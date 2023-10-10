2024 NBA Mock Draft: Top 60 Prospect ProjectionsOctober 10, 2023
2024 NBA Mock Draft: Top 60 Prospect Projections
Scouting for the 2024 NBA draft has begun with the G League Ignite schedule and international leagues having already kicked off.
Just based on the first few weeks, we've already made a significant change since July to the top of our updated big board.
There will be a significant number of relevant prospects to evaluate outside of college basketball this year, between the alternative pro pathways, Australia's NBL and top divisions in France and Serbia. But scouts have also started to make their rounds to NCAA practices for first impressions on potential one-and-dones and breakout names.
We used projected win totals from FanDuel Sportsbook to create the draft order.
1. Washington Wizards: Ron Holland, G League Ignite
Bleacher Report's No. 1 prospect in the 2024 NBA draft class dating back to July, Ron Holland has seemingly created more distance between himself and No. 2. The 18-year-old is averaging 20.4 points after two games against the Perth Wildcats and three more at the Intercontinental Cup in Singapore.
He's popped off the screen with his speed, athleticism and ability to beat defenders and finish plays attacking downhill. But he's quickly started to answer some offseason questions about where he stood as a self-creation and shooter. Although he clearly has room to improve in those areas, early flashes of pull-ups, floaters and rhythm threes have helped Holland look like the favorite to go No. 1 overall.
Defense will be another big plus on the scouting report, even if there are instances when bigger forwards play through him around the basket. He's a regular threat to blow up plays from off the ball or force turnovers with pressure.
Holland will go through stretches of cold shooting, but scouts will just want to see enough competent shot-making given the other ways he impacts games and the fact he won't turn 19 until after the draft.
Rebuilding from scratch, the Washington Wizards shouldn't worry about fit or positions for a roster featuring Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, Bilal Coulibaly, Tyus Jones and Deni Avdija. They should be in best-player-available mode, and Holland has jumped out looking like the draft's top prospect.
2. Detroit Pistons: Alex Sarr (Perth Wildcats, PF/C, 2005)
Alex Sarr may be the hottest name early in the 2024 draft cycle after totaling 43 points, 17 boards and 12 blocks in two games against the G League Ignite.
Since traveling back to Australia, he's averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.6 blocks in just 21.4 minutes per game. He's been providing constant activity, productivity and skill flashes despite his age (18) and limited polish.
At baseline, Sarr possesses a mix of 7'1" size, athleticism and defensive movement that scouts will deem translatable for finishing, putbacks, rim protection, switching and pick-and-roll coverage. All of that gives him a high floor.
However, his seven three-point makes in seven games, paint touch and open-floor ball-handling have begun to hint at more scoring versatility/potential. Sarr showing he can be used to pick-and-pop, attack closeouts or shot-make from the post has led to some early optimism that his archetype can evolve from play-finisher to more of an inside-out big.
3. Portland Trail Blazers: Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2004)
Matas Buzelis made it easy to see an NBA fit and path to upside after two games in Las Vegas, where he delivered athletic finishes, flashed his three-point stroke and used his handle to get to the rim.
That shoot-dribble-pass skill set gives Buzelis coveted versatility for an interchangeable 2-guard or forward.
Some questions have come up early about Buzelis' aggression, intensity and whether he's wired to be a top option or defensive plus. Some quiet games while taking a backseat with the Ignite may eventually cost him a few spots on draft boards.
But it's also safe to bet on his strong three-point percentage, defensive playmaking and enough flash plays of self-creation and shot-making versatility in between.
An ankle injury kept Buzelis out of the Ignite's three games in Singapore. He's still looking like a good bet to fall into the draft's first tier of prospects after teammate Ron Holland.
4. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)
It seems safe to project Justin Edwards as a top-10 pick. He boasts a 6'8" frame, exciting athleticism, improving shot-making, defensive activity and signs of untapped creation potential.
He's going to score and impact games for Kentucky without needing ball screens or too many dribbles. He'll be getting out in transition, cutting, crashing the glass, hitting spot-up threes and attacking closeouts.
