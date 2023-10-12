Predicting Lakers' Breakout Players for 2023-24 NBA Season

2 of 3

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

While the late addition of Christian Woods made this frontcourt more crowded, Hayes still has an opportunity to stand out.



Or maybe that should read "to jump out," as he possesses unreal bounce for a 6'11" big man. Given the plethora of playmakers on this roster, Hayes should be able to feast buffet-style on all the lob passes he can handle.



"Jaxson, he's a natural-born livewire," Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters. "Constantly looking to get hits and get his teammates open. And also, after the hit, really going downhill with force toward the rim."