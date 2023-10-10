2024 NBA Mock Draft: Top 60 Prospect Projections

15 of 17

15. Indiana Pacers: Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg, SF, 2005)

Hype around Risacher has built and faded at different points over the last year. After bouncing back from a disappointing week at the Nike Hoop Summit with an efficient U19 World Cup, he's off to a promising start for JL Bourg that includes an 18-point effort at the end of September.

While scouts aren't sure what Risacher's bankable skill is, he's flashed enough ball-handling, shot-making, passing and defensive potential for an athletic, 6'8" 18-year-old that lottery teams may deem worth chasing.

16. Atlanta Hawks: Nikola Topic (Mega MIS, PG, 2005)

MVP of the U18 European Championships, Topic has combined for 53 points through two Adriatic League games after averaging 18.0 points and 4.7 assists during Supercup. He's having serious success scoring by getting downhill and finishing off change of speed and surprise bursts from the point of attack.

His shooting will raise the most concern, but he has an ideal role with Mega to produce big numbers at 18 years old with NBA positional size and an obvious knack for breaking down defenses.

17. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings): Baba Miller (Florida State, SF, Sophomore)

A strong U19 World Cup helped restore confidence in Miller after a quiet freshman season. There is an obvious draw to his 6'11" size and wing skills, and the fact that he shot 76.2 percent at the rim last season was encouraging. Improving his three-ball and off-the-dribble execution will help scouts take Miller more seriously.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF, Sophomore)

Filipowski figures to be one of college hoops' most impactful bigs with the type of inside-out scoring versatility that screams NBA fit. How well he can execute at the next level is the question, but improved three-point shooting and more flashes of face-up scoring should help lock Filipowski into the first round.

19. Memphis Grizzlies: Melvin Ajinca (Saint-Quentin, SG/SF, 2004)

After shooting 48.9 percent from three at the U19 World Cup, Ajinca made multiple threes in four consecutive games to start the season in LNB Pro A. While scouts will want to see more creation and versatility to justify moving him into the top-20 mix, his strong 6'7" frame and shot-making should keep him relevant throughout the season.

20. New York Knicks: Kel'el Ware (Indiana, C, Sophomore)

Scouts mostly acknowledge Ware's lottery talent and NBA fit, but he has something to prove after fading into the background at Oregon. Now with Indiana, he's in a far better situation to build rhythm/confidence and showcase more post skill and shooting touch.

As long as he keeps scouts from thinking he's drifting, Ware has a good chance to win them back with his outstanding finishing/shot-blocking tools and skill level for scoring around the key and popping out for three.

21. Indiana Pacers (via Clippers): Jared McCain (Duke, SG, Freshman)

Though Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach will force McCain into an off-ball role, he'll build a case around efficient shot-making and IQ. He can have trouble scoring and finishing in traffic, but scouts should see a connector and fit with his shooting, ball-handling, maturity and competitiveness.

22. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers): Bobi Klintman (Cairns Taipans, PF, 2003)

Klintman's versatility has been the story early in Australia, where the 6'10" forward has made more noise with his passing and defense than his scoring and shooting. Assuming he slowly builds up his three-point percentage and delivers enough flashes of driving and finishing, Klintman could look like an appealing multi-skill big by June.

23. Philadelphia 76ers: Tidjane Salaun (Cholet, SF/PF, 2005)

Coming off an efficient European Championships, Tidjane opened the season with 24 points and four threes in a Champions League qualifier win for Cholet. Since then, he's missed 26-of-32 field-goal attempts, and there is a strong likelihood that Salaun goes through stretches of streaky shot-making.

But given his age (he turns 19 after the draft), 6'9" size, overwhelming athletic ability, wing-like mobility attacking and defensive activity, scouts figure to put more stock into the jump-shot makes than misses. As long as he keeps his current role in Pro A without looking too out of place due to limited creation and erratic shooting, some NBA teams will be heavily tempted by his long-term potential in a perceived weaker draft.

24. Boston Celtics (via Warriors): Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky, C, Freshman)

Scouts are still waiting for updates on Bradshaw's fractured foot, an injury we've seen affect bigs' draft stock in the past. Impacting games with his rim protection and shot-making could extinguish concern assuming his medicals check out eight months from now.

25. Miami Heat: Adem Bona (UCLA, C, Sophomore)

While it's unrealistic to expect a big offensive jump from Bona, a full-time role should illuminate his signature motor and athleticism for easy baskets and defensive court coverage.

NBA teams will know what they're getting (and what they're not) with Bona. The question is who'll value his particular finisher/shot-blocker archetype most.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tristan da Silva (Colorado, PF, Senior)

Gradual improvement around the perimeter has turned da Silva into an accurate, versatile shooter who shot 39.4 percent from three, 11-of-22 on pull-ups and 10-of-15 off screens. Questions about his athleticism and physicality may keep teams from ranking da Silva too high, but for a 6'8" forward, his skill level for shot-making, post scoring and driving has become extremely sharp.

27. Denver Nuggets: Scotty Middleton (Ohio State, SG/SF, Freshman)

Ohio State freshmen have been given a chance under head coach Chris Holtmann, and Middleton should make an impression with his 6'7" wing size, smooth shot-making, perimeter defense and supporting skill with passing and touch. Transfer Jamison Battle will steal some shots away, but Middleton's three-and-D tools, shooting and approach should pop easily under an NBA lens.

28. Phoenix Suns: Cody Williams (Colorado, SF, Freshman)

Williams' 6'8" size and guard skills create a tempting archetype for scouts to remain patient with. He's more of a capable set shooter and line-driver than a high-level creator or versatile shot-maker at this stage.

Williams may look too raw and far away for lottery teams to trust, but between the NBA tools, flash plays and genes being Jalen Williams' brother, interest will be there regardless of how his freshman year plays out.

29. Milwaukee Bucks: Judah Mintz (Syracuse, PG/SG, Sophomore)

While scouts question the upside of a 6'4", 185-pound guard with limited three-point range, they could still see first-round valued tied to his playmaking, rim pressure, mid-range scoring and defensive energy. Adding a three-ball this year will be Mintz's ticket into the top-20 conversation.

30. Boston Celtics: Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)