    Predicting Lakers' Breakout Players for 2023-24 NBA Season

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2023

      The Los Angeles Lakers have a combination of veteran stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis that could rival any twosome you'll spot during the 2023-24 NBA season.

      They also have a supporting cast around that dynamic duo featuring three legitimate breakout candidates.

      From a rising star in the backcourt to a bouncy big who only recently landed in L.A., let's dissect this trio of up-and-comers.

    Max Christie

      Minutes were hard to come by for Christie as a rookie, but when he did hit the hardwood, he flashed a fiery outside shot (41.9 three-point percentage) and energetic defense.

      He'll have a chance to showcase those skills and more with significantly more regularity as a sophomore.

      He stood out in all the right ways in summer league, then was the first Laker off the bench in their preseason opener. He might operate mostly in a three-and-D role, but he has enough handles to create off the dribble, especially against overzealous closeouts.

      The Lakers seem ready to slot into a rotation role, and he appears more than capable of hanging onto it for the long haul.

    Jaxson Hayes

      While the late addition of Christian Woods made this frontcourt more crowded, Hayes still has an opportunity to stand out.

      Or maybe that should read "to jump out," as he possesses unreal bounce for a 6'11" big man. Given the plethora of playmakers on this roster, Hayes should be able to feast buffet-style on all the lob passes he can handle.

      "Jaxson, he's a natural-born livewire," Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters. "Constantly looking to get hits and get his teammates open. And also, after the hit, really going downhill with force toward the rim."

      Hayes spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, who never quite seemed sure how to handle him. At times, he was deployed as a rim-running center, but he was also positioned at power forward and allowed to dabble in outside shooting. The Lakers should be able to slot him in a simpler role that takes full use of his size-explosiveness combo and perhaps proves why he was taken eighth overall in the 2019 draft.

    Austin Reaves

      Yes, this is a no-brainer pick, and no, Reaves didn't already break out last season.

      Not fully, anyway.

      His season-long stats—13 points and 3.4 assists—failed to capture the size and scope of the growth in his game. His post-All-Star averages of 17.6 points and 5.5 assists better told that story, but even they don't reach as high as his 2023-24 stats could spike.

      His confidence should be at an all-time high, considering he spent this summer signing a $56 million deal and filling a significant role for Team USA. Combine that with increased offensive responsibilities and the fact he's still relatively new to this league—125 games, 41 starts, 26.1 minutes per outing—and all the ingredients are in place for him to make a serious push for the Most Improved Player award and maybe even an All-Star selection.