But he's also getting shiftier off the dribble, and the pull-up is becoming a more reliable and valuable weapon in his bag.
He'll only drop into the late-lottery range if he really struggles from three and doesn't look convincing in creation situations.
5. Charlotte Hornets: Tyrese Proctor (Duke, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Compared to the first half of Tyrese Proctor's freshman season, the final two months seemed more indicative of his skill level and NBA prospects.
The 6'5" combo guard should start this season with more confidence to better showcase his three-point stroke, high passing IQ and developing self-creation.
Projecting Proctor this high means betting on his shot-making and more frequent flashes of ball-handling to split double-teams and step-back separation into jumpers.
While Jeremy Roach and the additions of Caleb Foster and Jared McCain could impact Proctor's assist numbers, the eye test on his instincts and vision should look convincing enough for scouts to see him as an NBA-level facilitator.
6. Houston Rockets: Isaiah Collier (USC, PG, Freshman)
Teams that could use an upgrade at point guard will have their scouts closely tracking Isaiah Collier. He's going to draw interest with an uncommon mix of positional strength and passing.
During USC's summer trip to Europe, Collier looked flashy and decisive while creating and setting up teammates, earning himself layups and dishing off the dribble.
Scouts sound eager to see how Collier looks as a shooter. He doesn't get much elevation on his jumper, but the 6'5", 210-pound ball-handler did show improvement in 2022-23. He's also demonstrated promising two-point shot-making with his touch and off-balance mid-range jumpers or runners.
A poor three-point percentage still won't destroy his draft stock given the likelihood of his power, shiftiness and vision translating to penetration, scoring in the lane and playmaking.
The Houston Rockets ultimately might be in position to shop this pick depending on the development of their young players and how they jell with new veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Books.
7. Utah Jazz: Elmarko Jackson (Kansas, PG/SG, Freshman)
Elmarko Jackson suddenly has a clearer path to minutes and the 2024 draft following Kansas' dismissal of Arterio Morris. Regardless, scouts would have quickly detected and been drawn to his effortless explosion, creative handle and shot-making.
Alongside Dajuan Harris Jr., Jackson figures to play more of a combo or scoring role, which may limit the playmaking that he's improved over the past year. But his ability to create advantages with his quick-twitch dribble moves should be evident. Playing off the ball some should also illuminate his spot-up shooting and play-finishing as a cutter.
Jackson's high school tape shows room for him to improve his pull-up game and adjustments at the rim. Neither should set off alarms, however. Jackson should ease concerns over his final percentages with a persuasive mix of three-level shot-making and above-the-rim leaping.
To maximize his draft stock, the freshman will have to convince scouts that he can eventually play point guard, and he'll have to do so while sharing the ball in a veteran rotation.
8. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Stephon Castle (Connecticut, SG, Freshman)
Stephon Castle should look enticing with his 6'6", 215-pound frame, three-level scoring and point-wing passing flashes.
His body and skill versatility create a coveted archetype, while a smooth, effortless delivery can make Castle's eye-test results appear even more persuasive.
NBA teams will likely picture him as a 2-guard with size who can operate as a secondary playmaker.
He'll just want to avoid questions about athleticism, separating and three-point consistency. But Castle should have a big opportunity with Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr. now in the NBA.
9. Orlando Magic: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor, SG, Freshman)
Despite the additions of transfers Jayden Nunn and RayJ Dennis, Ja'Kobe Walter should force Baylor into three-guard lineups and make scouts put more stock into flash-play indicators over stats or consistency.
His strong, 6'5" frame, athleticism and confident shot-making will hint at his NBA potential, even if he isn't a regular top option or high-usage creator.
Though Walter may spend more time spotting up, with a quick handle to get to spots, he's an isolation and ball-screen threat with a pull-up and runner. He'll make secondary noise with high-level passes and defensive playmaking as well, ancillary strengths that will paint scouts a picture of a more complete, two-way wing.
Shot selection issues and unreliable shooting could push him down boards into the teens or 20s, but Walter has the type of physical talent at the position and skill to compete with the top freshmen for draft looks.
