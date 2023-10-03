MLB

    Ranking the Pitching Staff of Every 2023 MLB Playoff Team

    Joel ReuterOctober 3, 2023

      Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
      AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

      The old adage that pitching wins championships exists for a reason.

      A high-powered offense can make up for some shortcomings on the mound for stretches during the regular season, but when the pressure ramps up in October, having a bona fide ace to lean on for multiple games in a series or a shutdown closer to slam the door in the ninth inning is a must.

      With that in mind, we've taken a closer look at each team's projected playoff pitching staff and ranked them all based on staff aces, overall rotation depth, closer effectiveness, late-inning outlook and overall bullpen depth.

      A 12-man pitching staff for the postseason was assumed for each team in putting together their projected playoff staff, though some teams could opt to go with an additional pitcher or two as the postseason unfolds.

      Which 2023 playoff team has the best overall pitching staff?

    12. Texas Rangers

    1 of 12

      Nathan Eovaldi
      Nathan EovaldiSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      RHP Nathan Eovaldi
      LHP Jordan Montgomery
      RHP Dane Dunning
      RHP Jon Gray

      With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer watching from the sidelines and Jon Gray not eligible to return from his own injured list stint until Oct. 13, the Rangers are poised to lean heavily on veteran Nathan Eovaldi and deadline pickup Jordan Montgomery. Swingman Dane Dunning is the leading candidate to start a potential Game 3 in the Wild Card Series, while lefties Martín Pérez and Andrew Heaney have both worked out of the bullpen down the stretch.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP José Leclerc
      LHP Aroldis Chapman
      RHP Chris Stratton
      LHP Brock Burke
      LHP Will Smith
      RHP Jonathan       Hernández
      LHP       Martín Pérez
      LHP Andrew Heaney

      The Rangers converted just 4 of 11 save chances over the final month of the season, and outside of José Leclerc (14 G, 2/4 SV, 1.98 ERA, 12.5 K/9), the entire relief corps was a mess in the final weeks. That could prove to be this team's undoing in the postseason, especially with the rotation not at full strength.

    11. Miami Marlins

    2 of 12

      Jesús Luzardo
      Jesús LuzardoMegan Briggs/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      LHP Jesús Luzardo
      LHP Braxton Garrett
      RHP Edward Cabrera
      RHP Johnny Cueto

      With Sandy Alcantara (sprained elbow) and Eury Pérez (shoulder inflammation) both out for the postseason, the Marlins rotation is not the weapon it could have been. That said, the one-two punch of Jesús Luzardo and Braxton Garrett has been rock-solid all season, and Edward Cabrera still has some of the best pure stuff in baseball when he is throwing strikes.

      Projected Bullpen

      LHP Tanner Scott
      RHP David Robertson
      LHP Andrew Nardi
      LHP A.J. Puk
      RHP JT Chargois
      LHP Steven Okert
      RHP Huascar Brazobán
      LHP Ryan Weathers

      The Marlins have three terrific late-inning lefties in Tanner Scott (74 G, 2.31 ERA, 12.0 K/9), Andrew Nardi (63 G, 2.67 ERA, 11.5 K/9) and A.J. Puk (58 G, 3.97 ERA, 12.4 K/9), while veteran David Robertson brings some valuable October experience to a young group. That said, their 4.37 bullpen ERA is the worst among this year's NL playoff teams.

    10. Arizona Diamondbacks

    3 of 12

      Zac Gallen
      Zac GallenChris Coduto/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      RHP Zac Gallen
      RHP Merrill Kelly
      RHP Brandon Pfaadt
      RHP Ryne Nelson

      Zac Gallen (34 GS, 17-9, 3.47 ERA, 220 K, 210.0 IP) and Merrill Kelly (30 GS, 12-8, 3.29 ERA, 187 K, 177.2 IP) are as good a duo atop the rotation as any team's in this year's field, but that tandem is going to have to do a lot of the heavy lifting if the D-backs are going to make a deep October run. Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson will essentially serve as bulk relievers in bullpen games when those two are not available.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Paul Sewald
      RHP Miguel Castro
      RHP Kevin Ginkel
      LHP Andrew Saalfrank
      RHP Ryan Thompson
      LHP Joe Mantiply
      RHP Luis Frías
      RHP Bryce Jarvis

      The addition of Paul Sewald at the trade deadline gave the D-backs a proven closer, and he converted 13 of 15 save chances with a 3.57 ERA and 10.2 K/9 in 20 appearances after being acquired from the Seattle Mariners. Rookie left-hander Andrew Saalfrank has not allowed an earned run in 10.1 innings since making his MLB debut on Sept. 5.

