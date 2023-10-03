Ranking the Pitching Staff of Every 2023 MLB Playoff Team

Ranking the Pitching Staff of Every 2023 MLB Playoff TeamOctober 3, 2023
The old adage that pitching wins championships exists for a reason.
A high-powered offense can make up for some shortcomings on the mound for stretches during the regular season, but when the pressure ramps up in October, having a bona fide ace to lean on for multiple games in a series or a shutdown closer to slam the door in the ninth inning is a must.
With that in mind, we've taken a closer look at each team's projected playoff pitching staff and ranked them all based on staff aces, overall rotation depth, closer effectiveness, late-inning outlook and overall bullpen depth.
A 12-man pitching staff for the postseason was assumed for each team in putting together their projected playoff staff, though some teams could opt to go with an additional pitcher or two as the postseason unfolds.
Which 2023 playoff team has the best overall pitching staff?
12. Texas Rangers
Projected Rotation
RHP Nathan Eovaldi
LHP Jordan Montgomery
RHP Dane Dunning
RHP Jon Gray
With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer watching from the sidelines and Jon Gray not eligible to return from his own injured list stint until Oct. 13, the Rangers are poised to lean heavily on veteran Nathan Eovaldi and deadline pickup Jordan Montgomery. Swingman Dane Dunning is the leading candidate to start a potential Game 3 in the Wild Card Series, while lefties Martín Pérez and Andrew Heaney have both worked out of the bullpen down the stretch.
Projected Bullpen
RHP José Leclerc
LHP Aroldis Chapman
RHP Chris Stratton
LHP Brock Burke
LHP Will Smith
RHP Jonathan Hernández
LHP Martín Pérez
LHP Andrew Heaney
The Rangers converted just 4 of 11 save chances over the final month of the season, and outside of José Leclerc (14 G, 2/4 SV, 1.98 ERA, 12.5 K/9), the entire relief corps was a mess in the final weeks. That could prove to be this team's undoing in the postseason, especially with the rotation not at full strength.
11. Miami Marlins
Projected Rotation
LHP Jesús Luzardo
LHP Braxton Garrett
RHP Edward Cabrera
RHP Johnny Cueto
With Sandy Alcantara (sprained elbow) and Eury Pérez (shoulder inflammation) both out for the postseason, the Marlins rotation is not the weapon it could have been. That said, the one-two punch of Jesús Luzardo and Braxton Garrett has been rock-solid all season, and Edward Cabrera still has some of the best pure stuff in baseball when he is throwing strikes.
Projected Bullpen
LHP Tanner Scott
RHP David Robertson
LHP Andrew Nardi
LHP A.J. Puk
RHP JT Chargois
LHP Steven Okert
RHP Huascar Brazobán
LHP Ryan Weathers
The Marlins have three terrific late-inning lefties in Tanner Scott (74 G, 2.31 ERA, 12.0 K/9), Andrew Nardi (63 G, 2.67 ERA, 11.5 K/9) and A.J. Puk (58 G, 3.97 ERA, 12.4 K/9), while veteran David Robertson brings some valuable October experience to a young group. That said, their 4.37 bullpen ERA is the worst among this year's NL playoff teams.
10. Arizona Diamondbacks
Projected Rotation
RHP Zac Gallen
RHP Merrill Kelly
RHP Brandon Pfaadt
RHP Ryne Nelson
Zac Gallen (34 GS, 17-9, 3.47 ERA, 220 K, 210.0 IP) and Merrill Kelly (30 GS, 12-8, 3.29 ERA, 187 K, 177.2 IP) are as good a duo atop the rotation as any team's in this year's field, but that tandem is going to have to do a lot of the heavy lifting if the D-backs are going to make a deep October run. Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson will essentially serve as bulk relievers in bullpen games when those two are not available.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Paul Sewald
RHP Miguel Castro
RHP Kevin Ginkel
LHP Andrew Saalfrank
RHP Ryan Thompson
LHP Joe Mantiply
RHP Luis Frías
RHP Bryce Jarvis
The addition of Paul Sewald at the trade deadline gave the D-backs a proven closer, and he converted 13 of 15 save chances with a 3.57 ERA and 10.2 K/9 in 20 appearances after being acquired from the Seattle Mariners. Rookie left-hander Andrew Saalfrank has not allowed an earned run in 10.1 innings since making his MLB debut on Sept. 5.
9. Baltimore Orioles
Projected Rotation
RHP Kyle Bradish
RHP Grayson Rodriguez
LHP John Means
RHP Kyle Gibson
Breakout ace Kyle Bradish and rookie standout Grayson Rodriguez will anchor the Baltimore staff in October. Following an early demotion to the minors, Rodriguez returned after the All-Star break and went 5-2 with a 2.58 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings over 13 starts during the second half. The decision between John Means, Kyle Gibson and Dean Kremer to be the Game 3 and Game 4 starters could depend on matchups, though Gibson and Means outpitched Kremer in September.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Yennier Cano
LHP Danny Coulombe
RHP Shintaro Fujinami
LHP Cionel Perez
LHP DL Hall
RHP Tyler Wells
RHP Jack Flaherty
RHP Dean Kremer
The Orioles bullpen took a huge hit when All-Star closer Felix Bautista was lost for the year to Tommy John surgery, and while fellow All-Star Yennier Cano gives them a solid replacement in the ninth inning, the bullpen as a whole is weakened by his absence. Lefty Danny Coulombe had a quiet breakout season with a 2.81 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10.2 K/9 and 22 holds in 61 appearances.