10. Chicago Bulls: D.J. Wagner (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)
D.J. Wagner figures to operate as Kentucky's engine, which means a high-usage role to produce and a workload that could be difficult to handle efficiently.
Given his lack of size (6'3", 175 lbs) and explosion, avoiding concerns over his shooting and passing will be key. Scouts want to know he's built to play point guard as opposed to having to play as an undersized scoring combo guard.
Otherwise, Wagner could be the draft's most effective driver with how well he creates advantages, bursts through small windows and finishes at tough angles below the rim. And he's still flashed enough shot-making and playmaking to feel optimistic about those skills as strengths.
11. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Donovan Clingan (Connecticut, C, Sophomore)
Donovan Clingan should sway scouts to look past an outdated skill set by producing in volume off high dunk, rebound and shot-blocking rates that his 7'2" size and mobility will suggest are translatable.
He averaged 21.1 points, 17.1 boards and 5.5 blocks per 40 minutes as a freshman using mostly just strength, wheels, instincts and light feet. He's now looking at a full-time role for a Connecticut team that also has scorers with gravity and playmakers to set him up.
Clingan still won't be for every NBA team given his lack of positional versatility and inability to pose a threat outside the paint. But once the perceived potential stars are off the board, he should have suitors looking for rim protection and physicality inside.
12. Minnesota Timberwolves: Izan Almansa (G League Ignite, PF, 2005)
An up-and-down start has shed light on Izan Almansa's play-finishing instincts, passing, motor and limited self-creation to help with scoring consistency.
He's had the most success so far on actions off the ball, and that's likely to remain his bread and butter for years to come—rolling off screens, cutting, crashing the glass, running the floor and occasionally attacking closeouts.
Flashes of three-point shooting, shaking in the post and ball-handling create a separate, high-upside outcome. The development he shows as a shooter and on-ball threat will determine whether teams see him as a top-10 pick or mid-first-rounder.
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aday Mara (UCLA, C, 2005)
There is going to constant scouting debate on Aday Mara, who'll wow and divide scouts with his 7'3" size, above-the-rim play, skill, rim protection and limitations around the perimeter at both ends of the floor.
His height, reach, footwork and short touch in the paint should create the biggest advantages early on. College opponents will have problems containing his measurements and fluidity at the rim, but even at the NBA level, Mara should have enough length and verticality to continue punishing defenses by finishing cuts, rolls/lobs, low post-ups and putback chances.
He also projects as a tremendous passing weapon using his height, vision and ball skill.
Without a regular three-ball or defensive switchability, his archetype differs from similarly oversized bigs like Victor Wembanyama or Chet Holmgren. He's more likely to sell teams on his shooting potential than his ability to defend in space.
14. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana, SF/PF, Freshman)
For a 6'8", 217-pound wing, Mackenzie Mgbako's shot-making and play-finishing will quickly stand out. And after decommitting from Duke to join Indiana, he should be looking at an optimal role and freedom to experiment and showcase some newer face-up creation and isolation scoring.
Regardless, he'll make the biggest impact with transition, spot-up and relocation three-point shooting. He also has paint touch, which will show when he's run off the line and forced into floaters.
Mgbako isn't the most explosive, but he's still a fluid straight-line driver at his size.
Tunnel vision, a presumed low assist rate and limited rim pressure may raise the most question marks. Looking competent defending in space will be key to scouts. But they should ultimately detect a safe prospect just based on his physical tools, shooting versatility and flashes of pull-up scoring.
Nos. 15-30
15. Indiana Pacers: Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg, SF, 2005)
Hype around Risacher has built and faded at different points over the last year. After bouncing back from a disappointing week at the Nike Hoop Summit with an efficient U19 World Cup, he's off to a promising start for JL Bourg that includes an 18-point effort at the end of September.
While scouts aren't sure what Risacher's bankable skill is, he's flashed enough ball-handling, shot-making, passing and defensive potential for an athletic, 6'8" 18-year-old that lottery teams may deem worth chasing.