    9. Baltimore Orioles

    4 of 12

      Kyle Bradish
      Kyle BradishRob Carr/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      RHP Kyle Bradish
      RHP Grayson Rodriguez
      LHP John Means
      RHP Kyle Gibson

      Breakout ace Kyle Bradish and rookie standout Grayson Rodriguez will anchor the Baltimore staff in October. Following an early demotion to the minors, Rodriguez returned after the All-Star break and went 5-2 with a 2.58 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings over 13 starts during the second half. The decision between John Means, Kyle Gibson and Dean Kremer to be the Game 3 and Game 4 starters could depend on matchups, though Gibson and Means outpitched Kremer in September.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Yennier Cano
      LHP Danny Coulombe
      RHP Shintaro Fujinami
      LHP Cionel Perez
      LHP DL Hall
      RHP Tyler Wells
      RHP Jack Flaherty
      RHP Dean Kremer

      The Orioles bullpen took a huge hit when All-Star closer Felix Bautista was lost for the year to Tommy John surgery, and while fellow All-Star Yennier Cano gives them a solid replacement in the ninth inning, the bullpen as a whole is weakened by his absence. Lefty Danny Coulombe had a quiet breakout season with a 2.81 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10.2 K/9 and 22 holds in 61 appearances.

    8. Los Angeles Dodgers

    5 of 12

      Clayton Kershaw
      Clayton KershawEzra Shaw/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      LHP Clayton Kershaw
      RHP Bobby Miller
      RHP Ryan Pepiot
      RHP Lance Lynn

      The Dodgers will turn to two rookies and an underperforming Lance Lynn to follow Clayton Kershaw in the postseason rotation, which makes it awfully difficult to slot them any higher in these rankings. There is also the possibility that Emmet Sheehan fills the fourth starter role, which would mean three rookies. Of course, being a rookie without postseason experience does not automatically mean poor results. Heroes are made in October, folks.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Evan Phillips
      RHP Brusdar Graterol
      LHP Caleb Ferguson
      RHP Ryan Brasier
      LHP Alex Vesia
      RHP Shelby Miller
      LHP Victor González
      RHP Emmet Sheehan

      Evan Phillips (62 G, 24 SV, 2.05 ERA, 0.83 WHIP) and Brusdar Graterol (68 G, 19 HLD, 0.97 WHIP) have been two of the best relievers in all of baseball this season, and this entire group's ability to shorten games is going to be one of the biggest X-factors in the Dodgers' postseason outlook. Ryan Brasier (39 G, 10 HLD, 0.70 ERA, 0.72 WHIP) was plucked from the scrapheap in June in one of the best under-the-radar moves of the year.

    7. Atlanta Braves

    6 of 12

      Spencer Strider
      Spencer StriderKevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      RHP Spencer Strider

      LHP Max Fried
      RHP Bryce Elder
      RHP Charlie Morton

      The uncertainty surrounding the health of Max Fried (blister) and Charlie Morton (finger inflammation) makes it difficult to rank the Braves any higher. Fried is lined up to pitch in Game 2 of the NLDS right now, but blisters can be fickle and there's no telling if and when it might resurface. Morton is out through at least the NLDS, so a bullpen game with Kyle Wright or AJ Smith-Shawver filling a bulk relief role could be the Game 4 alternative.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Raisel Iglesias
      LHP A.J. Minter
      RHP Pierce Johnson
      RHP Joe Jimenez
      LHP Brad Hand
      RHP Kirby Yates
      RHP Jesse Chavez
      RHP Kyle Wright

      With a 1.93 ERA and 12.0 K/9 in 25 appearances over the final two months of the season, A.J. Minter has rounded into form nicely heading into the postseason, and he will be the team's go-to setup option ahead of closer Raisel Iglesias. Sneaky deadline pickup Pierce Johnson has also helped solidify the late innings with a 0.76 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 in 24 appearances since he was acquired from the Colorado Rockies.