8. Los Angeles Dodgers
Projected Rotation
LHP Clayton Kershaw
RHP Bobby Miller
RHP Ryan Pepiot
RHP Lance Lynn
The Dodgers will turn to two rookies and an underperforming Lance Lynn to follow Clayton Kershaw in the postseason rotation, which makes it awfully difficult to slot them any higher in these rankings. There is also the possibility that Emmet Sheehan fills the fourth starter role, which would mean three rookies. Of course, being a rookie without postseason experience does not automatically mean poor results. Heroes are made in October, folks.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Evan Phillips
RHP Brusdar Graterol
LHP Caleb Ferguson
RHP Ryan Brasier
LHP Alex Vesia
RHP Shelby Miller
LHP Victor González
RHP Emmet Sheehan
Evan Phillips (62 G, 24 SV, 2.05 ERA, 0.83 WHIP) and Brusdar Graterol (68 G, 19 HLD, 0.97 WHIP) have been two of the best relievers in all of baseball this season, and this entire group's ability to shorten games is going to be one of the biggest X-factors in the Dodgers' postseason outlook. Ryan Brasier (39 G, 10 HLD, 0.70 ERA, 0.72 WHIP) was plucked from the scrapheap in June in one of the best under-the-radar moves of the year.
7. Atlanta Braves
Projected Rotation
RHP Spencer Strider
LHP Max Fried
RHP Bryce Elder
RHP Charlie Morton
The uncertainty surrounding the health of Max Fried (blister) and Charlie Morton (finger inflammation) makes it difficult to rank the Braves any higher. Fried is lined up to pitch in Game 2 of the NLDS right now, but blisters can be fickle and there's no telling if and when it might resurface. Morton is out through at least the NLDS, so a bullpen game with Kyle Wright or AJ Smith-Shawver filling a bulk relief role could be the Game 4 alternative.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Raisel Iglesias
LHP A.J. Minter
RHP Pierce Johnson
RHP Joe Jimenez
LHP Brad Hand
RHP Kirby Yates
RHP Jesse Chavez
RHP Kyle Wright
With a 1.93 ERA and 12.0 K/9 in 25 appearances over the final two months of the season, A.J. Minter has rounded into form nicely heading into the postseason, and he will be the team's go-to setup option ahead of closer Raisel Iglesias. Sneaky deadline pickup Pierce Johnson has also helped solidify the late innings with a 0.76 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 in 24 appearances since he was acquired from the Colorado Rockies.
6. Philadelphia Phillies
Projected Rotation
RHP Zack Wheeler
RHP Aaron Nola
LHP Ranger Suárez
RHP Taijuan Walker
Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will again shoulder the load atop the Philadelphia rotation, while free-agent signing Taijuan Walker also adds quality depth to the staff. The X-factor is Ranger Suárez and what role manager Rob Thomson decides to use him in. He worked in a hybrid role last October, starting Game 1 of the NLDS and Game 3 of the NLCS and World Series while also making a pair of relief appearances.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Craig Kimbrel
LHP José Alvarado
RHP Jeff Hoffman
LHP Gregory Soto
RHP Seranthony Domínguez
LHP Matt Strahm
RHP Orion Kerkering
LHP Cristopher Sánchez
Craig Kimbrel and José Alvarado will likely split the closer's role in October based on matchups, and they are a combined 33 of 40 on save opportunities this season. Right-hander Jeff Hoffman has been quietly effective in a setup role with a 2.41 ERA, 11.9 K/9 and 11 holds in 54 appearances. Did prospect Orion Kerkering do enough to earn a spot on the playoff roster in three appearances? Otherwise, Michael Lorenzen could be an alternative who can also provide some length.
5. Tampa Bay Rays
Projected Rotation
RHP Tyler Glasnow
RHP Zach Eflin
RHP Aaron Civale
RHP Zack Littell
The fact that the Rays managed to finish fifth in the majors with a 3.92 ERA from the starting rotation while losing Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs to season-ending injuries speaks volumes about the depth of pitching talent in the organization. Tyler Glasnow and Zach Eflin will start the first two games, but don't be surprised if they get creative from there with openers and bulk relievers.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Pete Fairbanks
RHP Robert Stephenson
LHP Colin Poche
RHP Shawn Armstrong
RHP Kevin Kelly
LHP Jake Diekman
RHP Andrew Kittredge
RHP Taj Bradley
Another year, another elite bullpen cobbled together by the Rays using other team's cast-offs and low-cost young players. Robert Stephenson began the year in Pittsburgh where he struggled to a 5.14 ERA in 18 appearances, but he has a 2.35 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 14.1 K/9 in 42 games since joining the Rays. Will rookie Taj Bradley get a roster spot? His power stuff could play up out of the bullpen, or they could go with another veteran like Chris Devenski.