16. Atlanta Hawks: Nikola Topic (Mega MIS, PG, 2005)
MVP of the U18 European Championships, Topic has combined for 53 points through two Adriatic League games after averaging 18.0 points and 4.7 assists during Supercup. He's having serious success scoring by getting downhill and finishing off change of speed and surprise bursts from the point of attack.
His shooting will raise the most concern, but he has an ideal role with Mega to produce big numbers at 18 years old with NBA positional size and an obvious knack for breaking down defenses.
17. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Baba Miller (Florida State, SF, Sophomore)
A strong U19 World Cup helped restore confidence in Miller after a quiet freshman season. There is an obvious draw to his 6'11" size and wing skills, and the fact that he shot 76.2 percent at the rim last season was encouraging. Improving his three-ball and off-the-dribble execution will help scouts take Miller more seriously.
18. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF, Sophomore)
Filipowski figures to be one of college hoops' most impactful bigs with the type of inside-out scoring versatility that screams NBA fit. How well he can execute at the next level is the question, but improved three-point shooting and more flashes of face-up scoring should help lock Filipowski into the first round.
19. Memphis Grizzlies: Melvin Ajinca (Saint-Quentin, SG/SF, 2004)
After shooting 48.9 percent from three at the U19 World Cup, Ajinca made multiple threes in four consecutive games to start the season in LNB Pro A. While scouts will want to see more creation and versatility to justify moving him into the top-20 mix, his strong 6'7" frame and shot-making should keep him relevant throughout the season.
20. New York Knicks: Kel'el Ware (Indiana, C, Sophomore)
Scouts mostly acknowledge Ware's lottery talent and NBA fit, but he has something to prove after fading into the background at Oregon. Now with Indiana, he's in a far better situation to build rhythm/confidence and showcase more post skill and shooting touch.
As long as he keeps scouts from thinking he's drifting, Ware has a good chance to win them back with his outstanding finishing/shot-blocking tools and skill level for scoring around the key and popping out for three.
21. Indiana Pacers (via Clippers): Jared McCain (Duke, SG, Freshman)
Though Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach will force McCain into an off-ball role, he'll build a case around efficient shot-making and IQ. He can have trouble scoring and finishing in traffic, but scouts should see a connector and fit with his shooting, ball-handling, maturity and competitiveness.
22. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Bobi Klintman (Cairns Taipans, PF, 2003)
Klintman's versatility has been the story early in Australia, where the 6'10" forward has made more noise with his passing and defense than his scoring and shooting. Assuming he slowly builds up his three-point percentage and delivers enough flashes of driving and finishing, Klintman could look like an appealing multi-skill big by June.
23. Philadelphia 76ers: Tidjane Salaun (Cholet, SF/PF, 2005)
Coming off an efficient European Championships, Tidjane opened the season with 24 points and four threes in a Champions League qualifier win for Cholet. Since then, he's missed 26-of-32 field-goal attempts, and there is a strong likelihood that Salaun goes through stretches of streaky shot-making.
But given his age (he turns 19 after the draft), 6'9" size, overwhelming athletic ability, wing-like mobility attacking and defensive activity, scouts figure to put more stock into the jump-shot makes than misses. As long as he keeps his current role in Pro A without looking too out of place due to limited creation and erratic shooting, some NBA teams will be heavily tempted by his long-term potential in a perceived weaker draft.
24. Boston Celtics (via Warriors): Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
Scouts are still waiting for updates on Bradshaw's fractured foot, an injury we've seen affect bigs' draft stock in the past. Impacting games with his rim protection and shot-making could extinguish concern assuming his medicals check out eight months from now.
25. Miami Heat: Adem Bona (UCLA, C, Sophomore)
While it's unrealistic to expect a big offensive jump from Bona, a full-time role should illuminate his signature motor and athleticism for easy baskets and defensive court coverage.
NBA teams will know what they're getting (and what they're not) with Bona. The question is who'll value his particular finisher/shot-blocker archetype most.
26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tristan da Silva (Colorado, PF, Senior)
Gradual improvement around the perimeter has turned da Silva into an accurate, versatile shooter who shot 39.4 percent from three, 11-of-22 on pull-ups and 10-of-15 off screens. Questions about his athleticism and physicality may keep teams from ranking da Silva too high, but for a 6'8" forward, his skill level for shot-making, post scoring and driving has become extremely sharp.
