USC'S Lincoln Riley on Future: 'I Don't Want to Have Regrets When I'm Done'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Lincoln Riley is relatively young when it comes to the world of head coaches in major college football, but the 40-year-old is still thinking about the future.

"I know right now, there are things I want to do," the USC head coach said, per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times. "I don't want to have regrets when I'm done, at the end of my life. I do think about that. I just don't want to have regrets, especially with anything that has to do with my family. It's hard not to consider the possibility of starting over in life."

Riley conceded that he isn't sure how long he will coach and could walk away when he is 50 years old.

"Or who knows," he added. "Maybe I'll coach until I'm 65."

Kartje's story detailed how the deaths of Dave Nichol—a USC assistant coach and close friend—and Mike Leach—a mentor who helped him break into coaching—has changed Riley's perspective on life and coaching as a whole.

So did a video of family, friends, coaches and players offering him well wishes that his wife, Caitlin, gave him as a 40th birthday present.

"Not one of those videos was talking about winning games," Riley said.

That may be the case, but winning games is one of the things the head coach does best.

He went 55-10 with three College Football Playoff appearances and two Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray) during his five seasons at Oklahoma. He then led USC to an 11-3 record in his first season with the Trojans in 2022, and quarterback Caleb Williams took home the Heisman Trophy.

USC is off to a 6-0 start this season, and Williams is on the short list of realistic Heisman Trophy contenders.

Yet Riley is missing that elusive national championship from his resume. It likely won't come this season either unless the Trojans defense takes a monumental step forward ahead of a daunting stretch of games that includes matchups with Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, Oregon and UCLA.

While failing to win a national title may be a regret down the line if he never accomplishes the task, he still has plenty of years left to chase one even if he does only coach until he's 50.