

    Donnell Suggs @suggswriter

    Understatement of the year: Travis Hunter is an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> player biding his time in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/collegefootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#collegefootball</a>

    Baba Jaga👹 @SackChaserSmvsh

    Travis Hunter might mess around and be in the top 5 if not #1 when he declares for the draft

    By the end of the first half, Sanders had 200 passing yards on 14-of-18 throwing for three touchdowns. He also added 72 yards on the ground.

    His performance led fans to ponder the fact that Sanders will be draft eligible in 2024.

    Brian Howell @BrianHowell33

    Shedeur Sanders has 19 TD passes this year. That's already tied for the 6th-most in a single season in CU history, and we're not even at halftime of Game 7 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cubuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cubuffs</a>

    H @DynastyBuffs

    Shedeur Sanders is QB1 in 2025

    Riley Kennemer @RiKennemer

    Shedeur Sanders throws such a pretty deep ball.

    Ryan Prewitt @r_prewitt90

    Unpopular opinion: I'd rather the Broncos take Shedeur Sanders than Caleb Williams. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountry</a>

    Jugg❤️ @sideshowish

    I really think Shedeur Sanders is the best player in college football and will be a little better than Joe Burrow

    ✌🏽 @DwaneRobinson4Q

    Shedeur Sanders is a very very good quarterback btw. I'm glad he's staying next year, he'll get a Heisman I think.

    Vince LaSalle @echo_LaSalle

    Shedeur Sanders I'd DEFINITELY making it into the league. Both of Prime boys gonna make it. Lots of cats from tht team gonna make it. Those boys really ball out. There's no way you can deny tht. 💯

    Melvin L. Hayes @MelvinLHayes

    Shedeur Sanders in the right NFL system is going to ball out.

    Including Friday night, the Buffs needed two wins in their final six games to become bowl eligible for the first time in seven years. Colorado's next step toward that eligibility comes during an October 28 contest against UCLA.