27. Denver Nuggets: Scotty Middleton (Ohio State, SG/SF, Freshman)
Ohio State freshmen have been given a chance under head coach Chris Holtmann, and Middleton should make an impression with his 6'7" wing size, smooth shot-making, perimeter defense and supporting skill with passing and touch. Transfer Jamison Battle will steal some shots away, but Middleton's three-and-D tools, shooting and approach should pop easily under an NBA lens.
28. Phoenix Suns: Cody Williams (Colorado, SF, Freshman)
Williams' 6'8" size and guard skills create a tempting archetype for scouts to remain patient with. He's more of a capable set shooter and line-driver than a high-level creator or versatile shot-maker at this stage.
Williams may look too raw and far away for lottery teams to trust, but between the NBA tools, flash plays and genes being Jalen Williams' brother, interest will be there regardless of how his freshman year plays out.
29. Milwaukee Bucks: Judah Mintz (Syracuse, PG/SG, Sophomore)
While scouts question the upside of a 6'4", 185-pound guard with limited three-point range, they could still see first-round valued tied to his playmaking, rim pressure, mid-range scoring and defensive energy. Adding a three-ball this year will be Mintz's ticket into the top-20 conversation.
30. Boston Celtics: Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)
Though Cadeau's 6'1" frame and lack of length will hamper scouts from seeing upside, they should deem his creativity, passing and IQ translatable for NBA playmaking. He's also become a threatening shot-maker, and shooting efficiently—even if it's on low volume—will be key to helping scouts look past his physical limitations.
Nos. 31-45
31. Detroit Pistons (via Wizards): Riley Kugel (Florida, SG, Sophomore)
An impressive finish last year caught scouts' attention, and now Kugel will start his sophomore season highlighted as a breakout candidate. He delivered late flashes of self-creation and three-level shot-making with confidence and fluidity, but consistency will determine whether he's able to convince scouts that he's a future NBA scorer.
32. Milwaukee Bucks (via Blazers): Reece Beekman (Virginia, PG, Senior)
Physical, athletic and scoring limitations make it difficult for scouts to picture upside with Beekman. But there is also a high likelihood of role-player potential with a translatable mix of passing IQ and tough defense, plus improved/capable shot-making.
33. New York Knicks (via Pistons): Berke Buyuktuncel (UCLA, SF, Freshman)
Buyuktuncel's play at the World Cup and European Championships suggests he's prepared to play regular minutes for UCLA. As a wing, he should easily stand out to scouts with 6'9" size, shooting range, passing IQ and the ability to attack closeouts and finish on the move.
Questions around his three-point consistency and athleticism may keep Buyuktuncel in the second-round discussion, but his positional tools and skill versatility are bound to catch scouts' attention.
34. San Antonio Spurs: Trevon Brazile (Arkansas, PF/C, Sophomore)
All eyes will be on Brazile's explosiveness following last year's torn ACL. But he appeared on his way toward drawing interest in the 2023 draft with his outrageous leaping for finishing, improving three-point shot and brief flashes of spot-up drives.
35. Charlotte Hornets (via Blazers): Bronny James (USC, SG, Freshman)
James' draft stock will be heavily dependent on medical reports, doctor opinions and his availability after suffering cardiac arrest over the summer. At this stage, there is still a lot of guesswork behind his projection, given the lack of information over his current health, long-term risk and role at USC.
A full-strength James without medical red flags should draw interest with his coveted mix of shooting, passing IQ, defense and maturity. Fit is a bigger selling point than upside for James. But slotting him early second round is still a soft projection until we learn more about his medical situation.
36. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Rockets): Kobe Johnson (USC, SG/SF, Junior)
Johnson makes his mark as a two-way playmaker with his passing and defensive instincts. But he showed promising improvement last year as a shooter, and the early tape from USC's trip to Europe suggests he's ready to make another jump offensively, which should earn him a spot on draft boards.