    6. Philadelphia Phillies

    7 of 12

      Zack Wheeler
      Zack WheelerRich Schultz/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      RHP Zack Wheeler
      RHP Aaron Nola
      LHP Ranger       Suárez
      RHP Taijuan Walker

      Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola will again shoulder the load atop the Philadelphia rotation, while free-agent signing Taijuan Walker also adds quality depth to the staff. The X-factor is Ranger Suárez and what role manager Rob Thomson decides to use him in. He worked in a hybrid role last October, starting Game 1 of the NLDS and Game 3 of the NLCS and World Series while also making a pair of relief appearances.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Craig Kimbrel
      LHP José Alvarado
      RHP Jeff Hoffman
      LHP Gregory Soto
      RHP Seranthony Domínguez
      LHP Matt Strahm
      RHP Orion Kerkering
      LHP Cristopher Sánchez

      Craig Kimbrel and José Alvarado will likely split the closer's role in October based on matchups, and they are a combined 33 of 40 on save opportunities this season. Right-hander Jeff Hoffman has been quietly effective in a setup role with a 2.41 ERA, 11.9 K/9 and 11 holds in 54 appearances. Did prospect Orion Kerkering do enough to earn a spot on the playoff roster in three appearances? Otherwise, Michael Lorenzen could be an alternative who can also provide some length.

    5. Tampa Bay Rays

    8 of 12

      Zach Eflin
      Zach EflinPaul Rutherford/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      RHP Tyler Glasnow
      RHP Zach Eflin
      RHP Aaron Civale
      RHP Zack Littell

      The fact that the Rays managed to finish fifth in the majors with a 3.92 ERA from the starting rotation while losing Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs to season-ending injuries speaks volumes about the depth of pitching talent in the organization. Tyler Glasnow and Zach Eflin will start the first two games, but don't be surprised if they get creative from there with openers and bulk relievers.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Pete Fairbanks
      RHP Robert Stephenson
      LHP Colin Poche
      RHP Shawn Armstrong
      RHP Kevin Kelly
      LHP Jake Diekman
      RHP Andrew Kittredge
      RHP Taj Bradley

      Another year, another elite bullpen cobbled together by the Rays using other team's cast-offs and low-cost young players. Robert Stephenson began the year in Pittsburgh where he struggled to a 5.14 ERA in 18 appearances, but he has a 2.35 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 14.1 K/9 in 42 games since joining the Rays. Will rookie Taj Bradley get a roster spot? His power stuff could play up out of the bullpen, or they could go with another veteran like Chris Devenski.

    4. Toronto Blue Jays

    9 of 12

      Kevin Gausman
      Kevin GausmanMark Blinch/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      RHP Kevin Gausman
      RHP Chris Bassitt
      RHP José Berríos
      LHP Yusei Kikuchi

      The addition of Chris Bassitt in free agency and resurgent seasons from José Berríos and Yusei Kikuchi have given the Blue Jays one of the deepest starting rotations in baseball, even with the surprising regression of 2022 ace Alek Manoah. They finished third in the majors with a 3.85 starters' ERA and only used eight different starting pitchers to get through the 162-game season.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Jordan Romano
      RHP Erik Swanson
      RHP Jordan Hicks
      LHP Tim Mayza
      RHP Yimi Garcia
      LHP Genesis Cabrera
      RHP Chad Green
      LHP Hyun Jin Ryu

      The foursome of Jordan Romano (59 G, 36/40 SV, 2.90 ERA), Erik Swanson (69 G, 29 HLD, 2.97 ERA), deadline-pickup Jordan Hicks (25 G, 7 HLD, 2.63 ERA) and lefty Tim Mayza (69 G, 22 HLD, 1.52 ERA) is a the type of back-of-the-bullpen that a team can ride to a deep postseason run. Will veteran Hyun Jin Ryu get a roster spot as a long reliever over a struggling Trevor Richards?

