MLB Playoffs 2023: ALCS, NLCS Picks and Predictions

7 of 9

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Who Hit Better in the Regular Season?

The Diamondbacks were an elite offensive team this year in at least one department, and that was baserunning. They had as many stolen bases (166) as they did home runs and they blew all other teams out of the water in Baserunning Runs.

Yet the Phillies scored more runs, hit more homers and had higher marks for average, on-base and slugging. This is even though their offense didn't really get going until Trea Turner did on Aug. 5, after which the Phillies ranked second in runs and first in home runs.

Who's Hitting Better in the Postseason?

Honestly, take your pick:

Diamondbacks: .877 OPS, 6.0 R/G

.877 OPS, 6.0 R/G Phillies: .892 OPS, 5.2 R/G

Perhaps the most surprising development of the postseason has been Arizona's sudden propensity for hitting the long ball. After hitting 54 fewer home runs (i.e., one Matt Olson's worth) than the Phillies during the regular season, both clubs have hit 13 in October.

Best Hitter Matchup: Corbin Carroll vs. Bryce Harper

In addition to a two-time National League MVP, Harper is in the process of becoming a Phillies postseason legend. His 23 playoff games with them have yielded a 1.216 OPS and nine home runs.

There is a case, though, that Carroll represents the more dynamic threat. After becoming the first rookie to ever top 25 homers and 50 steals in the regular season, all he's done in his first five playoff games is hit .412 with a pair of homers and a pair of steals.

Diamondbacks X-Factor: Gabriel Moreno

Moreno hit seven homers in 111 games in the regular season, so of course he leads the Diamondbacks with three so far in the playoffs. Yet the poor guy has also been taking a beating, leaving two separate games after getting hit by a backswing and a foul ball.

Phillies X-Factor: Kyle Schwarber