37. New York Knicks (via Jazz): Terrance Arceneaux (Houston, SG/SF, Sophomore)
Arceneaux must emerge as a consistent three-point shooter, but his stroke was more convincing than the numbers, and his defensive tools/instincts were evident. More minutes should lead to helpful rhythm that can lead to Arceneaux building a three-and-D case.
38. Los Angeles Clippers (via Raptors): Kylan Boswell (Arizona, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Despite Arizona adding Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley, Boswell should draw the most love from scouts with his shot-making, vision, defense, intangibles and efficiency. He'll have to avoid red flags about his potential to create separation and finish.
39. Orlando Magic: Tyler Smith (G League Ignite, PF, 2004)
Smith has made a strong impression early with his mid-range touch and threes for a 6'10" 18-year-old. Shooting will be a big part of his NBA sales pitch, so he'll have to keep it going without too much creation or defensive upside.
40. New Orleans Pelicans (via Bulls): Tyler Kolek (Marquette, PG, Senior)
There is some skepticism over Kolek's ability to beat NBA defenders off the dribble. But his passing and spot-up shooting should be sharp enough for scouts to start picturing a pick-and-roll specialist who can relocate for reliable three-point shooting.
41. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Mark Mitchell (Duke, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Believers value Mitchell's two-way versatility, while skeptics question whether he has any above-average skill for the NBA. Taking a step forward as a shooter will help the 6'8" combo forward avoid questions about fit. A more threatening three-ball to complement his power drives, cuts and defensive tools will be Mitchell's key to NBA looks.
42. Denver Nuggets (via Timberwolves): Trey Alexander (Creighton, SG, Junior)
Alexander had one of the most impressive shooting profiles last year, having shot 48.8 percent on spot-up threes, 44.8 percent off screens and 42.4 percent on pull-ups. He still didn't generate significant NBA interest, however. Returning with more creation and playmaking in his bag will help scouts see more than just a 6'4" shotmaker.
43. Boston Celtics (via Pelicans): Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida, PG, Junior)
Clayton's shot-making and two-way playmaking have been mostly overlooked due to his 6'2" size, athletic limitations and competition in the MAAC. Scouts should take his production more serious this year in the SEC, assuming he continues to efficiently drill pull-ups, create for teammates and force turnovers on defense.
44. Boston Celtics (via Mavericks): A.J. Johnson (Illawarra Hawks, SG, 2004)
Based on first impressions from the NBL Blitz, Johnson has shown enticing self-creation and shot-making skill, but he's not strong or sharp enough to execute efficiently, and his role will be limited early. Teams will consider his age (18) in a pro league, so the highs and flash plays of scoring and playmaking should ultimately outweigh the expected inefficiency.
45. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers): TJ Bamba (Villanova, SG, Senior)
Bamba's scoring versatility didn't generate much draft buzz at Washington State, but it should feel more impactful/noticeable now with a talented Villanova team that's likely NCAA-tournament bound. At 6'5" and 215 pounds, he has a strong, NBA 2-guard frame and footwork for self-creation, plus a 43.1 percent catch-and-shoot game to play off the ball.
Nos. 46-60
46. Portland Trail Blazers (via Hawks): Zvonimir Ivišić (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
Held out this offseason/preseason due to admission and eligibility issues, Ivišić is still waiting to hear when he'll be cleared. The lack of preparation raises questions about his eventual role and immediate effectiveness.
At 7'2", Ivišić made some eye-opening plays at the U20 European Championships with his shooting, ball-handling, mobility and vertical pop for finishing and rim protection. He hit 11 threes in seven games, including some off the dribble, while also demonstrating grab-and-go ability and blocking 3.4 shots in just 19.4 minutes. Ivišić has withdrawn from the past two drafts, so NBA teams have already done homework on the 20-year-old Croatian.
47. Sacramento Kings: Matthew Cleveland (Miami, SF, Junior)
Cleveland didn't make strides with his creation, but there is a potential NBA outcome where he's useful slashing, cutting and flashing into mid-range shots in an off-ball role. Getting scouts to buy in will require a bigger jump this year with his shooting, although he did go from a total non-threat as a freshman to 21 threes and 69.0 percent from the line (up from 55.5 percent).
