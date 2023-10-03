Ranking the Pitching Staff of Every 2023 MLB Playoff Team

The uncertainty surrounding the health of Max Fried (blister) and Charlie Morton (finger inflammation) makes it difficult to rank the Braves any higher. Fried is lined up to pitch in Game 2 of the NLDS right now, but blisters can be fickle and there's no telling if and when it might resurface. Morton is out through at least the NLDS, so a bullpen game with Kyle Wright or AJ Smith-Shawver filling a bulk relief role could be the Game 4 alternative.