4. Toronto Blue Jays
Projected Rotation
RHP Kevin Gausman
RHP Chris Bassitt
RHP José Berríos
LHP Yusei Kikuchi
The addition of Chris Bassitt in free agency and resurgent seasons from José Berríos and Yusei Kikuchi have given the Blue Jays one of the deepest starting rotations in baseball, even with the surprising regression of 2022 ace Alek Manoah. They finished third in the majors with a 3.85 starters' ERA and only used eight different starting pitchers to get through the 162-game season.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Jordan Romano
RHP Erik Swanson
RHP Jordan Hicks
LHP Tim Mayza
RHP Yimi Garcia
LHP Genesis Cabrera
RHP Chad Green
LHP Hyun Jin Ryu
The foursome of Jordan Romano (59 G, 36/40 SV, 2.90 ERA), Erik Swanson (69 G, 29 HLD, 2.97 ERA), deadline-pickup Jordan Hicks (25 G, 7 HLD, 2.63 ERA) and lefty Tim Mayza (69 G, 22 HLD, 1.52 ERA) is a the type of back-of-the-bullpen that a team can ride to a deep postseason run. Will veteran Hyun Jin Ryu get a roster spot as a long reliever over a struggling Trevor Richards?
3. Houston Astros
Projected Rotation
LHP Framber Valdez
RHP Justin Verlander
RHP Cristian Javier
RHP José Urquidy
Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier were two of the biggest stars of the 2022 postseason, and reacquiring Justin Verlander gives the Astros an opportunity to run it back with the rotation they rode to a World Series title last year. José Urquidy tossed six shutout innings of two-hit ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday and could be the choice in a Game 4 over rookies Hunter Brown and J.P. France.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Ryan Pressly
RHP Bryan Abreu
RHP Kendall Graveman
RHP Phil Maton
RHP Rafael Montero
RHP Hector Neris
RHP Hunter Brown
RHP J.P. France
This group has a ton of playoff experience, and even Brown got a taste of October baseball last year. Closer Ryan Pressly and setup man Rafael Montero were not quite as dominant this season as they were a year ago, but this is still one of the deepest relief corps in the entire playoff field. Ryne Stanek feels like a glaring omission, and he could get a spot over one of the rookie starters, or the team could simply go with one less bench player.
2. Minnesota Twins
Projected Rotation
RHP Sonny Gray
RHP Pablo López
RHP Joe Ryan
RHP Bailey Ober
The Twins starting rotation pitched to an AL-leading 3.82 ERA, and offseason trade pickup Pablo López was one of the hottest pitchers in baseball during the second half, going 6-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77.1 innings over his final 13 starts. He'll join Sonny Gray to form one of the best tandems in the postseason field, while Joe Ryan will take the ball in Game 3 after posting a stellar 197-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 161.2 innings.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Jhoan Duran
RHP Brock Stewart
RHP Emilio Pagán
LHP Caleb Thielbar
RHP Louie Varland
LHP Kody Funderburk
RHP Griffin Jax
RHP Kenta Maeda
Jhoan Duran is one of the most overpowering relievers in baseball, and he is supported by a deep group of middle relief options. Hard-throwing Brock Stewart missed three months with elbow soreness, but he returned to action in late September and finished with a 0.65 ERA and 12.7 K/9 in 28 appearances on the year. Will a healthy Chris Paddack get a roster spot?
1. Milwaukee Brewers
Projected Rotation
RHP Corbin Burnes
RHP Freddy Peralta
LHP Wade Miley RHP Brandon Woodruff
There is no team with a better 1-2-3 atop the starting rotation than the Milwaukee Brewers, especially considering how well Corbin Burnes (14 GS, 2.71 ERA, 98 K, 86.1 IP), Brandon Woodruff (9 GS, 2.59 ERA, 62 K, 55.2 IP) and Freddy Peralta (13 GS, 2.81 ERA, 103 K, 73.2 IP) all threw the ball during the second half.
However, with Woodruff now sidelined with a shoulder injury for the Wild Card Round and his status "up in the air" for the remainder of the postseason, veteran Wade Miley could be much more of a factor. The 36-year-old had a 3.14 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 120.1 innings this season, and the team also has Adrian Houser capable of starting a game. So, even with the Woodruff injury, this staff still has a case for being the best in the postseason field.
Projected Bullpen
RHP Devin Williams
RHP Joel Payamps
LHP Hoby Milner
RHP Abner Uribe
LHP Andrew Chafin
RHP Trevor Megill
RHP Bryse Wilson
RHP Adrian Houser
All-Star closer Devin Williams converted 36 of 40 save chances with a 1.53 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 13.3 K/9. He is flanked by some unsung heroes like 29-year-old journeyman Joel Payamps (69 G, 27 HLD, 2.55 ERA), former Rule 5 pick Hoby Milner (73 G, 17 HLD, 1.83 ERA) and flame-throwing rookie Abner Uribe (32 G, 1.76 ERA, 99.4 mph FB velocity). Bryse Wilson and Adrian Houser can both provide useful multi-inning depth.