48. Houston Rockets (via Thunder): Wooga Poplar (Miami, SG/SF, Junior)
Poplar emerged as a capable shooter last year. One more step forward with his three-ball should create an appealing package with his tremendous bounce, defense and off-ball impact.
49. Minnesota Timberwolves (viz Grizzlies): Bryce Hopkins (Providence, SF, Junior)
Scouts want more three-point shooting from Hopkins, and they should at least see more attempts under new coach and former Missouri sniper Kim English. Otherwise, he gives defenses trouble with his 6'7", 220-pound frame, natural scoring instincts and the shot-making versatility to hit drill tough jumpers out of the post and off movement.
50. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks): Dillon Jones (Weber State, SG/SF, Junior)
Jones had a strong showing at G League Elite Camp and the NBA combine, but he'll have an easier time cracking top-60 draft boards in a weaker 2024 draft. Skeptics may question his NBA fit in position, while out-of-the-box believers may see a 235-pound Swiss Army Knife who's an above average passer and rebounder with serviceable ball-handling, shot-making and defense.
51. Los Angeles Lakers (via Clippers): Babacar Sane (G League Ignite, SF/PF, 2003)
Sane packs a tough punch of quickness and power for attacking in transition and driving in the half court. He made three three-pointers in his sophomore debut for Ignite against Perth, and continuing to show progress with his shot will be a must given his lack of passing and control/turnover issues.
52. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers): Tyler Burton (Villanova, SG/SF, Senior)
Burton fell off the radar last year with a down shooting season, but he still managed a career-best 19.0 points, a tribute to his outstanding driving, cutting and finishing. He's a good bet to bounce back from three and receive more quality looks playing alongside new talent at Villanova.
53. Philadelphia 76ers: Forfeited
54. Houston Rockets: (via Warriors): Zach Edey (Purdue, C, Senior)
Some team late in the draft figures to take its shot on college basketball's most dominant player. Edey's enormous 7'4" body could be useful for picking up easy baskets, scoring around the low block, putting back misses and blocking shots.
55. Atlanta Hawks (via Heat): Baylor Scheierman (Baylor, SG/SF, Senior)
While athletic limitations hurt Scheierman's two-point scoring and defensive outlook, there could be a role that values his shooting and passing. He's coming off consecutive seasons with 80 threes, a free-throw mark over 80.0 percent and at least 3.3 assists per game.
56. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Ajay Mitchell (Santa Barbara, PG, Junior)
Creative and shifty with the ball, Mitchell excels at getting to his spots, passing off the dribble and dropping in touch shots off his penetration. His three-point shooting remains worrisome, but he did hit 81.3 percent of his 193 free-throw attempts last season.
57. Phoenix Suns (via Nuggets): Nikola Đurišić (Mega MIS, SG, 2004)
Đurišić will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing three-point shooting season. He's still 19 years old with an attractive blend of 6'8" size, ball-handling and playmaking.
There was evidence of promising shot-making before last year. Getting his stroke back on track could get Đurišić back on draft boards.
58. Washington Wizards (via Suns): Nae'Qwan Tomlin (Kansas State, PF, Senior)
Scouts will want Tomlin to make more than 25.3 percent of his total jumpers. Just an average shot may be enough for him to crack an NBA roster given his finishing prowess, rim running, ability to attack closeouts and two-way energy. He did make five of his eight pick-and-pops and 19 total threes.
59. Charlotte Hornets (via Celtics): DaRon Holmes II (Dayton, PF/C, Junior)
Despite overpowering opponents around the basket with NBA physical tools and developing more skill for go-to post scoring, Holmes hasn't been able to wow scouts. Moving up draft boards will seemingly be directly tied to his ability to add a jumper and start shooting threes.
60. Indiana Pacers (via Bucks): Jalen Bridges (Baylor, SF, Senior)
Bridges has demonstrated enough two-point finishing efficiency and defense for scouts to remain patient on his three-point shooting. This has to be the year his jump shot turns a corner, but he did hit 43.4 percent of his threes over the last 16 games of last season.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports