Angel Reese's LSU, Isaiah Collier's USC Headline 2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports will open its coverage of the 2023-24 college basketball season with the 2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas on Nov. 6.

The showcase will feature four contests split equally across the men's and women's games.

2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas Schedule

Women: USC vs. Ohio State (2 p.m. ET)

Men: Oregon vs. Georgia (4:30 p.m. ET)

Women: Colorado vs. LSU (7:30 p.m. ET)

Men: USC vs. Kansas State (10 p.m. ET)

TruTV will broadcast the early portion of the event, with coverage shifting over to TNT in prime time. Fans will be able to stream all four games on Max through the B/R Sports Add-On as well.

LSU will open its national title defense with what should be a tough test against Colorado.

The Tigers return Angel Reese, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA tournament, and the arrivals of Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow will help to offset the departures of Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams.

The Buffaloes might present a challenge to Kim Mulkey's squad, though, considering they bring back their top four scorers (Quay Miller, Jaylyn Sherrod, Frida Formann and Aaronette Vonleh) from a team that reached the Sweet 16.

Ohio State and USC will both be looking to make an early statement.

Buckeyes stars Cotie McMahon and Jacy Sheldon both garnered preseason All-Big Ten nods, and Duke transfer Celeste Taylor is the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb is attempting to build on the program's first NCAA tournament trip since 2014, and expectations are high after Sierra Canyon star JuJu Watkins decided to stay in Southern California.

On the men's side, plenty of eyes will be drawn to USC vs. Kansas State. The Trojans will be leaning on star freshman Isaiah Collier, who was the No. 2 overall recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Collier to go sixth overall 2024 NBA mock draft ahead of the upcoming season.

"During USC's summer trip to Europe, Collier looked flashy and decisive while creating and setting up teammates, earning himself layups and dishing off the dribble," Wasserman wrote.

"Scouts sound eager to see how Collier looks as a shooter. He doesn't get much elevation on his jumper, but the 6'5", 210-pound ball-handler did show improvement in 2022-23. He's also demonstrated promising two-point shot-making with his touch and off-balance mid-range jumpers or runners."

Oregon, meanwhile, is counting on the No. 8 class in 247Sports' composite team rankings to power the program back to the Big Dance. Small forward Kwame Evans Jr. is the headliner from the group.