    3. Houston Astros

    10 of 12

      Framber Valdez
      Framber ValdezSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      LHP Framber Valdez
      RHP Justin Verlander
      RHP Cristian Javier
      RHP José Urquidy

      Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier were two of the biggest stars of the 2022 postseason, and reacquiring Justin Verlander gives the Astros an opportunity to run it back with the rotation they rode to a World Series title last year. José Urquidy tossed six shutout innings of two-hit ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday and could be the choice in a Game 4 over rookies Hunter Brown and J.P. France.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Ryan Pressly
      RHP Bryan Abreu
      RHP Kendall Graveman
      RHP Phil Maton
      RHP Rafael Montero
      RHP       Hector Neris
      RHP Hunter Brown
      RHP J.P. France

      This group has a ton of playoff experience, and even Brown got a taste of October baseball last year. Closer Ryan Pressly and setup man Rafael Montero were not quite as dominant this season as they were a year ago, but this is still one of the deepest relief corps in the entire playoff field. Ryne Stanek feels like a glaring omission, and he could get a spot over one of the rookie starters, or the team could simply go with one less bench player.

    2. Minnesota Twins

    11 of 12

      Pablo López
      Pablo LópezStephen Maturen/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      RHP Sonny Gray
      RHP Pablo López
      RHP Joe Ryan
      RHP Bailey Ober

      The Twins starting rotation pitched to an AL-leading 3.82 ERA, and offseason trade pickup Pablo López was one of the hottest pitchers in baseball during the second half, going 6-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77.1 innings over his final 13 starts. He'll join Sonny Gray to form one of the best tandems in the postseason field, while Joe Ryan will take the ball in Game 3 after posting a stellar 197-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 161.2 innings.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Jhoan Duran
      RHP Brock Stewart
      RHP Emilio Pagán
      LHP Caleb Thielbar
      RHP Louie Varland
      LHP Kody Funderburk
      RHP Griffin Jax
      RHP Kenta Maeda

      Jhoan Duran is one of the most overpowering relievers in baseball, and he is supported by a deep group of middle relief options. Hard-throwing Brock Stewart missed three months with elbow soreness, but he returned to action in late September and finished with a 0.65 ERA and 12.7 K/9 in 28 appearances on the year. Will a healthy Chris Paddack get a roster spot?

    1. Milwaukee Brewers

    12 of 12

      Corbin Burnes
      Corbin BurnesJustin Berl/Getty Images

      Projected Rotation

      RHP Corbin Burnes
      RHP Freddy Peralta
      LHP Wade Miley RHP Brandon Woodruff

      There is no team with a better 1-2-3 atop the starting rotation than the Milwaukee Brewers, especially considering how well Corbin Burnes (14 GS, 2.71 ERA, 98 K, 86.1 IP), Brandon Woodruff (9 GS, 2.59 ERA, 62 K, 55.2 IP) and Freddy Peralta (13 GS, 2.81 ERA, 103 K, 73.2 IP) all threw the ball during the second half.

      However, with Woodruff now sidelined with a shoulder injury for the Wild Card Round and his status "up in the air" for the remainder of the postseason, veteran Wade Miley could be much more of a factor. The 36-year-old had a 3.14 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 120.1 innings this season, and the team also has Adrian Houser capable of starting a game. So, even with the Woodruff injury, this staff still has a case for being the best in the postseason field.

      Projected Bullpen

      RHP Devin Williams
      RHP Joel Payamps
      LHP Hoby Milner
      RHP Abner Uribe
      LHP Andrew Chafin
      RHP Trevor Megill
      RHP Bryse Wilson
      RHP Adrian Houser

      All-Star closer Devin Williams converted 36 of 40 save chances with a 1.53 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 13.3 K/9. He is flanked by some unsung heroes like 29-year-old journeyman Joel Payamps (69 G, 27 HLD, 2.55 ERA), former Rule 5 pick Hoby Milner (73 G, 17 HLD, 1.83 ERA) and flame-throwing rookie Abner Uribe (32 G, 1.76 ERA, 99.4 mph FB velocity). Bryse Wilson and Adrian Houser can both provide useful multi-inning depth.

