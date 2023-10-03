Ranking the Starting Lineup of Every 2023 MLB Playoff Team

11 of 12

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Go-To Lineup

2B Mookie Betts (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) C Will Smith (R) 3B Max Muncy (L) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Jason Heyward (L) CF James Outman (L) LF David Peralta (L) SS MIguel Rojas (R)

What Are Its Strengths?

The last thing any pitcher wants to look up and see is Betts and Freeman leading off a game. Among qualified hitters, they ranked fifth and sixth in OPS at .987 and .976, respectively.

The other key hitter in the Dodgers lineup is Martinez. He was largely missing in action in August, but he returned in September to post a 1.050 OPS and eight homers in 21 games.

It's otherwise not great analysis to say the Dodgers offense is just plain good, but it is. They ranked second in MLB in runs and home runs and also specialized in things such as avoiding double plays, making productive outs and hitting with runners in scoring position.

What Are Its Weaknesses?

This offense isn't quite coming into October on fire. Its OPS dropped from .863 in August to .762 in September, in part because Betts' power went missing as he hit just one home run.